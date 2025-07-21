NASCAR Cup Series Dover results: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 winner and order

Following Shane van Gisbergen's second consecutive win one week ago at Sonoma Raceway, the NASCAR Cup Series was at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, which saw Denny Hamlin prevail in a double-overtime finish over teammate Chase Briscoe and go back-to-back at the Monster Mile.

The No. 19 was close, but the No. 11 prevailed in #NASCAROvertime. 💪 pic.twitter.com/oacv4cDbHl — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 20, 2025

How the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 unfolded at Dover Motor Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott led the field to green for the 400-lap, 400-mile race at the Monster Mile after qualifying was rained out on Saturday. The scheduled competition caution flew on Lap 36 since practice and qualifying were both canceled. Aside from that, Elliott dominated from the drop of the green flag, only losing the lead briefly to Briscoe for the first 13 laps before claiming the Stage 1 win.

Elliott's day took a brief setback during green-flag stops on Lap 185 when he suffered a 15-second stop after his car fell off the jack.

Green-flag pit stop issues for the No. 9 changes up the lead. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zT4OYukcDb — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 20, 2025

Late in Stage 2, AJ Allmendinger experienced brake issues after running in the top 10 and went behind the wall with no right rear brakes. While Elliott remained in the top five in fourth, Christopher Bell picked up the stage win.

Bell's race was turned upside down on the ensuing restart with 141 laps to go when he spun on the outside of Elliott while the two were battling for the lead in Turn 3, bringing out the race's first caution for incident.

AROUND GOES BELL ON THE RESTART! pic.twitter.com/JJnw18NkPn — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 20, 2025

After another lengthy run that featured green-flag pit stops, Bell's team elected to run him longer than the leaders, ultimately catching a timely caution for weather with 64 laps remaining as the race leader. Hamlin got around him on the following restart and held the lead when Ross Chastain made contact with the wall exiting Turn 2 while running 13th. Moments later, cars were brought down pit road and the race was red-flagged for rain with 15 laps to go.

After a 56-minute red flag, Bell spun while battling Hamlin for the lead on the restart with eight laps to go, compounding an eventful day for the three-race 2025 winner. Noah Gragson and William Byron were also collected in the wreck.

BELL SPINS GOING FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/lPtXpqOHsF — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 20, 2025

Denny Hamlin repeats at Dover in double-overtime finish: Full finishing order and results

After Ryan Preece and Zane Smith got together down the backstretch on the overtime restart, the race went to a double-overtime conclusion. Despite Briscoe's best efforts on fresher tires, Hamlin prevailed, clearing his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate off Turn 4 coming to the white flag and winning by 0.31 seconds after leading 67 laps in the race. It is Hamlin's series-leading fourth win of the season, his third at Dover (second straight) and the 58th of his career.

Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and Ty Gibbs completed the top five with Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top 10. Elliott led a race-high 238 laps - more than he had led for the entire season - on Sunday, but had to settle for a disappointing sixth. Bell eventually finished 18th after his pair of spins battling for the lead and van Gisbergen came away with a 30th-place finish due to a punctured right-front tire in his pursuit of three straight wins.

The In-Season Challenge is now down to its final two drivers after Ty Dillon (20th) and Gibbs (fifth) advanced past John Hunter Nemechek (21st) and Tyler Reddick (12th), respectively. Dillon continued his Cinderella run as the No. 32 seed while Gibbs' consistent summer stretch (three straight top-10s) continued. The two will battle for the $1 million prize at Indianapolis next week to become the first champion of the In-Season Challenge.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 finishing position Driver Points Winner Denny Hamlin 57 2nd Chase Briscoe 44 3rd Alex Bowman 49 4th Kyle Larson 40 5th Ty Gibbs 39 6th Chase Elliott 48 7th Bubba Wallace 31 8th Ryan Blaney 31 9th Chris Buescher 28 10th Brad Keselowski 27 11th Kyle Busch 29 12th Tyler Reddick 25 13th Michael McDowell 24 14th Joey Logano 25 15th Austin Dillon 22 16th Austin Cindric 21 17th Justin Haley 20 18th Christopher Bell 38 19th Ryan Preece 18 20th Ty Dillon 17 21st John Hunter Nemechek 16 22nd Zane Smith 15 23rd Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 14 24th Riley Herbst 13 25th Todd Gilliland 12 26th Daniel Suarez 11 27th Erik Jones 10 28th Josh Berry 9 29th Cole Custer 8 30th Shane van Gisbergen 7 31st William Byron 18 32nd Noah Gragson 5 33rd Ross Chastain 4 34th JJ Yeley 0 35th Carson Hocevar 2 36th Cody Ware 1 37th AJ Allmendinger 1

What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The Cup Series shifts its focus to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 27 for the running of the Brickyard 400 (2 p.m. ET, TNT Sports/truTV, HBO Max, IMS Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Kyle Larson is the defending race winner at The Brickyard.