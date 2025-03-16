Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

The starting lineup for the Pennzoil 400 and everything NASCAR fans need to know.
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Qualifying | Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

Following Christopher Bell's win at Phoenix — his third straight — the NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the running of the Pennzoil 400.

This week's stop at the 1.5-mile Nevada track is the fifth race of the season and will be the first contested on a traditional intermediate track, giving drivers and teams their first high-speed test of the season aside from drafting-style tracks.

So let's dive right into the Pennzoil 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all of the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Pennzoil 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Las Vegas and the Pennzoil 400 starting lineup as a result.

Pennzoil 400 Starting Position

NASCAR Cup Series Driver

1st

Michael McDowell

2nd

Joey Logano

3rd

Austin Cindric

4th

Kyle Busch

5th

Erik Jones

6th

Alex Bowman

7th

Josh Berry

8th

William Byron

9th

Zane Smith

10th

Kyle Larson

11th

Chris Buescher

12th

Ryan Preece

13th

Christopher Bell

14th

Tyler Reddick

15th

Denny Hamlin

16th

Chase Elliott

17th

Ty Dillon

18th

AJ Allmendinger

19th

Ross Chastain

20th

Bubba Wallace

21st

Noah Gragson

22nd

Austin Dillon

23rd

Daniel Suarez

24th

Chase Briscoe

25th

Carson Hocevar

26th

Cole Custer

27th

Brad Keselowski

28th

Shane van Gisbergen

29th

Ty Gibbs

30th

John Hunter Nemechek

31st

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

32nd

Todd Gilliland

33rd

Justin Haley

34th

Riley Herbst

35th

Cody Ware

36th

Ryan Blaney

Michael McDowell is on the pole for Sunday's race at Las Vegas. It is his first pole of the season, the seventh of his career and the first for the Spire Motorsports organization. His lap of 28.883 seconds was the fastest at the track since 2018. Daytona 500 winner William Byron holds a 13-point lead over Bell with Tyler Reddick (-22), Ryan Blaney (-29) and Chase Elliott (-41) rounding out the top five of the early standings.

Byron rolls off eighth while Reddick (14th), Blaney (36th) and Elliott (16th) have some work to do. In search of his fourth straight win, Bell will drop to the tail of the field for the start of the race after his team changed a throttle body. John Hunter Nemechek will also drop to the rear after his team made the same change. After suffering a blown right rear tire in practice, Blaney's No. 12 Team Penske team elected to repair the car and not post a qualifying lap, so he will start from the rear as well.

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Pennzoil 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Las Vegas will begin shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET for the Pennzoil 400. The temperature is forecasted to be in the 60s for the start and warming up into the 70s during the race with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. There is a zero percent chance of rain the entire day in Sin City.

Pennzoil 400 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Pennzoil 400:

Pennzoil 400 Stage

Lap Number When Points Awarded

Stage 1

80

Stage 2

165

Final Stage

267

For those that don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks). Ten points go the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Pennzoil 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Pennzoil 400 beginning at 2 p.m. ET and the race starting shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.

