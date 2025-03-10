After Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell scored his second straight win of the season at COTA, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series made the trip to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, for the running of the Shriners Children's 500. It was the fourth race of the season and only the second points-paying race to feature Goodyear's softer option tire, which was implemented as a way to increase strategy and make for a more competitive race.
After two early cautions to begin the race, Team Penske's Joey Logano — who was the leader at the time — was penalized for going below the yellow line on the restart. RFK Racing's Ryan Preece was the first driver to use the option tires in the race and raced his way up to third, although he was unable to reel in Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, who held the top spot the rest of the way in the opening 60 laps to win Stage 1.
Team Penske's Austin Cindric — one of several drivers to use the option tires in Stage 2 — took full advantage by going from 14th on a Lap 72 restart to the race lead on Lap 89. Lap 99 saw the race's biggest incident with Justin Haley, Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar, Noah Gragson, Brad Keselowski, Todd Gilliland, Riley Herbst, Cole Custer, Alex Bowman and Shane van Gisbergen involved in some capacity. The race featured five cautions in the first 100 laps, which was the most in a Cup Series race at Phoenix since 2011. Bell would go on to score the stage win.
After some late cautions for Bubba Wallace blowing a tire, Ryan Blaney blowing an engine and Ty Gibbs suffering a possible brake rotor issue — which sent the race to a two-lap sprint to the finish — the stage was set for another dramatic finish in the Cup Series.
NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix?
Despite getting some pressure from Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, it ultimately came down to Bell and JGR teammate Denny Hamlin. With the two side-by-side exiting Turn 4, Bell was able to inch ahead of his teammate to get his third consecutive win in the season's first four races. It was the second-closest Cup Series finish at Phoenix in the track's history.
Full Shriners Children's 500 finishing order and points results
Shriners Children's 500 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Christopher Bell
57
2nd
Denny Hamlin
43
3rd
Kyle Larson
37
4th
Josh Berry
39
5th
Chris Buescher
32
6th
William Byron
49
7th
Alex Bowman
30
8th
Kyle Busch
29
9th
Zane Smith
28
10th
Chase Elliott
29
11th
Ross Chastain
26
12th
Austin Dillon
25
13th
Joey Logano
33
14th
John Hunter Nemechek
23
15th
Ryan Preece
30
16th
Ty Dillon
21
17th
Todd Gilliland
20
18th
Erik Jones
19
19th
Austin Cindric
22
20th
Tyler Reddick
32
21st
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
16
22nd
AJ Allmendinger
15
23rd
Daniel Suarez
17
24th
Cody Ware
13
25th
Ty Gibbs
12
26th
Noah Gragson
11
27th
Michael McDowell
11
28th
Ryan Blaney
22
29th
Bubba Wallace
8
30th
Katherine Legge
7
31st
Shane van Gisbergen
6
32nd
Cole Custer
5
33rd
Brad Keselowski
4
34th
Justin Haley
3
35th
Chase Briscoe
2
36th
Carson Hocevar
5
37th
Riley Herbst
1
The NASCAR Cup Series will shift its focus to 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the running of the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, March 16 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Kyle Larson is the defending race winner.