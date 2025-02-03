Myles Garrett trade demands telegraph Cleveland Browns' NFL Draft plans even more so
By John Buhler
This does not have to be this this hard. Then again, everything is difficult when you are picking at or near the top of an NFL Draft. That is the lot in life for teams who routinely do not know what they are doing like the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns. They just so happen to be the first two teams on the clock in this spring's draft. Of course, the Titans hold all the cards heading into this one.
While it would serve offensive-minded head coach Brian Callahan and first-time general manager Mike Borgonzi to use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on either Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, they are also the Titans. There is a chance they may damn the torpedos and just draft Abdul Carter out of Penn State anyway.
That would be moronic because who takes a linebacker at No. 1? This would be devastating news for the Browns who may need to draft a front-seven superstar in the wake of Myles Garrett wanting out after eight years. Cleveland could take a quarterback at No. 2, but they are better served employing a stop-gap while riding out the rest of the albatross of a Deshaun Watson contract. Why is this so hard?
With Garrett requesting a trade out of town, all this does is make Carter's draft market even larger.
Since the Titans love drafting quarterbacks, I have a hard time seeing them taking Carter at No. 1.
Cleveland Browns are under even more pressure to draft Abdul Carter
Truth be told, Garrett's trade market is not going to be as big as he or the Browns think it will be. He is an NFL veteran, meaning he has far less tread on his tires than he did on his rookie contract coming out of Texas A&M. Garrett has been on a Pro Football Hall of Fame trajectory since turning pro, but his medicals may not be as pristine as any team hoping to trade for him would wish that they would be.
In short, Cleveland cannot move forward with its new face of the franchise until it moves off its former one in Garrett. The Browns are going to want to recoup precious draft capital for such a priceless commodity. Unfortunately, their best asset may not garner them as much as they think they will get. The Browns desperately need for a market of multiple teams to manifest well before the NFL Draft.
From there, I would hone in on Carter at No. 2, possibly move back from No. 2 if somebody wants to give the Browns even more for that pick to draft whoever is still on the board between Sanders and Ward. Again, the Titans would be making a mockery of the draft process by taking anyone other than a quarterback at No. 1. They could trade back. I feel the upside of taking a quarterback is too good.
All I know is if the Browns end up trading Garrett, then it likely indicates they will want to draft Carter.