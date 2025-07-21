NASCAR Cup Series Dover results: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winner and order

Following Shane van Gisbergen's second consecutive win one week ago at Sonoma Raceway, the NASCAR Cup Series was at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, which saw Denny Hamlin prevail in a double-overtime finish over teammate Chase Briscoe and go back-to-back at the Monster Mile.
How the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 unfolded at Dover Motor Speedway
Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott led the field to green for the 400-lap, 400-mile race at the Monster Mile after qualifying was rained out on Saturday. The scheduled competition caution flew on Lap 36 since practice and qualifying were both canceled. Aside from that, Elliott dominated from the drop of the green flag, only losing the lead briefly to Briscoe for the first 13 laps before claiming the Stage 1 win.
Elliott's day took a brief setback during green-flag stops on Lap 185 when he suffered a 15-second stop after his car fell off the jack.
Late in Stage 2, AJ Allmendinger experienced brake issues after running in the top 10 and went behind the wall with no right rear brakes. While Elliott remained in the top five in fourth, Christopher Bell picked up the stage win.
Bell's race was turned upside down on the ensuing restart with 141 laps to go when he spun on the outside of Elliott while the two were battling for the lead in Turn 3, bringing out the race's first caution for incident.
After another lengthy run that featured green-flag pit stops, Bell's team elected to run him longer than the leaders, ultimately catching a timely caution for weather with 64 laps remaining as the race leader. Hamlin got around him on the following restart and held the lead when Ross Chastain made contact with the wall exiting Turn 2 while running 13th. Moments later, cars were brought down pit road and the race was red-flagged for rain with 15 laps to go.
After a 56-minute red flag, Bell spun while battling Hamlin for the lead on the restart with eight laps to go, compounding an eventful day for the three-race 2025 winner. Noah Gragson and William Byron were also collected in the wreck.
Denny Hamlin repeats at Dover in double-overtime finish: Full finishing order and results
After Ryan Preece and Zane Smith got together down the backstretch on the overtime restart, the race went to a double-overtime conclusion. Despite Briscoe's best efforts on fresher tires, Hamlin prevailed, clearing his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate off Turn 4 coming to the white flag and winning by 0.31 seconds after leading 67 laps in the race. It is Hamlin's series-leading fourth win of the season, his third at Dover (second straight) and the 58th of his career.
Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and Ty Gibbs completed the top five with Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top 10. Elliott led a race-high 238 laps - more than he had led for the entire season - on Sunday, but had to settle for a disappointing sixth. Bell eventually finished 18th after his pair of spins battling for the lead and van Gisbergen came away with a 30th-place finish due to a punctured right-front tire in his pursuit of three straight wins.
The In-Season Challenge is now down to its final two drivers after Ty Dillon (20th) and Gibbs (fifth) advanced past John Hunter Nemechek (21st) and Tyler Reddick (12th), respectively. Dillon continued his Cinderella run as the No. 32 seed while Gibbs' consistent summer stretch (three straight top-10s) continued. The two will battle for the $1 million prize at Indianapolis next week to become the first champion of the In-Season Challenge.
Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Denny Hamlin
57
2nd
Chase Briscoe
44
3rd
Alex Bowman
49
4th
Kyle Larson
40
5th
Ty Gibbs
39
6th
Chase Elliott
48
7th
Bubba Wallace
31
8th
Ryan Blaney
31
9th
Chris Buescher
28
10th
Brad Keselowski
27
11th
Kyle Busch
29
12th
Tyler Reddick
25
13th
Michael McDowell
24
14th
Joey Logano
25
15th
Austin Dillon
22
16th
Austin Cindric
21
17th
Justin Haley
20
18th
Christopher Bell
38
19th
Ryan Preece
18
20th
Ty Dillon
17
21st
John Hunter Nemechek
16
22nd
Zane Smith
15
23rd
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14
24th
Riley Herbst
13
25th
Todd Gilliland
12
26th
Daniel Suarez
11
27th
Erik Jones
10
28th
Josh Berry
9
29th
Cole Custer
8
30th
Shane van Gisbergen
7
31st
William Byron
18
32nd
Noah Gragson
5
33rd
Ross Chastain
4
34th
JJ Yeley
0
35th
Carson Hocevar
2
36th
Cody Ware
1
37th
AJ Allmendinger
1
What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?
The Cup Series shifts its focus to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27 for the running of the Brickyard 400 (2 p.m. ET, TNT Sports/truTV, HBO Max, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Kyle Larson is the defending race winner at The Brickyard.