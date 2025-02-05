Myles Garrett described TJ Watt's worst nightmare, which raises questions about Steelers
Myles Garrett officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns over the weekend. It's early in the offseason for such dramatics, but Garrett made clear his desire to compete at the highest level. After eight dominant individual campaigns in Cleveland, he's ready to win games in the playoffs.
A former DPOY and six-time All-Pro at defensive end, Garrett immediately becomes the most valuable player on the market. The Browns don't appear eager to trade Garrett, who has two years left on his contract, but willpower is a strong force in the NFL. If Garrett makes life uncomfortable in Cleveland, the front office might not have much of a choice but to crack.
Garrett spoke with FanSided's Stacking the Box at Super Bowl media row. He was candid about his desire for a trade, as well as what he hopes to achieve with his next team. While Garrett's top priority is clearly winning, he also wants a robust set of responsibilities and the chance to really quarterback a defense.
"I want to be a focal point, having that freedom to move up and down the line, coming off the edge, having things to design me one-on-ones, free me up to make those big plays is definitely something I’ll keep my eyes on," he told FanSided.
That all sounds great considering Garrett's remarkable career accomplishments and unbridled dominance at the line of scrimmage. He's a one-of-one athlete and incredibly smart about how he uses his physical tools. Of course teams should hand him the keys to the defense.
Not every organization is run that way, though. Take, for example, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are approaching a similar contractual crossroads with star linebacker T.J. Watt.
Myles Garrett wants to be defensive 'focal point' with his next team, which puts Steelers, T.J. Watt under the microscope
There are probably 25-plus NFL teams who would give Garrett cart blanche defensively, but the Steelers aren't one of them. Watt easily ranks among the top handful of rushers in the NFL. He can line up all over the place and attack every manner of matchup at the line of scrimmage.
That said, the Steelers run a notoriously tight ship under Mike Tomlin. That extends to both sides of the football, too. Just ask Russell Wilson, who saw his role shrink after his best performance of the season, all because Arthur Smith thought he was going too far off-script.
Watt could, in theory, take a similar route as Garrett and seek out a more substantial slice of the decision-making pie with a new team. That does not appear to be in the cards, though. Assuming Omar Khan and the front office don't fumble the bag, Watt has expressed his desire to begin and end his career in a Steelers uniform. Some players are just built different. In an alternate timeline, Garrett might not suffer Pittsburgh's incessant okay-ness with as much grace as Watt has.
Right now, it seems like Garrett will end up with a less established "contender," such as Pete Carroll's Raiders or Mike Vrabel's Patriots, when all is said and done. Expect more epic battles between Garrett and Watt in the future.