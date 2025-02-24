NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta?

After the Daytona 500 saw a chaotic finish with William Byron avoiding the 'Big Ones' late in the race to win his second straight "Great American Race," the series shifted its focus to Atlanta. With a similar style of racing at Atlanta since it was reconfigured ahead of the 2022 season, much of the same was expected for the second race of the season.

Josh Berry won a caution-free Stage 1. The intensity picked up in the second stage with four cautions before Kyle Larson picked up his first career stage win on a superspeedway. The biggest of those incidents came on Lap 149 when Chase Elliott, Corey LaJoie and Brad Keselowski all sustained damage.

The final stage saw even more incidents, beginning on Lap 183 when last year's spring Atlanta winner Daniel Suarez and Ty Gibbs got together and collected Cody Ware, Noah Gragson, Cole Custer, JJ Yeley and Zane Smith. Perhaps the most noteworthy incident took place on Lap 234 when Carson Hocevar got into the back bumper of Blaney and spun him in Turn 1. Hocevar's aggression was on full display late in the race, leading to Blaney and Ross Chastain confronting him afterward.

On Lap 258, Austin Cindric was in position to win for the second week in a row when Kyle Larson drove up the race track off Turn 2. That, in turn, left Cindric with no room, causing him to make contact with the outside wall and come down into Byron before the two hit the inside wall on the backstretch.

NASCAR Cup Series: Christopher Bell picks up his first career superspeedway win after only leading the final lap

In a thrilling overtime finish, Bell got ahead of Hocevar and Larson and was scored as the leader when the caution flew for a crash on the backstretch as the leaders made their way into Turn 3 on the last lap. It is Bell's 10th career win in the Cup Series and the first win at Atlanta for Toyota since 2013.

Full Ambetter Health 400 finishing order and points results

Ambetter Health 400 finishing position Driver Points Winner Christopher Bell 40 2nd Carson Hocevar 41 3rd Kyle Larson 44 4th Ryan Blaney 36 5th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 35 6th Denny Hamlin 31 7th Kyle Busch 30 8th Ross Chastain 29 9th Bubba Wallace 44 10th John Hunter Nemechek 27 11th Zane Smith 26 12th Joey Logano 34 13th Michael McDowell 24 14th AJ Allmendinger 24 15th Todd Gilliland 26 16th Austin Dillon 21 17th Riley Herbst 20 18th Ryan Preece 19 19th Tyler Reddick 28 20th Chase Elliott 23 21st Chase Briscoe 16 22nd BJ McLeod 0 23rd Shane van Gisbergen 14 24th Justin Haley 13 25th Josh Berry 22 26th Alex Bowman 17 27th William Byron 25 28th Austin Cindric 20 29th Ty Dillon 8 30th Chris Buescher 7 31st Erik Jones 6 32nd Ty Gibbs 5 33rd Daniel Suarez 4 34th Noah Gragson 4 35th Cody Ware 2 36th Cole Custer 1 37th JJ Yeley 1 38th Corey LaJoie 1 39th Brad Keselowski 1

Blaney holds a 12-point lead over Byron as the series heads to the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas for the running of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2 (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox). Byron is the defending winner.