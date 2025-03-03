NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas?

Following another chaotic finish at Atlanta that saw Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell come away with his first win on a drafting-style track, the series made the trip out west for its first road course race of the season at Circuit of The Americas. With a shortened track layout from years past and an increased lap count from 68 to 95, drivers were presented with more unknowns and challenges before the weekend even began.

The drama started early in Turn 1 on the opening lap when Ross Chastain made a dive-bomb move and spun Chase Elliott. The carnage caused toe link problems for Elliott, which his team later addressed on pit road at the conclusion of Stage 1. The Turn 1 run-in also caused damage to Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota and sent 18-year-old Connor Zilisch to pit road with a flat right front tire. Aside from a couple spins, Stage 1 was relatively straightforward the rest of the way with Bubba Wallace picking up the stage win while most of the drivers elected to pit for track position to begin Stage 2.

Stage 2 went caution-free, but still had some interesting developments, most notably Kyle Larson. After a pit stop on Lap 43, Larson returned to the track and lost his right front wheel, which forced him to come back down pit road to serve a two-lap penalty. Ryan Preece won the stage.

The final stage saw one stoppage for Austin Dillon, who got stuck in the gravel after getting run into by Hamlin. That set the stage for a 13-lap battle among Kyle Busch, Bell, William Byron and pole sitter Tyler Reddick. After burning up his equipment, Busch eventually faded to fifth while Byron and Reddick chased Bell down in a thrilling race to the finish.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA?

Despite feeling some pressure from Byron and Reddick in the closing laps, Bell held on to pick up his second consecutive win, giving him three road course wins in his career. With a pair of wins and a chance to win the Daytona 500 in the last 10 laps, no one in the Cup Series has more momentum after the opening three races than Bell.

Full EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix finishing order and points results

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix finishing position Driver Points Winner Christopher Bell 42 2nd William Byron 41 3rd Tyler Reddick 39 4th Chase Elliott 39 5th Kyle Busch 46 6th Shane van Gisbergen 45 7th Chris Buescher 30 8th Noah Gragson 29 9th Alex Bowman 28 10th Todd Gilliland 27 11th Michael McDowell 34 12th Ross Chastain 25 13th Carson Hocevar 24 14th Chase Briscoe 23 15th Brad Keselowski 22 16th Justin Haley 21 17th Riley Herbst 20 18th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 19 19th Ryan Blaney 27 20th Bubba Wallace 30 21st Denny Hamlin 16 22nd John Hunter Nemechek 15 23rd Cole Custer 14 24th Joey Logano 22 25th Austin Cindric 12 26th Josh Berry 11 27th Erik Jones 10 28th Ty Dillon 9 29th Zane Smith 8 30th AJ Allmendinger 13 31st Cody Ware 6 32nd Kyle Larson 10 33rd Ryan Preece 14 34th Ty Gibbs 3 35th Austin Dillon 2 36th Daniel Suarez 5 37th Connor Zilisch 0

The NASCAR Cup Series will shift its focus to one-mile Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona for the running of the Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday, March 9 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Bell is the defending race winner.