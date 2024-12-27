Mookie Betts calls out Yankees fans who interfered with him in World Series Game 4
By Scott Rogust
It's been nearly two months since the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in five games against the New York Yankees. There were plenty of notable moments that took place, such as Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in Game 1, to the Dodgers capitalizing on a bevy of Yankees fielding errors to clinch the Commissioner's Trophy in Game 5.
But Game 4 was a memorable one as well, and not just because Anthony Volpe played hero to avoid the sweep. Rather, it's because of two Yankees fans trying to rip a foul ball out of the glove of Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts. The two fans were ejected immediately from the game, and were banned for Game 5 of the World Series the following day.
Other members of the Dodgers had issued responses to this move by the Yankees fans. Betts' initial response was tame. Well, that changed recently.
But during an appearance on Peacock's "Back that Year Up 2024" with hosts Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, Betts was asked to say how he really felt. Let's just say, Betts didn't pull any punches.
Mookie Betts rips Yankees fans for interfering with glove during World Series Game 4
"I would really say f*** you guys," said Betts. "I get the trying to get the ball, cool, but like, you tried to grab my s***. I was in the moment. I thought about throwing the ball and then I realized 'Mook, you ain't going to do s***, go back to right field!"
Given the seriousness of the issue, the Yankee fans were ridiculed for placing their hands on Betts while trying to rip Gleyber Torres' flyball out of Betts' glove. It could have resulted in an injury had things gone wrong. But Torres was ruled out, and the two fans were ejected from the contest.
Those fans missed out on Volpe hitting a grand slam and stealing two bases to help lead the Yankees to an 11-4 victory to avoid the sweep. As mentioned earlier, those two fans were banned for Game 5, and they missed out on the Yankees blowing a 5-0 lead, leading to a 7-6 win. With that, Betts won his third World Series title.
For those curious, no, Betts and the Dodgers won't be making a return to Yankees Stadium during the 2025 regular season. Instead, the Yankees will be in Los Angeles for a three-game series from May 30 to June 1.
For fans who wanted to know Betts' full comments on the out of control fans trying to interfere with a catch, you finally got it.