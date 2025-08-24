NASCAR Cup Series Daytona results: Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner and order

Following Austin Dillon's clutch playoff-clinching win at Richmond, the NASCAR Cup Series was at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night for the running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400, which saw Ryan Blaney charge from 13th to first in the last three laps to pick up the win and spoil the playoff hopes of several winless drivers.

WHERE DID HE COME FROM?!



RYAN BLANEY WINS IN A THRILLING LAST LAP AT DAYTONA! pic.twitter.com/H6IW6dtclh — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 24, 2025

How the Coke Zero Sugar 400 unfolded at Daytona

Ryan Blaney led the field to green after qualifying was canceled on Friday due to lightning in the area. Regular-season champion William Byron served a stop-and-go penalty on pit road as the race got underway after his team made an unapproved adjustment on Friday.

Multiple cautions slowed the action in an eventful opening stage, one involving playoff bubble driver Tyler Reddick, who made contact with the inside wall after getting together with Todd Gilliland on Lap 19. A good chunk of the field was collected in a Big One on Lap 27 when Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch made contact entering the tri-oval, triggering a massive crash that also involved notables like Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman, who went into Daytona in the 16th and final playoff spot.

There's more trouble!



This time, it's at the front of the pack! pic.twitter.com/1pU8aUCfqv — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 24, 2025

Following a red flag for clean-up, Kyle Larson came away with the Stage 1 win after getting around Blaney in turns 3-4. Ross Chastain prevailed in Stage 2, which was only slowed once for Carson Hocevar after he stopped on the track and displayed smoke on Lap 81.

Hamlin's night went from bad to worse with a flat right-front tire with 53 to go. After a lengthy green-flag run of two and three-wide racing, Logano spun from the lead off turn 4 with 12 laps remaining.

Full finishing order and results after Ryan Blaney's thrilling win at Daytona

An eight-lap dash to the finish ensued following Logano's spin. After several lead changes for the lead, Blaney got a huge run down the backstretch when Justin Haley threw a block on Cole Custer, allowing him to get enough momentum and take the lead off turn 4 to get the win in a four-wide finish with Daniel Suarez (second), Haley (third) and Custer (fourth).

It is Blaney's second win of the season and second in the Daytona summer race (2021) after leading a race-high 27 laps. Rounding out the top 10 behind those four drivers were Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry and Chase Elliott. Notable finishers outside the top 10 include Christopher Bell (13th), Ryan Preece (14th), Brad Keselowski (18th), Byron (19th), Reddick (21st), Hamlin (25th), Logano (27th), Busch (33rd), Bowman (36th) and Wallace (37th).

Reddick and Bowman claimed the final playoff spots on points to qualify for the 16-driver playoffs despite eventful nights for both. Reddick clinched a berth after Bowman retired from the race following the Lap 27 Big One while Bowman benefitted from Blaney's late surge to sneak in.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Finishing Position Driver Points Winner Ryan Blaney 52 2nd Daniel Suarez 35 3rd Justin Haley 40 4th Cole Custer 33 5th Erik Jones 32 6th Kyle Larson 42 7th Chris Buescher 30 8th Ty Gibbs 31 9th Josh Berry 28 10th Chase Elliott 27 11th Todd Gilliland 30 12th Michael McDowell 32 13th Christopher Bell 34 14th Ryan Preece 29 15th Ross Chastain 41 16th Shane van Gisbergen 21 17th John Hunter Nemechek 27 18th Brad Keselowski 19 19th William Byron 24 20th Cody Ware 17 21st Tyler Reddick 16 22nd Ty Dillon 15 23rd Chase Briscoe 21 24th Austin Dillon 13 25th Denny Hamlin 12 26th AJ Allmendinger 12 27th Joey Logano 23 28th Joey Gase 0 29th Casey Mears 8 30th Austin Hill 0 31st Zane Smith 6 32nd BJ McLeod 0 33rd Kyle Busch 4 34th Carson Hocevar 3 35th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2 36th Alex Bowman 1 37th Bubba Wallace 1 38th Noah Gragson 1 39th Austin Cindric 1 40th Riley Herbst 1

What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The Cup Series shifts its focus to Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 31 for the playoff opener in the running of the Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET, USA Network, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App). Chase Briscoe is the defending race winner.