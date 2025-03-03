Myles Garrett trade with Eagles would leave Browns with only one viable draft option

Upon looking at my FanSided.com colleague Cody Williams' post-NFL combine 2025 NFL mock draft, I noticed a pair of trades shaking up the NFL Draft order. Not only does he have the New York Giants trading up from No. 3 to No. 1 with the Tennessee Titans, but he has the Cleveland Browns getting back into the first round at No. 32 as part of a huge Myles Garrett trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia may be one of the most likely landing spots for the Cleveland All-Pro. While I would much rather see him go to another NFC team, the Eagles are just better at this than most teams because of one Howie Roseman. Williams has the Browns getting the No. 32 overall pick this year, Philadelphia's first and fourth-round pick in 2026 and a 2027 third-pick for Garrett and a 2026 third-round selection.

What also should be noted is Williams had the Browns taking Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick. I would not do this if I was Cleveland, as the Browns do not need any more capital put into the quarterback room for as long as Deshaun Watson is on the team. However, who Williams has the Browns taking at No. 32 could get me more on board with this.

The guy going to Cleveland with the last pick would be Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

Cleveland Browns revamp their offense in latest 2025 NFL mock draft

To be totally transparent, I like Sanders much more than Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward in this draft. He is the player the Giants traded up to No. 1 in a deal with the Titans in Williams' mock. If Sanders falls into the Browns' lap at No. 2 and they want to try their luck again by drafting a quarterback, then they will do what they do and just take him anyway. Love the player, hate the fit...

The best thing the Browns can do to give Sanders the best shot at success is to get him a book-end tackle like Conerly out of Oregon. Cleveland essentially tried this way back in the day with Brady Quinn and Joe Thomas, but with Thomas coming off the board first and Quinn several picks later. Quinn did not have anything close to a great pro career, while Thomas became a future hall of famer.

What I think is important to realize is Cleveland has to be methodical this offseason. The Browns are not expected to compete right away. I thought that they needed to wait to draft a quarterback until next spring, but this pathway to success with Sanders coming in alongside Conerly does intrigue me. To me, this is the only way that Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry have a chance at saving their jobs.

If I cannot see Sanders suiting up for the Las Vegas Raiders, then I can somehow get behind this fit.