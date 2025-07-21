Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series Dover results: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winner and order

Denny Hamlin conquers the Monster Mile once again in double-overtime finish.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

Following Shane van Gisbergen's second consecutive win one week ago at Sonoma Raceway, the NASCAR Cup Series was at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, which saw Denny Hamlin prevail in a double-overtime finish over teammate Chase Briscoe and go back-to-back at the Monster Mile.

How the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 unfolded at Dover Motor Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott led the field to green for the 400-lap, 400-mile race at the Monster Mile after qualifying was rained out on Saturday. The scheduled competition caution flew on Lap 36 since practice and qualifying were both canceled. Aside from that, Elliott dominated from the drop of the green flag, only losing the lead briefly to Briscoe for the first 13 laps before claiming the Stage 1 win.

Elliott's day took a brief setback during green-flag stops on Lap 185 when he suffered a 15-second stop after his car fell off the jack.

Late in Stage 2, AJ Allmendinger experienced brake issues after running in the top 10 and went behind the wall with no right rear brakes. While Elliott remained in the top five in fourth, Christopher Bell picked up the stage win.

Bell's race was turned upside down on the ensuing restart with 141 laps to go when he spun on the outside of Elliott while the two were battling for the lead in Turn 3, bringing out the race's first caution for incident.

After another lengthy run that featured green-flag pit stops, Bell's team elected to run him longer than the leaders, ultimately catching a timely caution for weather with 64 laps remaining as the race leader. Hamlin got around him on the following restart and held the lead when Ross Chastain made contact with the wall exiting Turn 2 while running 13th. Moments later, cars were brought down pit road and the race was red-flagged for rain with 15 laps to go.

After a 56-minute red flag, Bell spun while battling Hamlin for the lead on the restart with eight laps to go, compounding an eventful day for the three-race 2025 winner. Noah Gragson and William Byron were also collected in the wreck.

Denny Hamlin repeats at Dover in double-overtime finish: Full finishing order and results

After Ryan Preece and Zane Smith got together down the backstretch on the overtime restart, the race went to a double-overtime conclusion. Despite Briscoe's best efforts on fresher tires, Hamlin prevailed, clearing his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate off Turn 4 coming to the white flag and winning by 0.31 seconds after leading 67 laps in the race. It is Hamlin's series-leading fourth win of the season, his third at Dover (second straight) and the 58th of his career.

Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and Ty Gibbs completed the top five with Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top 10. Elliott led a race-high 238 laps - more than he had led for the entire season - on Sunday, but had to settle for a disappointing sixth. Bell eventually finished 18th after his pair of spins battling for the lead and van Gisbergen came away with a 30th-place finish due to a punctured right-front tire in his pursuit of three straight wins.

The In-Season Challenge is now down to its final two drivers after Ty Dillon (20th) and Gibbs (fifth) advanced past John Hunter Nemechek (21st) and Tyler Reddick (12th), respectively. Dillon continued his Cinderella run as the No. 32 seed while Gibbs' consistent summer stretch (three straight top-10s) continued. The two will battle for the $1 million prize at Indianapolis next week to become the first champion of the In-Season Challenge.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Denny Hamlin

57

2nd

Chase Briscoe

44

3rd

Alex Bowman

49

4th

Kyle Larson

40

5th

Ty Gibbs

39

6th

Chase Elliott

48

7th

Bubba Wallace

31

8th

Ryan Blaney

31

9th

Chris Buescher

28

10th

Brad Keselowski

27

11th

Kyle Busch

29

12th

Tyler Reddick

25

13th

Michael McDowell

24

14th

Joey Logano

25

15th

Austin Dillon

22

16th

Austin Cindric

21

17th

Justin Haley

20

18th

Christopher Bell

38

19th

Ryan Preece

18

20th

Ty Dillon

17

21st

John Hunter Nemechek

16

22nd

Zane Smith

15

23rd

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14

24th

Riley Herbst

13

25th

Todd Gilliland

12

26th

Daniel Suarez

11

27th

Erik Jones

10

28th

Josh Berry

9

29th

Cole Custer

8

30th

Shane van Gisbergen

7

31st

William Byron

18

32nd

Noah Gragson

5

33rd

Ross Chastain

4

34th

JJ Yeley

0

35th

Carson Hocevar

2

36th

Cody Ware

1

37th

AJ Allmendinger

1

What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The Cup Series shifts its focus to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27 for the running of the Brickyard 400 (2 p.m. ET, TNT Sports/truTV, HBO Max, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Kyle Larson is the defending race winner at The Brickyard.

Home/NASCAR