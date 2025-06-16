Myles Garrett's rivalry with TJ Watt could actually help the Steelers

While Myles Garrett and TJ Watt may be rivals on the field, they ironically enough found themselves in similar situations entering this offseason. Both Garrett and Watt wanted new contracts. The Browns gave in relatively quickly to Garrett's demands, as he went public with a trade request during Super Bowl media week. The Browns signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract as a result. Watt, on the other hand, is still waiting for his new deal as the summer drags along.

Garrett is 29 years old, while Watt is on the wrong side of 30 and has shown some signs of slowing down. That matters a lot in the world of professional football, especially for a player like Watt, who has exerted his dominance as a pass rusher for years. Watt and Garrett have gone back-and-forth for sack titles, with fans of their respective rival teams engaged in bar room debates across western Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Myles Garrett doesn't speak out in favor of Steelers pass-rusher TJ Watt

Now that Garrett has been paid, though, he can stick his neck out for his fellow sack artists. He went as far as to mention Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons by name in a recent interview, but didn't acknowledge Watt, doing the Steelers a huge favor in the process.

"I think he deserves whatever he's earned," Garrett told Abby Jones of DLLS Sports of Parsons. "I mean, the guy is special. Once I got the chance to train with him, I've seen his work ethic, I've seen how he attacks the weights, running. He's 100% committed to his craft and getting better every day, and [he's] someone who produces on the field and has that dedication to the game. He should get every penny he's owed."

Garrett is right about Parsons, but by admitting as much out loud, he's put even more pressure on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office. It was petty of Garrett not to give Watt a shout as well, but it actually works in the Steelers favor for the reason I just mentioned. Who needs extra press coverage around Watt's looming extension? Certainly not Omar Khan, Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh.

Why do Myles Garrett and TJ Watt have beef?

Watt and Garrett's beef goes back to 2023, when the latter won Defensive Player of the Year. Watt thought he was robbed of the award after registering 19 sacks. It would've been his second such award. Watt even tweeted as much, which is a rarity for the Steelers star. Garrett didn't take kindly to that act, and Watt never apologized. As recently as last season's matchup between the Browns and Steelers, it was clear Garrett wasn't over Watt's actions.

"I got a lot of respect for him, a lot of respect for all the guys over there," Garrett said of Watt last season. "But I'm number one. And that's what I am, Edge 1, to defensive player of the year. I'm the guy. It's still me. There's no other person being defended like I am, or schemed or played against like I am."

Garrett and Watt don't like each other. That is no secret, though both players deserve to get paid. By not speaking out in favor of Watt, Garrett is actually hurting his rival's value, which is exactly what the Steelers want from him.