Myles Turner kept receipts against media that picked against Pacers in Cavaliers series

The Indiana Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive year. The Pacers clinched their spot after defeating the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers 114-105 in Game 5 on Tuesday night. The Pacers had a dreadful first quarter, but bounced back and took a commanding enough lead to take advantage of the Cavaliers struggling with shots in the second half.

Myles Turner helped clinch Indiana's spot in the Eastern Conference Finals after sinking a three-point shot with 22 seconds left in regulation. After the game, as the Pacers celebrated, Turner decided to show off the receipts he kept. Specifically, Turner had a screen capture of 13 ESPN media members picking against the Pacers in this series against the Pacers.

Turner had three words to those who doubted the Pacers — "job's not finished."

And who says players aren't motivated by the outside noise. Turner caught wind of a predictions article by ESPN and decided to screen-cap the section of 13 reporters picking the Cavaliers to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, Turner and the Pacers hold all the bragging rights.

Tyrese Haliburton played a pivotal role in Indiana's win on Tuesday night. After not making a shot in the first quarter, Haliburton was near-unstoppable for the rest of the game. Haliburton made 10-of-15 field goal attempts and 6-of-10 three-point attempts to score a team-high 31 points. Haliburton also dished out eight assists and hauled in six rebounds.

As for Turner, he scored 10 points (3-for-7 from field), hauled in seven rebounds, and blocked four shots in 33 minutes of playing time.

The Pacers will now wait for the winner of the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics series. The Knicks hold a 3-1 series lead over the Celtics, who lost star Jayson Tatum to a torn Achillles suffered in Game 4 on Monday night.

Whoever the Pacers do face off against, those who pick against them will have to be wary, because Turner is paying attention.