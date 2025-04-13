Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

The starting lineup for the Food City 500 and everything NASCAR fans need to know.
Following Denny Hamlin's second straight win this season at Darlington, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Food City 500.

This week's stop at Bristol will be the ninth race of the season and will be the first of two stops at the Last Great Coliseum with the series returning for the Round of 16 cutoff race in the playoffs in September. Concerned that rubber will not be laid down, NASCAR will use PJ1 Trackbite traction compound in an effort to increase passing opportunities and tire falloff.

So, let's dive right into the Food City 500 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more than fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Food City 500 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Bristol and the Food City 500 starting lineup as a result.

Food City 500 Starting Position

NASCAR Cup Series Driver

1st

Alex Bowman

2nd

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3rd

Kyle Larson

4th

Denny Hamlin

5th

Ryan Blaney

6th

Ty Gibbs

7th

Christopher Bell

8th

AJ Allmendinger

9th

Carson Hocevar

10th

Justin Haley

11th

Josh Berry

12th

Ty Dillon

13th

Michael McDowell

14th

Chase Briscoe

15th

Kyle Busch

16th

Brad Keselowski

17th

Austin Dillon

18th

Zane Smith

19th

Jesse Love

20th

Chase Elliott

21st

Austin Cindric

22nd

Bubba Wallace

23rd

Daniel Suarez

24th

Chris Buescher

25th

Riley Herbst

26th

William Byron

27th

Tyler Reddick

28th

Erik Jones

29th

Ryan Preece

30th

Todd Gilliland

31st

Noah Gragson

32nd

John Hunter Nemechek

33rd

Cole Custer

34th

Cody Ware

35th

Ross Chastain

36th

Shane van Gisbergen

37th

Corey LaJoie

38th

Joey Logano

39th

Josh Bilicki

Alex Bowman is on the pole for Sunday's race at Bristol. With a fast lap of 14.912 seconds (128.675 mph), the Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed his second consecutive pole at the 0.533-mile short track and ran the fastest lap at Bristol since the Next Gen Car's inception in 2022. Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr. qualified second, followed by Bowman's teammate Kyle Larson (third), Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin (fourth) and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney (fifth).

Notables outside the top 10 in qualifying include Kyle Busch (15th), Jesse Love (19th), Chase Elliott (20th), William Byron (26th) and Joey Logano (38th). Busch spun off Turn 4 on his second lap of qualifying while Logano got loose off Turn 2 and made right rear contact with the outside wall. Love is making his first career Cup Series start on Sunday for Richard Childress Racing.

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Food City 500 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Bristol will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the Food City 500. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be around 60 degrees on Sunday with sunshine and a few clouds. There is a slight chance of a passing shower.

Food City 500 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Food City 500:

Food City 500 Stage

Lap Number When Points Awarded

Stage 1

125

Stage 2

250

Final Stage

500

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31

Food City 500 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Food City 500 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET and the race starting shortly after 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.

