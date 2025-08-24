NASCAR Cup Series Daytona results: Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner and order

Following Austin Dillon's clutch playoff-clinching win at Richmond, the NASCAR Cup Series was at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night for the running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400, which saw Ryan Blaney charge from 13th to first in the last three laps to pick up the win and spoil the playoff hopes of several winless drivers.
How the Coke Zero Sugar 400 unfolded at Daytona
Ryan Blaney led the field to green after qualifying was canceled on Friday due to lightning in the area. Regular-season champion William Byron served a stop-and-go penalty on pit road as the race got underway after his team made an unapproved adjustment on Friday.
Multiple cautions slowed the action in an eventful opening stage, one involving playoff bubble driver Tyler Reddick, who made contact with the inside wall after getting together with Todd Gilliland on Lap 19. A good chunk of the field was collected in a Big One on Lap 27 when Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch made contact entering the tri-oval, triggering a massive crash that also involved notables like Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman, who went into Daytona in the 16th and final playoff spot.
Following a red flag for clean-up, Kyle Larson came away with the Stage 1 win after getting around Blaney in turns 3-4. Ross Chastain prevailed in Stage 2, which was only slowed once for Carson Hocevar after he stopped on the track and displayed smoke on Lap 81.
Hamlin's night went from bad to worse with a flat right-front tire with 53 to go. After a lengthy green-flag run of two and three-wide racing, Logano spun from the lead off turn 4 with 12 laps remaining.
Full finishing order and results after Ryan Blaney's thrilling win at Daytona
An eight-lap dash to the finish ensued following Logano's spin. After several lead changes for the lead, Blaney got a huge run down the backstretch when Justin Haley threw a block on Cole Custer, allowing him to get enough momentum and take the lead off turn 4 to get the win in a four-wide finish with Daniel Suarez (second), Haley (third) and Custer (fourth).
It is Blaney's second win of the season and second in the Daytona summer race (2021) after leading a race-high 27 laps. Rounding out the top 10 behind those four drivers were Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry and Chase Elliott. Notable finishers outside the top 10 include Christopher Bell (13th), Ryan Preece (14th), Brad Keselowski (18th), Byron (19th), Reddick (21st), Hamlin (25th), Logano (27th), Busch (33rd), Bowman (36th) and Wallace (37th).
Reddick and Bowman claimed the final playoff spots on points to qualify for the 16-driver playoffs despite eventful nights for both. Reddick clinched a berth after Bowman retired from the race following the Lap 27 Big One while Bowman benefitted from Blaney's late surge to sneak in.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 Finishing Position
Driver
Points
Winner
Ryan Blaney
52
2nd
Daniel Suarez
35
3rd
Justin Haley
40
4th
Cole Custer
33
5th
Erik Jones
32
6th
Kyle Larson
42
7th
Chris Buescher
30
8th
Ty Gibbs
31
9th
Josh Berry
28
10th
Chase Elliott
27
11th
Todd Gilliland
30
12th
Michael McDowell
32
13th
Christopher Bell
34
14th
Ryan Preece
29
15th
Ross Chastain
41
16th
Shane van Gisbergen
21
17th
John Hunter Nemechek
27
18th
Brad Keselowski
19
19th
William Byron
24
20th
Cody Ware
17
21st
Tyler Reddick
16
22nd
Ty Dillon
15
23rd
Chase Briscoe
21
24th
Austin Dillon
13
25th
Denny Hamlin
12
26th
AJ Allmendinger
12
27th
Joey Logano
23
28th
Joey Gase
0
29th
Casey Mears
8
30th
Austin Hill
0
31st
Zane Smith
6
32nd
BJ McLeod
0
33rd
Kyle Busch
4
34th
Carson Hocevar
3
35th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2
36th
Alex Bowman
1
37th
Bubba Wallace
1
38th
Noah Gragson
1
39th
Austin Cindric
1
40th
Riley Herbst
1
What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?
The Cup Series shifts its focus to Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 31 for the playoff opener in the running of the Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET, USA Network, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App). Chase Briscoe is the defending race winner.