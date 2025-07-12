NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway will be the 20th race of the Cup Series season, meaning only seven races remain in the regular season. This will also be the third race in the In-Season Challenge, with eight drivers fighting for the final four spots in next week's race at Dover. New Zealand's Shane van Gisbergen enters the race looking to go back-to-back after his win on the streets of Chicago. He is competing in the Xfinity Series race as well, leaving the door open to sweep the weekend for the second week in a row.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson outdueled Michael McDowell one year ago to win for the second time at Sonoma Raceway. The 2021 champion enters the weekend tied for the series lead with three wins, but heads to Wine Country with back-to-back finishes outside the top 10.

What is the total purse for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350?

The purse for the Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway is $11,055,250, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

Purses for all payouts, all positions for Cup and Xfinity at Sonoma. Includes contingency awards, year-end point fund contributions, all payouts for charter teams, etc.:



Cup: $11,055,250



Xfinity: $1,651,939 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 9, 2025

Much like prior races this season, the purse for Sonoma features a sizable jump from last year's race, which stood at $8,426,274. The 2025 purse, though, is still on par with most races this season.

While the Truck Series sits idle this weekend, the Xfinity Series joins the Cup Series for a doubleheader weekend in California. When the Xfinity Series takes the green flag on Saturday, it will compete for a $1,651,939 purse, which is actually a decrease from the $1,747,861 purse from 2024.

How much does the Toyota/Save Mart 350 winning driver earn?

The exact take home for the winner of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 is not verified. According to Pockrass, the total purse includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year-end point fund contributions and all charter payouts.

While van Gisbergen is the clear favorite, some drivers are poised to give him a challenge. Christopher Bell is the only driver besides van Gisbergen to win on a road course this season (Circuit of The Americas), while Chris Buescher outdueled him at Watkins Glen last season. Although he has never won a Cup Series race, Ty Gibbs is coming off a runner-up finish in Chicago and was the only driver that could hang with van Gisbergen in Mexico City.

Regardless of how the race plays out, there is a huge monetary incentive for drivers to chase at the 1.99-mile, 12-turn road course.

How to watch NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway

Toyota/Save Mart 350

Sunday, July 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT Sports/truTV, HBO Max, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250

Saturday, July 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET (The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)