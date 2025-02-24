Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta?

What happened in the NASCAR Cup Series' first stop of the season at Atlanta?
By Colby Colwell
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 | Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

After the Daytona 500 saw a chaotic finish with William Byron avoiding the 'Big Ones' late in the race to win his second straight "Great American Race," the series shifted its focus to Atlanta. With a similar style of racing at Atlanta since it was reconfigured ahead of the 2022 season, much of the same was expected for the second race of the season.

Josh Berry won a caution-free Stage 1. The intensity picked up in the second stage with four cautions before Kyle Larson picked up his first career stage win on a superspeedway. The biggest of those incidents came on Lap 149 when Chase Elliott, Corey LaJoie and Brad Keselowski all sustained damage.

The final stage saw even more incidents, beginning on Lap 183 when last year's spring Atlanta winner Daniel Suarez and Ty Gibbs got together and collected Cody Ware, Noah Gragson, Cole Custer, JJ Yeley and Zane Smith. Perhaps the most noteworthy incident took place on Lap 234 when Carson Hocevar got into the back bumper of Blaney and spun him in Turn 1. Hocevar's aggression was on full display late in the race, leading to Blaney and Ross Chastain confronting him afterward.

On Lap 258, Austin Cindric was in position to win for the second week in a row when Kyle Larson drove up the race track off Turn 2. That, in turn, left Cindric with no room, causing him to make contact with the outside wall and come down into Byron before the two hit the inside wall on the backstretch.

NASCAR Cup Series: Christopher Bell picks up his first career superspeedway win after only leading the final lap

In a thrilling overtime finish, Bell got ahead of Hocevar and Larson and was scored as the leader when the caution flew for a crash on the backstretch as the leaders made their way into Turn 3 on the last lap. It is Bell's 10th career win in the Cup Series and the first win at Atlanta for Toyota since 2013.

Full Ambetter Health 400 finishing order and points results

Ambetter Health 400 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Christopher Bell

40

2nd

Carson Hocevar

41

3rd

Kyle Larson

44

4th

Ryan Blaney

36

5th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

35

6th

Denny Hamlin

31

7th

Kyle Busch

30

8th

Ross Chastain

29

9th

Bubba Wallace

44

10th

John Hunter Nemechek

27

11th

Zane Smith

26

12th

Joey Logano

34

13th

Michael McDowell

24

14th

AJ Allmendinger

24

15th

Todd Gilliland

26

16th

Austin Dillon

21

17th

Riley Herbst

20

18th

Ryan Preece

19

19th

Tyler Reddick

28

20th

Chase Elliott

23

21st

Chase Briscoe

16

22nd

BJ McLeod

0

23rd

Shane van Gisbergen

14

24th

Justin Haley

13

25th

Josh Berry

22

26th

Alex Bowman

17

27th

William Byron

25

28th

Austin Cindric

20

29th

Ty Dillon

8

30th

Chris Buescher

7

31st

Erik Jones

6

32nd

Ty Gibbs

5

33rd

Daniel Suarez

4

34th

Noah Gragson

4

35th

Cody Ware

2

36th

Cole Custer

1

37th

JJ Yeley

1

38th

Corey LaJoie

1

39th

Brad Keselowski

1

Blaney holds a 12-point lead over Byron as the series heads to the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas for the running of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2 (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox). Byron is the defending winner.

