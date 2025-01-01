Najee Harris on notice after Steelers ideal replacement finishes season with a bang
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have an issue with Najee Harris's production, but the running back market is gaining traction and, frankly, a little out of Omar Khan's price range given the needs at quarterback and elsewhere on the roster.
Harris is a former first-round pick and workhorse for the Steelers, but he is not an elite running back like Saquon Barkley. If Barkley couldn't land a long-term deal with the Giants, then how does Harris have any chance to do so?
Now, the Giants learned the hard way what happens when you let such a key contributor leave over dollars and cents. The Steelers have an ideal lead back on the roster in Jaylen Warren who could immediately step in for Harris. However, Pittsburgh prefers Warren share carries with a bigger back. Thankfully for them, one just became available.
Steelers have found their Najee Harris replacement in Cam Skattebo
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo should be one of the top running backs taken in the NFL Draft. While an argument can be had over which is the better pro prospect between Ashton Jeanty and Skattebo, the latter is coming off a impressive effort against Texas in the Peach Bowl.
Skattebo set the Arizona State rushing yards record on Wednesday, and came (arguably) one missed targeting call away from upsetting Texas. He is a power back who can catch the ball out of the backfield. He also has that dawg in him, which I do not say lightly. He's a rare find in the NFL, and it doesn't matter what Skattebo's 40 time is – some team will see the value in him, and I'd assume that organization will be a contender.
Harris is in the final year of his contract with the Steelers, and unless the pair can agree to a long-term extension at an affordable price, the former Alabama back will have to find a new home this offseason.
That is where Skattebo comes in, who would become a fan favorite in Pittsburgh almost instantly.