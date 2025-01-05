Myles Garrett’s ominous response regarding contract extension has Browns fans in panic mode
With the Cleveland Browns season now officially over, this offseason might be the most critical of the Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski era. Urgent isn’t a strong enough word for how the Browns have to approach this summer going into the 2025 season.
If nothing more, Myles Garrett’s vague response when asked about a possible extension should make it clear the Browns have to get their act together. Otherwise it will cost them one of the most prolific and destructive pass rushers in the NFL.
When Garrett was asked about an extension after the Browns’ 14th loss on Saturday, he addressed it in five words: “There will be something coming”.
What does that mean? It’s the last thing Browns fans wanted to hear after perhaps one of the most disappointing seasons in the franchise’s history.
Myles Garrett dodges extension talks, leaving Cleveland Browns fans to their imagination about his future
Garrett made it clear he’s sick of the Browns’ losing ways. He outwardly spoke about wanting to play for a contending team. He’s done with the rebuilding mindset. His entire career has been an extensive and vicious rebuilding cycle.
When the Browns went to the playoffs in 2020 and came within a possession of knocking off Kansas City for an AFC championship game appearance, it signaled what should have been a turning point.
Instead it became a one-off. And then last season’s magic from Joe Flacco faceplanted in a wildcard dud against the Houston Texans. Garrett absolutely deserves better.
This feels eerily like Matthew Stafford’s time in Detroit. For so long, the team never had any playoff success. No matter how long it took, neither team could seemingly get out of the rebuilding phase.
So whatever conversations Garrett has with the Browns brass will determine what his future will look like. When he says there will be something coming, it could mean a litany of things. It could mean he truly loves Cleveland enough to never leave, but wanted to remind them he could.
It could mean he’s truly ready to go somewhere that values winning. It could mean he’s going to wait it out before resigning to see how serious the Browns are at building a championship-level roster.
Whatever it means, the Browns have their work cut out for them. They can’t afford to screw up the next offseason. They have to treat this as an all-in situation – and not Jerry Jones’ definition of all in.
They have to approach the draft and free agency period as if they have to win a championship. Maybe if they have that mindset, it can trigger a culture shift. Stefanski can’t continue to falter; Berry can’t continue to mishandle this roster. And Jimmy and Dee Haslam can’t continue to drive a wedge between the team and the fan base.
Garrett made it clear he wants to be in Cleveland. But he wants to win more. And if the two can’t be synonymous, then let Garrett say good riddance to the Browns as he finds somewhere that truly wants to win.