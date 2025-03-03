NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas?

Following another chaotic finish at Atlanta that saw Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell come away with his first win on a drafting-style track, the series made the trip out west for its first road course race of the season at Circuit of The Americas. With a shortened track layout from years past and an increased lap count from 68 to 95, drivers were presented with more unknowns and challenges before the weekend even began.
The drama started early in Turn 1 on the opening lap when Ross Chastain made a dive-bomb move and spun Chase Elliott. The carnage caused toe link problems for Elliott, which his team later addressed on pit road at the conclusion of Stage 1. The Turn 1 run-in also caused damage to Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota and sent 18-year-old Connor Zilisch to pit road with a flat right front tire. Aside from a couple spins, Stage 1 was relatively straightforward the rest of the way with Bubba Wallace picking up the stage win while most of the drivers elected to pit for track position to begin Stage 2.
Stage 2 went caution-free, but still had some interesting developments, most notably Kyle Larson. After a pit stop on Lap 43, Larson returned to the track and lost his right front wheel, which forced him to come back down pit road to serve a two-lap penalty. Ryan Preece won the stage.
The final stage saw one stoppage for Austin Dillon, who got stuck in the gravel after getting run into by Hamlin. That set the stage for a 13-lap battle among Kyle Busch, Bell, William Byron and pole sitter Tyler Reddick. After burning up his equipment, Busch eventually faded to fifth while Byron and Reddick chased Bell down in a thrilling race to the finish.
NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA?
Despite feeling some pressure from Byron and Reddick in the closing laps, Bell held on to pick up his second consecutive win, giving him three road course wins in his career. With a pair of wins and a chance to win the Daytona 500 in the last 10 laps, no one in the Cup Series has more momentum after the opening three races than Bell.
Full EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix finishing order and points results
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Christopher Bell
42
2nd
William Byron
41
3rd
Tyler Reddick
39
4th
Chase Elliott
39
5th
Kyle Busch
46
6th
Shane van Gisbergen
45
7th
Chris Buescher
30
8th
Noah Gragson
29
9th
Alex Bowman
28
10th
Todd Gilliland
27
11th
Michael McDowell
34
12th
Ross Chastain
25
13th
Carson Hocevar
24
14th
Chase Briscoe
23
15th
Brad Keselowski
22
16th
Justin Haley
21
17th
Riley Herbst
20
18th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19
19th
Ryan Blaney
27
20th
Bubba Wallace
30
21st
Denny Hamlin
16
22nd
John Hunter Nemechek
15
23rd
Cole Custer
14
24th
Joey Logano
22
25th
Austin Cindric
12
26th
Josh Berry
11
27th
Erik Jones
10
28th
Ty Dillon
9
29th
Zane Smith
8
30th
AJ Allmendinger
13
31st
Cody Ware
6
32nd
Kyle Larson
10
33rd
Ryan Preece
14
34th
Ty Gibbs
3
35th
Austin Dillon
2
36th
Daniel Suarez
5
37th
Connor Zilisch
0
The NASCAR Cup Series will shift its focus to one-mile Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona for the running of the Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday, March 9 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Bell is the defending race winner.