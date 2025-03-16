NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Christopher Bell's win at Phoenix — his third straight — the NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the running of the Pennzoil 400.
This week's stop at the 1.5-mile Nevada track is the fifth race of the season and will be the first contested on a traditional intermediate track, giving drivers and teams their first high-speed test of the season aside from drafting-style tracks.
So let's dive right into the Pennzoil 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all of the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.
Pennzoil 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Las Vegas and the Pennzoil 400 starting lineup as a result.
Pennzoil 400 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
Michael McDowell
2nd
Joey Logano
3rd
Austin Cindric
4th
Kyle Busch
5th
Erik Jones
6th
Alex Bowman
7th
Josh Berry
8th
William Byron
9th
Zane Smith
10th
Kyle Larson
11th
Chris Buescher
12th
Ryan Preece
13th
Christopher Bell
14th
Tyler Reddick
15th
Denny Hamlin
16th
Chase Elliott
17th
Ty Dillon
18th
AJ Allmendinger
19th
Ross Chastain
20th
Bubba Wallace
21st
Noah Gragson
22nd
Austin Dillon
23rd
Daniel Suarez
24th
Chase Briscoe
25th
Carson Hocevar
26th
Cole Custer
27th
Brad Keselowski
28th
Shane van Gisbergen
29th
Ty Gibbs
30th
John Hunter Nemechek
31st
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
32nd
Todd Gilliland
33rd
Justin Haley
34th
Riley Herbst
35th
Cody Ware
36th
Ryan Blaney
Michael McDowell is on the pole for Sunday's race at Las Vegas. It is his first pole of the season, the seventh of his career and the first for the Spire Motorsports organization. His lap of 28.883 seconds was the fastest at the track since 2018. Daytona 500 winner William Byron holds a 13-point lead over Bell with Tyler Reddick (-22), Ryan Blaney (-29) and Chase Elliott (-41) rounding out the top five of the early standings.
Byron rolls off eighth while Reddick (14th), Blaney (36th) and Elliott (16th) have some work to do. In search of his fourth straight win, Bell will drop to the tail of the field for the start of the race after his team changed a throttle body. John Hunter Nemechek will also drop to the rear after his team made the same change. After suffering a blown right rear tire in practice, Blaney's No. 12 Team Penske team elected to repair the car and not post a qualifying lap, so he will start from the rear as well.
NASCAR race start time today: When does the Pennzoil 400 green flag wave?
Sunday's race at Las Vegas will begin shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET for the Pennzoil 400. The temperature is forecasted to be in the 60s for the start and warming up into the 70s during the race with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There is a zero percent chance of rain the entire day in Sin City.
Pennzoil 400 stages explained
Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Pennzoil 400:
Pennzoil 400 Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
80
Stage 2
165
Final Stage
267
For those that don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks). Ten points go the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.
Pennzoil 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Pennzoil 400 beginning at 2 p.m. ET and the race starting shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.