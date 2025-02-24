NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta?

After the Daytona 500 saw a chaotic finish with William Byron avoiding the 'Big Ones' late in the race to win his second straight "Great American Race," the series shifted its focus to Atlanta. With a similar style of racing at Atlanta since it was reconfigured ahead of the 2022 season, much of the same was expected for the second race of the season.
Josh Berry won a caution-free Stage 1. The intensity picked up in the second stage with four cautions before Kyle Larson picked up his first career stage win on a superspeedway. The biggest of those incidents came on Lap 149 when Chase Elliott, Corey LaJoie and Brad Keselowski all sustained damage.
The final stage saw even more incidents, beginning on Lap 183 when last year's spring Atlanta winner Daniel Suarez and Ty Gibbs got together and collected Cody Ware, Noah Gragson, Cole Custer, JJ Yeley and Zane Smith. Perhaps the most noteworthy incident took place on Lap 234 when Carson Hocevar got into the back bumper of Blaney and spun him in Turn 1. Hocevar's aggression was on full display late in the race, leading to Blaney and Ross Chastain confronting him afterward.
On Lap 258, Austin Cindric was in position to win for the second week in a row when Kyle Larson drove up the race track off Turn 2. That, in turn, left Cindric with no room, causing him to make contact with the outside wall and come down into Byron before the two hit the inside wall on the backstretch.
NASCAR Cup Series: Christopher Bell picks up his first career superspeedway win after only leading the final lap
In a thrilling overtime finish, Bell got ahead of Hocevar and Larson and was scored as the leader when the caution flew for a crash on the backstretch as the leaders made their way into Turn 3 on the last lap. It is Bell's 10th career win in the Cup Series and the first win at Atlanta for Toyota since 2013.
Full Ambetter Health 400 finishing order and points results
Ambetter Health 400 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Christopher Bell
40
2nd
Carson Hocevar
41
3rd
Kyle Larson
44
4th
Ryan Blaney
36
5th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
35
6th
Denny Hamlin
31
7th
Kyle Busch
30
8th
Ross Chastain
29
9th
Bubba Wallace
44
10th
John Hunter Nemechek
27
11th
Zane Smith
26
12th
Joey Logano
34
13th
Michael McDowell
24
14th
AJ Allmendinger
24
15th
Todd Gilliland
26
16th
Austin Dillon
21
17th
Riley Herbst
20
18th
Ryan Preece
19
19th
Tyler Reddick
28
20th
Chase Elliott
23
21st
Chase Briscoe
16
22nd
BJ McLeod
0
23rd
Shane van Gisbergen
14
24th
Justin Haley
13
25th
Josh Berry
22
26th
Alex Bowman
17
27th
William Byron
25
28th
Austin Cindric
20
29th
Ty Dillon
8
30th
Chris Buescher
7
31st
Erik Jones
6
32nd
Ty Gibbs
5
33rd
Daniel Suarez
4
34th
Noah Gragson
4
35th
Cody Ware
2
36th
Cole Custer
1
37th
JJ Yeley
1
38th
Corey LaJoie
1
39th
Brad Keselowski
1
Blaney holds a 12-point lead over Byron as the series heads to the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas for the running of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2 (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox). Byron is the defending winner.