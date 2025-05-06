Mystics rebuild may be turbocharged after impressive rookie debut

As rookie Paige Bueckers continues to dominate the headlines, there are other rookies that have chances to make immediate impacts. One player that may have such an impact just finished her career with the Fighting Irish.

Sonia Citron, who recently graduated from Notre Dame was selected third overall by the Washington Mystics in this past WNBA Draft. Now it seems she is making an immediate impact after just her first preseason game.

In front of a packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the All-American scored 15 points and was 5-of-6 from the field in 22 minutes of play. The Mystics fell to the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever in overtime, 79-74.

It was a noteworthy performance and one that could be a sign of things to come for the Mystics, who have been going through a bit of organizational change since superstar Elle Delle Donne announced her retirement.

Last season, the Mystics finished ninth overall in the standings. It led to their opportunity to have a such a high draft pick, which they choose to use on Citron. Now, she may be proving that she was worth the third overall pick.

Sonia Citron has the versatility to help the Washington Mystics take a leap

In addition to 15 points, Citron added four rebounds, a steal and a block in the preseason loss.

She also ran the floor well, despite playing against strong defensive talent on the Fever's end. If she is able to continue on this trajectory, the Mystics could be looking at a quicker rebuild that many expected.

Citron was All-ACC in 2023, 2024 and 2025. 2024 was the only season that she was voted second team. She also helped lead the Fighting Irish to four straight berths into the Sweet Sixteen.

Now, the Mystics can only hope to have that kind of success now as Citron looks to become one of the leaders of the team heading into a new era.

It will benefit the rookie, to learn behind veteran Brittany Sykes. The veteran was All-WNBA defensive team in 2021 and 2023 and recently won a title in the Unrivaled 3x3 league with Rose BC.

The combo of both young and old could lead to big things for the Mystics. Despite it being one preseason game, the fan base could be looking for a bright spot after the retirement of Dunne.

Citron would look to continue to impress this preseason as the Mystics take on the Atlanta Dream in their home opener this Wednesday. Another scoring game in double digits could lead to Citron as a rookie of the year candidate.