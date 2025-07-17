NASCAR at Dover payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

Sunday's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway will be the 21st race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, leaving only six races before the playoffs get underway. Sunday's race at the Monster Mile also marks the penultimate round of the In-Season Challenge, which will see the final four drivers battle for the last two spots in the tournament. The Cinderella story of the entire challenge, Ty Dillon, will match up with John Hunter Nemechek, while fellow Toyota drivers Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick will go head-to-head for the other spot in the final.

Shane van Gisbergen enters Dover as the winner of the last two races at Chicago and Sonoma, but don't expect him to go three in a row on Sunday, given his performance on ovals this season. Instead, look for Denny Hamlin, who won last year's Dover race in a thrilling battle with Kyle Larson, to step back up and re-establish some momentum after two finishes of 20th or worse in his last three races.

What is the total purse for the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover?

The purse for the Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway is $11,055,250, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

Purses for Dover weekend, covers all cars, all positions, contingency awards, etc, and for Cup, all payouts to charter teams:



Cup: $11,055,250



Xfinity: $1,651,939 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 16, 2025

While the purse is on par with most of the races this season, it features a sizable increase from last year's race at the Monster Mile, which featured a purse of $7,992,801.

The Truck Series is idle once again this weekend, but the Xfinity Series is in action on Saturday. When NASCAR's second-tier series sees the green flag, it will compete for a share of $1,651,939, which is up slightly from 2024's $1,420,381 payout.

How much does the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winning driver earn?

The exact take home for the winner of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is not verified. According to Pockrass, the total purse includes all positions, contingency awards and, for Cup, all payouts to charter teams.

After a two-week stretch of races on a street course (Chicago) and road course (Sonoma), Dover gives drivers a return to some normalcy on a traditional oval. With a spot in the finals of the In-Season Tournament and a chance at the $1 million prize on the line for some, in addition to the treacherous, high-banked concrete oval that awaits the field, Dover is not a typical oval that drivers see on most race weekends and is sure to present a huge challenge.

With 22 wins at the Delaware track, expect Hendrick Motorsports to have a say in the outcome of Sunday's race. Regardless of who pulls into Victory Lane on Sunday, however, a nice monetary incentive awaits at the one-mile, concrete oval.

How to watch NASCAR at Dover Motor Speedway

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. ET (TNT Sports/truTV, HBO Max, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

BetRivers 200

Saturday, July 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET (The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)