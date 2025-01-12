Myles Garrett can only smile after playing an unsuspecting role in TJ Watt's demise
By Mark Powell
The Browns season has been over for quite some time, but if there is any room for bragging rights between Cleveland and the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, it's the personal battle of Myles Garrett vs TJ Watt.
Garrett is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 over Watt, and could be in the running again this season, though he is far from alone in that department. Garrett is on the record suggesting he respects Watt – and the Steelers star has said the same while trying to avoid bulletin-board material – but their own rivalry has turned up a notch since the Browns star won DPOY over Watt last season.
Watt's tweet in the aftermath, which read 'nothing I'm not used to' rubbed Garrett the wrong way. He even said as much.
"No, he didn't say nothing to me. He's got to apologize to me when I see him," Garrett said of the incident. Watt responded by deflecting the conflict, saying he has respect for everyone who plays in the NFL, including a player the caliber of Garrett.
Myles Garrett played a role in TJ Watt's demise at hands of Baltimore Ravens
Again – the Steelers had something to play for this season, as they made the postseason. The Browns were largely out of it since midseason, so what would be a small narrative in Pittsburgh has turned into a rather large one by Lake Erie.
Just last week, the Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns in their final game of the season. After the game, Ravens rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten and Garrett exchanged jerseys. As Rosengarten approached Garrett, he noted that "he was a nobody," yet the Browns star quickly stopped him.
"Hey, you're in the league. Y'all winning games. Y'all looking great. You ain't never a nobody. I got you," Garrett responded in a wholesome moment.
As it turns out, that confidence boost went a long way for the Baltimore rookie, who just a week later was forced to face Watt. While Watt has struggled of late – quite possible dealing with an injury of some sort at this point in the season – few expected him to put up another clunker in a playoff game. Instead, Watt was held scoreless on the stat sheet thanks in large part to Rosengarten.
Without Watt's presence rushing Lamar Jackson, the Ravens were able to tear through Pittsburgh's defense quite easily, especially with the rushing attack. Baltimore ran for nearly 300 yards, much of it directed at Watt and the Steelers interior, which wasn't up for the challenge.
Even without playing in the game, Garrett might've played a role in the Steelers demise after all.