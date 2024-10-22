Monty Williams has a new gig and it’s far away from the NBA, but he probably doesn’t mind
Former NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams will take his coaching skills from the pros to TMI Episcopal, a private prep school in San Antonio, where he will coach his sons, Elijah and Micah.
The news was announced on Sunday in an Instagram post from TMI Episcopal.
"We are excited to announce that Monty Williams will be our new Head Coach for the Boys' Basketball Team," an Instagram post from the school announcing the hire. "Coach Williams brings extensive coaching experience, including his most recent roles in the NBA as the Head Coach of the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns (where he was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2022).
“He and his wife, Lisa, recently moved to San Antonio and are also TMI parents to Elijah, Class of ‘26, and Micah, Class of ‘29. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Williams to this position and look forward to the future of our basketball program under his leadership."
TMI will be getting another coach with pro ties as Williams is taking over the program from former San Antonio Spur Bruce Bowen, who had been the head coach at TMI Episcopal since April 2021.
Williams is no stranger to the San Antonio area. He played for the Spurns from 1995 to 1998 and then worked for the team as a coaching intern in 2005 and as the Vice President of Basketball Operations from 2016-17.
Williams will coach a number of kids, including his junior son Elijah, a five-star prospect, according to 247Sports. Additionally, Williams will be coaching Dra Duncan, the son of Spurs icon Tim Duncan, and Bowen's two boys, Ozmel and Ojani.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Monty Williams will be coaching the kids of former Spurs legends
Before getting a shot at rebuilding the Phoenix Suns, Williams coached the New Orleans Pelicans from 2010 to 2015. At the time of his hiring, Williams became the youngest head coach in the NBA at 38 years old.
Williams had a solid run with Phoenix and ended his tenure with the Suns with records of 194-115 (.628) in the regular season and 27-19 in the postseason, with one NBA Finals appearance (2021). The 2021 NBA Finals appearance was the Suns' first since 1993, and they finished the regular season with a franchise record of 64 wins.
He was then fired in 2023 after being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs. His following coaching gig was short-lived after one season with the Detroit Pistons after finishing 14-68.