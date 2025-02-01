NFL Mock Draft, post-Senior Bowl 2025 first-round projection: EDGE class shined in Mobile
There are tentpoles that every football fan, coach, scout and analyst has their eyes on leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. With college's regular season and playoff now well behind these prospects looking to begin their pro careers, it's now time for the all-star circuit and that begins with the Reese's Senior Bowl this week. While Saturday held the game, the practices in Mobile were more telling as coaches and scouts got eyes on several players.
With the Senior Bowl also comes a number of players who either help or hurt their draft stock. Some players took full advantage of the opportunity at hand and might now be locks, not just to be first-round picks, but to be high first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some, meanwhile, might be Top 100 locks. Other players, however, didn't do much to help their cases for where they'll be drafted.
So where do we stand on this class coming out of the action in Mobile this week? Let's first look at the draft order before we dive into a full first-round 2025 NFL Draft projection with a mock draft.
2025 NFL Draft order before Super Bowl LIX
- Tennessee Titans (3-14)
- Cleveland Browns (3-14)
- New York Giants (3-14)
- New England Patriots (4-13)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)
- Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)
- New York Jets (5-12)
- Carolina Panthers (5-12)
- New Orleans Saints (5-12)
- Chicago Bears (5-12)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-11)
- Dallas Cowboys (7-10)
- Miami Dolphins (8-9)
- Indianapolis Colts (8-9)
- Atlanta Falcons (8-9)
- Arizona Cardinals (8-9)
- Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
- Seattle Seahawks (10-7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)
- Denver Broncos (10-7)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
- Green Bay Packers (11-6)
- Minnesota Vikings (14-3)
- Houston Texans (10-7)
- Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
- Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
- Detroit Lions (15-2)
- Washington Commanders (12-5)
- Buffalo Bills (13-4)
- Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
- Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)
Now just a hair over a week until Super Bowl LIX kicks off in New Orleans, there isn't much left to be decided in the 2025 NFL Draft order. All that the result of the Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup with the Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance will be which team is picking at No. 31 and which will conclude the first round with the 32nd pick.
Having said that, as we have things more and more solidified, the way prospects are viewed is now going to shift quite a bit. While the NFL Combine will have a big hand of that in a bout a month, the Senior Bowl represents one of the biggest factors in all of this, especially with all of the on-field coaching and scouts that we see in Mobile.
So with this draft order as it is (and the Chiefs picking No. 32 as the favorites in the Super Bowl), let's go into a new post-Senior Bowl mock draft as we project the full first round... for now, at least.
2025 NFL Mock Draft: First-round projection after the Senior Bowl
Team
NFL Mock Draft Projection
1. Tennessee Titans
EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)
2. Cleveland Browns
QB Cam Ward (Miami)
3. New York Giants
QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
4. New England Patriots
WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
DT Mason Graham (Michigan)
6. Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
7. New York Jets
OT Will Campbell (LSU)
8. Carolina Panthers
CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
9. New Orleans Saints
WR Luther Burden III (Missouri)
10. Chicago Bears
OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas)
11. San Francisco 49ers
OG Tyler Booker (Alabama)
12. Dallas Cowboys
EDGE Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M)
13. Miami Dolphins
OT Josh Simmons (Ohio State)
14. Indianapolis Colts
TE Tyler Warren (Penn State)
15. Atlanta Falcons
EDGE Mykel Williams (Georgia)
16. Arizona Cardinals
OT Armand Membou (Missouri)
17. Cincinnati Bengals
S Malaki Starks (Georgia)
18. Seattle Seahawks
EDGE Mike Green (Marshall)
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame)
20. Denver Broncos
RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)
22. Los Angeles Chargers
WR Matthew Golden (Texas)
23. Green Bay Packers
EDGE Jalon Walker (Georgia)
24. Minnesota Vikings
DL Kenneth Grant (Michigan)
25. Houston Texans
OL Grey Zabel (North Dakota State)
26. Los Angeles Rams
OT Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota)
27. Baltimore Ravens
EDGE James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee)
28. Detroit Lions
EDGE Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)
29. Washington Commanders
WR Elic Ayomanor (Stanford)
30. Buffalo Bills
EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College)
31. Philadelphia Eagles
EDGE Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss)
32. Kansas City Chiefs
DT Walter Nolen (Ole Miss)
Shemar Stewart bursts into Top 12 to Cowboys after Senior Bowl
Texas A&M standout Shemar Stewart was called by many as the biggest winner of Senior Bowl practices throughout the week and deservedly so. The impossible task before NFL teams coming into the all-star circuit and Combine is marrying his unreal physical traits with an 83-inch wingspan at 281 pounds with the fact that he totaled just 6.0 sacks over the past two seasons combined.
Stewart's performance in Mobile should quell those concerns, though, as he was dominant using those elite tools and burst at his size. With the Dallas Cowboys likely parting with DeMarcus Lawrence this offseason, pairing Stewart with Micah Parsons makes perfect sense with the No. 12 pick.
Seahawks roll the dice with standout Mike Green
Mike Green provided by far the most viral moment of the Senior Bowl with a one-on-one rep against Oregon tackle Josh Conerly, another projected Top 50 pick, in which the Marshall star and NCAA leader in sacks this past season put the offensive lineman on his back with an incredibly explosive play.
There have been rumblings of some character concerns that could pop up for Green and not every scout is convinced about the total package beyond that. Having said that, the Seahawks have long been open to taking gambles on high-upside players. With a need on the edge, Green seems like the type of prospect Seattle won't be able to resist.
Donovan Ezeiruaku could replace Von Miller in Buffalo
All signs point to the Buffalo Bills parting with Von Miller this offseason given his struggles staying healthy and declining ability on the wrong side of 35 years old. That's where someone like Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku could come into the fold for Buffalo, though, especially after acquitting himself as one of the best edge rushers in the draft class in Mobile this past week.
While his size at 248 pounds does worry some, his bend and burst create a package that's simply tough for tackles to deal with out on the edge play-by-play, which led to 16.5 sacks this past season with the Eagles. The Bills need to get more juice on the edge and Ezeiruaku showcased a skill set to suggest he can bring that to the Buffalo defense.
Best of the rest
There are some more faces who shined at the Senior Bowl that deserve some love, starting with offensive lineman Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State. While many think he'll have to move inside to guard after playing tackle for the Bison, he was a dominant stonewaller in Mobile this week and more than looked ready for the jump from FCS to the NFL. He goes to help the Texans' interior O-line in a big way in this mock draft.
Beyond Zabel, Aireontae Ersery likely secured his spot as a first-round out of Minnesota as the tackle showcased his unique blend of size and movement skills. He heads to the Rams in this projection as they look to bolster the line. Still in the trenches but on the other side of the ball, Walter Nolen also cemented himself as a Top 32 selection, No. 32 to be exact with him going to the Chiefs here, with a stellar show of explosiveness at the Senior Bowl.
On the flip side of the coin, though, the buzz for Jalen Milroe potentially being a first-round pick (most widely connected to the Steelers at No. 21) is officially gone after the Senior Bowl. The Alabama product, frankly, struggled throughout the week and, while his tools and upside are apparent, the work needed for him to be an NFL starter is vast.