Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas?

What happened in the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA?
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix | James Gilbert/GettyImages

Following another chaotic finish at Atlanta that saw Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell come away with his first win on a drafting-style track, the series made the trip out west for its first road course race of the season at Circuit of The Americas. With a shortened track layout from years past and an increased lap count from 68 to 95, drivers were presented with more unknowns and challenges before the weekend even began.

The drama started early in Turn 1 on the opening lap when Ross Chastain made a dive-bomb move and spun Chase Elliott. The carnage caused toe link problems for Elliott, which his team later addressed on pit road at the conclusion of Stage 1. The Turn 1 run-in also caused damage to Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota and sent 18-year-old Connor Zilisch to pit road with a flat right front tire. Aside from a couple spins, Stage 1 was relatively straightforward the rest of the way with Bubba Wallace picking up the stage win while most of the drivers elected to pit for track position to begin Stage 2.

Stage 2 went caution-free, but still had some interesting developments, most notably Kyle Larson. After a pit stop on Lap 43, Larson returned to the track and lost his right front wheel, which forced him to come back down pit road to serve a two-lap penalty. Ryan Preece won the stage.

The final stage saw one stoppage for Austin Dillon, who got stuck in the gravel after getting run into by Hamlin. That set the stage for a 13-lap battle among Kyle Busch, Bell, William Byron and pole sitter Tyler Reddick. After burning up his equipment, Busch eventually faded to fifth while Byron and Reddick chased Bell down in a thrilling race to the finish.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA?

Despite feeling some pressure from Byron and Reddick in the closing laps, Bell held on to pick up his second consecutive win, giving him three road course wins in his career. With a pair of wins and a chance to win the Daytona 500 in the last 10 laps, no one in the Cup Series has more momentum after the opening three races than Bell.

Full EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix finishing order and points results

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Christopher Bell

42

2nd

William Byron

41

3rd

Tyler Reddick

39

4th

Chase Elliott

39

5th

Kyle Busch

46

6th

Shane van Gisbergen

45

7th

Chris Buescher

30

8th

Noah Gragson

29

9th

Alex Bowman

28

10th

Todd Gilliland

27

11th

Michael McDowell

34

12th

Ross Chastain

25

13th

Carson Hocevar

24

14th

Chase Briscoe

23

15th

Brad Keselowski

22

16th

Justin Haley

21

17th

Riley Herbst

20

18th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19

19th

Ryan Blaney

27

20th

Bubba Wallace

30

21st

Denny Hamlin

16

22nd

John Hunter Nemechek

15

23rd

Cole Custer

14

24th

Joey Logano

22

25th

Austin Cindric

12

26th

Josh Berry

11

27th

Erik Jones

10

28th

Ty Dillon

9

29th

Zane Smith

8

30th

AJ Allmendinger

13

31st

Cody Ware

6

32nd

Kyle Larson

10

33rd

Ryan Preece

14

34th

Ty Gibbs

3

35th

Austin Dillon

2

36th

Daniel Suarez

5

37th

Connor Zilisch

0

The NASCAR Cup Series will shift its focus to one-mile Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona for the running of the Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday, March 9 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Bell is the defending race winner.

Home/NASCAR