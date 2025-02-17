Latest Myles Garrett trade odds are awful news for Lions, Packers and Bills
By Lior Lampert
Myles Garrett has made it known exactly what he's looking for in his next team. But as the superstar edge rusher awaits a trade away from the Cleveland Browns, one suitor remains highly connected to him: The Washington Commanders.
In the immediate aftermath of his request to play elsewhere, DraftKings Sportsbook listed Washington as the most likely non-Cleveland landing spot for Garrett. But the Browns were still ahead of them (and the rest of the field) for his services -- until now.
Officially leapfrogging the Browns, per DraftKings, the Commanders are now considering the betting favorites to acquire Garrett. While bookmakers aren't the be-all and end-all for player move sweepstakes, they're strong indicators, so the sudden odds shift is noteworthy.
Commanders being listed atop the Myles Garrett trade odds is awful news for the Lions, Packers and Bills
Washington's status as the frontrunner to add the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year is incredible news for the rapidly up-and-coming franchise. But conversely, it's a troublesome development for rival bidders searching for pass-rushing help like the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.
A few months ago, the Lions struck a deal with the Browns for Garrett's bookend in Cleveland, Za'Darius Smith. Hindsight is always 20/20, but Detroit must be kicking themselves, knowing how things have unraveled since. That doesn't prevent the two sides from discussing another swap, though the two-time reigning NFC North champions ostensibly wish they waited.
Green Bay's defensive unit was middle-of-the-pack at generating pressure this past season. However, they ranked fourth in takeaways under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, which masked their inability to create pocket disruption. Assuming regression in the turnover department, the front seven's weaknesses will be exposed. Garrett would surely quell any concerns, but the Packers are a long shot to get him, especially as the Commanders pull away from the bunch.
The Bills were in the bottom half of the NFL in sacks (39) in the 2024 campaign. Plus, future Hall of Fame edge defender Von Miller's future in Buffalo is murky, setting up a potential void that Garrett would seamlessly fill. Nevertheless, the betting market identified the Commanders and Browns as more plausible destinations.