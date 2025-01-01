Cam Skattebo yells at Arizona State coaches better than Ashton Jeanty ever could
By Mark Powell
Is Ashton Jeanty the best running back in college football? The numbers would suggest as much, along with his invite to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. While Jeanty eventually lost out to Colorado's Travis Hunter for that honor, he's left his mark on college football this season.
Jeanty finished his season with a shade over 2,600 rushing yards, and was an undisputed All-American. That being said, he is not the only star rusher at the collegiate level. Arizona State's Cam Skattebo reminded us of that just a few weeks ago.
“I don’t like speaking on other players, but I'm in one of the four biggest conferences in the country, and I'm doing it at the highest level, it’s simple. I believe that I'm the best because I always think I'm the best,” Skattebo said during a Zoom news conference, per Max Zepeda.
The defense for Skattebo is a weak one. Yes, Jeanty played in a Group-of-5 conference, but it's not like the Big 12 is fielding all-world defenses these days. Skattebo averaged six yards per carry this season for 1,568 yards and 16 touchdowns. That is nothing to sneeze at, and he's a key cog in the Sun Devils offense and one of the main reasons they reached the playoff to begin with. However, he is not Jeanty. The numbers never lie.
Cam Skattebo yells at Arizona State coaching staff during College Football Playoff
Just a day after Jeanty was eliminated by the Penn State Nittany Lions, Skattebo could follow suit, as the Sun Devils faced a steep halftime deficit against the favored Texas Longhorns. Skattebo struggled to get going through two quarters, and he let his coaches hear about it.
That's...not the best look, though Skattebo has earned the right this season to voice some displeasure on the sideline. It's unclear from the replay exactly who on the Arizona State coaching staff he was upset with, but it didn't bother the Sun Devils much or alter their play-calling.
Texas has one of the best defenses in college football, specifically against the run. As much hate as the SEC has received the last few days after Alabama's loss to Michigan, they can easily turn that argument around and point to Texas's success in just their first season in the conference.
Arizona State could run Skattebo every play, and via every creative formation in their playbook. It wouldn't matter unless the Longhorns defense takes an unexpected step back.