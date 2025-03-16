NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Christopher Bell's win at Phoenix — his third straight — the NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the running of the Pennzoil 400.

This week's stop at the 1.5-mile Nevada track is the fifth race of the season and will be the first contested on a traditional intermediate track, giving drivers and teams their first high-speed test of the season aside from drafting-style tracks.

So let's dive right into the Pennzoil 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all of the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Pennzoil 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Las Vegas and the Pennzoil 400 starting lineup as a result.

Pennzoil 400 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Michael McDowell 2nd Joey Logano 3rd Austin Cindric 4th Kyle Busch 5th Erik Jones 6th Alex Bowman 7th Josh Berry 8th William Byron 9th Zane Smith 10th Kyle Larson 11th Chris Buescher 12th Ryan Preece 13th Christopher Bell 14th Tyler Reddick 15th Denny Hamlin 16th Chase Elliott 17th Ty Dillon 18th AJ Allmendinger 19th Ross Chastain 20th Bubba Wallace 21st Noah Gragson 22nd Austin Dillon 23rd Daniel Suarez 24th Chase Briscoe 25th Carson Hocevar 26th Cole Custer 27th Brad Keselowski 28th Shane van Gisbergen 29th Ty Gibbs 30th John Hunter Nemechek 31st Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 32nd Todd Gilliland 33rd Justin Haley 34th Riley Herbst 35th Cody Ware 36th Ryan Blaney

Michael McDowell is on the pole for Sunday's race at Las Vegas. It is his first pole of the season, the seventh of his career and the first for the Spire Motorsports organization. His lap of 28.883 seconds was the fastest at the track since 2018. Daytona 500 winner William Byron holds a 13-point lead over Bell with Tyler Reddick (-22), Ryan Blaney (-29) and Chase Elliott (-41) rounding out the top five of the early standings.

Byron rolls off eighth while Reddick (14th), Blaney (36th) and Elliott (16th) have some work to do. In search of his fourth straight win, Bell will drop to the tail of the field for the start of the race after his team changed a throttle body. John Hunter Nemechek will also drop to the rear after his team made the same change. After suffering a blown right rear tire in practice, Blaney's No. 12 Team Penske team elected to repair the car and not post a qualifying lap, so he will start from the rear as well.

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Pennzoil 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Las Vegas will begin shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET for the Pennzoil 400. The temperature is forecasted to be in the 60s for the start and warming up into the 70s during the race with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There is a zero percent chance of rain the entire day in Sin City.

Pennzoil 400 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Pennzoil 400:

Pennzoil 400 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 80 Stage 2 165 Final Stage 267

For those that don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks). Ten points go the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Pennzoil 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Pennzoil 400 beginning at 2 p.m. ET and the race starting shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.