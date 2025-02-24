NASCAR Cup Series standings after Atlanta race ends in Carson Hocevar controversy

Just one week after a thrilling Daytona 500, NASCAR couldn't help itself in Atlanta, ending with a controversy courtesy of Carson Hocevar. Hocevar himself did not win the race, but was threatened by the likes of Kyle Busch due to his reckless style of driving.

“Go tell that 77 he’s done that same f***ing move ten times. I don’t care if I wreck the whole f***ing field, I’m over him. He’s a f***ing douchebag, I’m going to wreck his ass," Busch said about Hocevar.

Ross Chastain also had a lot to say to Hocevar post-race, and it surely won't be the last soundbite we get regarding the 22-year-old. Hocevar, again, has an unusual style of driving as a newbie, and has already received endorsements from the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr. Although Hocevar may test the patience of his fellow drivers, he is undoubtedly good for a sport that is lacking in personalities.

Who won the Ambetter Health 400? Overtime rules and updated NASCAR Cup Standings

Despite all of the chaos, Christopher Bell won his first NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. Bell led for a stunning 266 laps in the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta. Hocever finished as the runner-up.

The race itself went to overtime, which confused some casual fans of the sport. Essentially, if a race ends in a caution flag due to a crash, it will restart with a green-white-checkered flag. This means the drivers get two extra laps to decide the finishing order. Bell ultimately came out on top despite Hocevar's antics. NASCAR overtime was introduced in the 2024 season, and has been simplified over the last year-plus.

While Bell won the race, he has some work to do should he make up enough ground on Ryan Blaney, who sits in first place in the Cup Standings with 87 points. William Byron is in second place with 75 points, while Tyler Reddick is in third with 71 points. It is a long season, of course, so drivers will have plenty of time to make up ground on Byron.

As for Bell, he currently sits in 12th place and jumped 14 spots with his victory in Atlanta. Bell has 53 points and is 34 behind Byron for the Cup Series lead. Chevy is dominating the field from a manufacturer aspect, with seven of the top 14 drivers in the standings.

The controversial Hocevar is in 15th after his second-place finish on Sunday.