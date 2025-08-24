Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona results: Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner and order

Ryan Blaney plays spoiler in wild four-wide finish to conclude regular season.
Colby Colwell
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 | Chris Graythen/GettyImages

Following Austin Dillon's clutch playoff-clinching win at Richmond, the NASCAR Cup Series was at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night for the running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400, which saw Ryan Blaney charge from 13th to first in the last three laps to pick up the win and spoil the playoff hopes of several winless drivers.

How the Coke Zero Sugar 400 unfolded at Daytona

Ryan Blaney led the field to green after qualifying was canceled on Friday due to lightning in the area. Regular-season champion William Byron served a stop-and-go penalty on pit road as the race got underway after his team made an unapproved adjustment on Friday.

Multiple cautions slowed the action in an eventful opening stage, one involving playoff bubble driver Tyler Reddick, who made contact with the inside wall after getting together with Todd Gilliland on Lap 19. A good chunk of the field was collected in a Big One on Lap 27 when Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch made contact entering the tri-oval, triggering a massive crash that also involved notables like Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman, who went into Daytona in the 16th and final playoff spot.

Following a red flag for clean-up, Kyle Larson came away with the Stage 1 win after getting around Blaney in turns 3-4. Ross Chastain prevailed in Stage 2, which was only slowed once for Carson Hocevar after he stopped on the track and displayed smoke on Lap 81.

Hamlin's night went from bad to worse with a flat right-front tire with 53 to go. After a lengthy green-flag run of two and three-wide racing, Logano spun from the lead off turn 4 with 12 laps remaining.

Full finishing order and results after Ryan Blaney's thrilling win at Daytona

An eight-lap dash to the finish ensued following Logano's spin. After several lead changes for the lead, Blaney got a huge run down the backstretch when Justin Haley threw a block on Cole Custer, allowing him to get enough momentum and take the lead off turn 4 to get the win in a four-wide finish with Daniel Suarez (second), Haley (third) and Custer (fourth).

It is Blaney's second win of the season and second in the Daytona summer race (2021) after leading a race-high 27 laps. Rounding out the top 10 behind those four drivers were Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry and Chase Elliott. Notable finishers outside the top 10 include Christopher Bell (13th), Ryan Preece (14th), Brad Keselowski (18th), Byron (19th), Reddick (21st), Hamlin (25th), Logano (27th), Busch (33rd), Bowman (36th) and Wallace (37th).

Reddick and Bowman claimed the final playoff spots on points to qualify for the 16-driver playoffs despite eventful nights for both. Reddick clinched a berth after Bowman retired from the race following the Lap 27 Big One while Bowman benefitted from Blaney's late surge to sneak in.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Finishing Position

Driver

Points

Winner

Ryan Blaney

52

2nd

Daniel Suarez

35

3rd

Justin Haley

40

4th

Cole Custer

33

5th

Erik Jones

32

6th

Kyle Larson

42

7th

Chris Buescher

30

8th

Ty Gibbs

31

9th

Josh Berry

28

10th

Chase Elliott

27

11th

Todd Gilliland

30

12th

Michael McDowell

32

13th

Christopher Bell

34

14th

Ryan Preece

29

15th

Ross Chastain

41

16th

Shane van Gisbergen

21

17th

John Hunter Nemechek

27

18th

Brad Keselowski

19

19th

William Byron

24

20th

Cody Ware

17

21st

Tyler Reddick

16

22nd

Ty Dillon

15

23rd

Chase Briscoe

21

24th

Austin Dillon

13

25th

Denny Hamlin

12

26th

AJ Allmendinger

12

27th

Joey Logano

23

28th

Joey Gase

0

29th

Casey Mears

8

30th

Austin Hill

0

31st

Zane Smith

6

32nd

BJ McLeod

0

33rd

Kyle Busch

4

34th

Carson Hocevar

3

35th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2

36th

Alex Bowman

1

37th

Bubba Wallace

1

38th

Noah Gragson

1

39th

Austin Cindric

1

40th

Riley Herbst

1

What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The Cup Series shifts its focus to Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 31 for the playoff opener in the running of the Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET, USA Network, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App). Chase Briscoe is the defending race winner.

