Cowboys wrong and right Ezekiel Elliott replacement, RB fix both in the CFB Playoff
The Dallas Cowboys admitted the mistake that everyone but Jerry Jones saw coming before the final week of the regular season by releasing veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott. He was never the fix for the Cowboys run game, proved that time and again when he got on the field, then fell out of favor in terms of playing time. Now, they're back to square one, perhaps even more so with Rico Dowdle also set to become a free agent this offseason.
Of course, Cowboys fans have long had their eye on the 2025 NFL Draft as the ideal manner in which to finally fully replace Zeke and get a long-term solution at running back. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been a popular mock draft selection for months with Dallas and why wouldn't he be?
Not only was Jeanty the Heisman runner-up but he proved time and again that, despite playing at a smaller program in the Group of 5, he's the best running back in the country. That, however, also brings up an inherent issue with the Cowboys.
Dallas' needs aren't remotely limited to just running back. Wide receiver, edge help, offensive line and other areas are not only places on the roster that will need to be addressed in the offseason, but one could argue they're actually bigger needs than in the backfield. Jeanty is projected to be a first-round pick but the Cowboys taking him in the first round might be a massive mistake in terms of value — especially with Dallas likely picking inside the Top 15.
But while Jeanty's College Football Playoff run ended on New Year's Eve with Boise State's loss to Penn State, the Cowboys actual best option didn't make his CFP debut until New Year's Day.
Cowboys should prefer Cam Skattebo over Ashton Jeanty in NFL Draft
Arizona State Sun Devils star Cam Skattebo should be considered a much better option for the Cowboys than Jeanty. While his stock has skyrocketed amid the ASU run to the College Football Playoff — and rightfully so — he's still only projected as a Day 2 pick. That would allow the Cowboys to use their first-rounder on a much more premium position but still address running back with an instant-impact player.
And despite not being in the national spotlight (or even the Cowboys spotlight) for as much of the year as Jeanty, Skattebo checks the boxes as a player who can immediately change the Dallas rushing attack — even if Texas dominated the Arizona State offensive line in the CFP may have mitigated that.
This past season in Tempe, Skattebo put up 1,568 rushing yards on 6.0 yards per carry with 19 touchdowns. Moreover, he's a talented pass-catcher out of the backfield, catching 37 balls for 506 yards and three more scores. He may not be the fastest or the biggest, but he's more than adequate in both departments. What makes him special, though, are his vision and contact balance. He's a nightmare to bring down, whether in traffic or in space.
Make no mistake, if the Cowboys drafted Jeanty, it would be a big fix for the run game in Dallas. However, with what would be sacrificed in terms of draft value in order to select the Boise State star, it would make far more sense to get Skattebo a bit later and have the flexibility to address other needs.