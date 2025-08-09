NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Watkins Glen results: Mission 176 at The Glen winner, order and points update

Following Layne Riggs' dominant showing at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park to pick up his second win in the last three races, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was at Watkins Glen International on Friday for the running of the Mission 176 at The Glen, which saw Corey Heim withstand three overtime attempts and hold off Daniel Hemric to pick up his sixth win of the season.
How the Mission 176 at The Glen unfolded at Watkins Glen
Heim led the field to green for the 72-lap race at the 2.45-mile road course in only the third Truck Series race at Watkins Glen since 2000. Rajah Caruth's day got off to a rough start with a rear axle issue coming to the green flag. During the first caution of the day for the stalled truck of William Lambros in the bus stop on Lap 12, Kyle Busch, making his final Truck Series start of the season, went behind the wall with a broken steering box.
Heim picked up his 15th stage win of the season, claiming the opening stage over Ross Chastain. A spirited battle between the two began the second stage with both making contact going into the esses prior to Heim taking the lead. Kaden Honeycutt, who was driving the Young's Motorsports No. 02 truck after he parted ways with Niece Motorsports earlier in the week, dealt with a broken transmission while Chandler Smith was forced to pit road with a broken fender brace after receiving damage.
The second caution for incident flew on Lap 36 when Jack Wood made heavy contact with the Turn 2 wall and came to a rest going through the esses after sustaining additional damage.
A wild one-lap dash to the stage 2 conclusion ensued as Riggs, Grant Enfinger and Timmy Hill went for a spin into Turn 1. Ben Rhodes cleared Sammy Smith going into the bus stop and picked up the stage 2 win as Connor Zilisch spun into the Turn 6 sand trap after contact from Jake Garcia.
Christopher Bell, who was subbing for the injured Stewart Friesen after his fiery dirt modified crash, remained on track to inherit the lead after left front issues on his prior stop lost him multiple positions. Bell was still out front when Toni Breidinger suffered a mechanical failure and briefly caught fire in Turn 7 with 13 laps to go. One lap after the ensuing restart, Tanner Gray made significant contact with the backstretch wall after he and Ty Majeski got together with eight laps remaining.
The race went into overtime following a spin from Rhodes off Turn 6 after his left rear wheel came off coming to three laps to go.
Two more cautions in the bus top set the stage for a triple-overtime finish at Watkins Glen.
Finishing order, results and points update after Corey Heim wins fourth consecutive road-course race
Despite Hemric getting alongside Heim briefly on the final lap, Heim held on to win by 0.215 seconds for his sixth win of the season and his fourth straight on a road course dating back to Mid Ohio in 2023. He is the youngest driver in series history to win 17 races. Behind Heim and Hemric were Gio Ruggiero, Bell, Tyler Ankrum, Sammy Smith, Majeski, Zilisch, Matt Mills and Riggs.
Bell was able to recover to fourth despite having to pit for fuel following the caution on the first overtime attempt. Other notables outside the top 10 include Matt Crafton (13th), Garcia (15th), Chris Buescher (22nd), Smith (23rd), Enfinger (24th), Rhodes (26th), Frankie Muniz (27th), Gray (28th), Breidinger (29th), Chastain (30th), Caruth (32nd), Honeycutt (34th) and Busch (36th).
Mission 176 at The Glen finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Corey Heim
57
2nd
Daniel Hemric
38
3rd
Gio Ruggiero
39
4th
Christopher Bell
0
5th
Tyler Ankrum
34
6th
Sammy Smith
0
7th
Ty Majeski
34
8th
Connor Zilisch
0
9th
Matt Mills
28
10th
Layne Riggs
29
11th
William Sawalich
0
12th
Wesley Slimp
25
13th
Matt Crafton
24
14th
Dawson Sutton
23
15th
Jake Garcia
22
16th
Connor Mosack
23
17th
Brent Crews
20
18th
Spencer Boyd
19
19th
Derek White
18
20th
Timmy Hill
17
21st
Andres Perez
17
22nd
Chris Buescher
0
23rd
Chandler Smith
14
24th
Grant Enfinger
13
25th
Gian Buffomante
12
26th
Ben Rhodes
27
27th
Frankie Muniz
10
28th
Tanner Gray
14
29th
Toni Breidinger
8
30th
Ross Chastain
0
31st
Parker Kligerman
9
32nd
Rajah Caruth
5
33rd
Jack Wood
4
34th
Kaden Honeycutt
3
35th
William Lambros
2
36th
Kyle Busch
0
Updated Truck Series playoff picture after Watkins Glen
Heim, who has already clinched the regular-season title, now has a 178-point lead over Riggs. Heim, Riggs, Smith, Hemric, Ankrum and Caruth are locked into the playoffs with wins. Enfinger (+91), Majeski (+84), Honeycutt (+65) and Garcia (+11) have the last four spots on points with Rhodes (-11) and Ruggiero (-21) the first two drivers out.
That could all change, though, if Friesen were to ask for a medical waiver and be granted one by NASCAR. Although he will not be competing, that would put him back in the playoff field and bump Garcia out, leaving plenty unknowns going into the final race of the regular season.
What race is next in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series?
The Craftsman Truck Series will close out the regular season as it shifts focus to Richmond Raceway for the running of the Eero 250 on Friday, Aug. 15 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Majeski is the defending race winner.