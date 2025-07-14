NASCAR Cup Series Sonoma Raceway results: Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner and order

Following Shane van Gisbergen's win on the streets of Chicago, the NASCAR Cup Series was at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday for the running of the Toyota/Save Mart 350, which saw the New Zealander dominate for his third win in the last five races. van Gisbergen has now won the last three road/street course races from the pole, becoming the first driver to do so since Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon in 1998-99, per the TNT broadcast.
How the Toyota/Save Mart 350 unfolded at Sonoma Raceway
To no surprise, van Gisbergen led the field to green for the second week in a row — and the fourth straight race if you factor in the two Xfinity races at Chicago and Sonoma. Aside from a spin in Turn 2 from Christopher Bell on Lap 24, Stage 1 went without a caution for incident. van Gisbergen still managed to finish second in the stage to Ross Chastain despite short-pitting coming to two laps to go.
Chastain and Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez got together in Turn 11 on Lap 46, with Suarez going for a spin. Although he short-pitted to inherit track position for the final stage, van Gisbergen still managed to get around Kyle Larson to win Stage 2.
The biggest moment of the stage, though, occurred on pit road, where Ty Gibbs drove through Brad Keselowski's pit box and got close to his crew. While the move was deemed legal from NASCAR, the crews did not see it that way and got into a brief scuffle shortly after. That followed contact from Keselowski's RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher to the back bumper of Gibbs entering Turn 11.
The first caution for incident flew moments after the ensuing restart with 49 laps to go when Buescher got loose under Ryan Blaney, forcing the 2023 champion off track and into the dirt going up the hill into Turn 2. Blaney ran inside the top five up to that point, but failed to overcome the damage from the incident and finished 36th.
Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin had separate spins in Turn 2 as the caution came out. A rash of late cautions bunched the field up multiple times. A multi-car crash involving Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece, Larson, Erik Jones, Josh Berry and Wallace brought the caution back out with 11 laps remaining. A final caution for a spin from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. through the esses after contact from Gibbs slowed the field once more with eight to go.
Shane van Gisbergen puts on masterclass to win Sonoma: Full finishing order and results
While Chase Briscoe could hang with van Gisbergen through the first couple of turns on restarts and Chase Elliott had fresher tires in the closing laps, there was no stopping van Gisbergen on the 12-turn, 1.99-mile road course. He led a race-high 97 of the 110 laps and won by 1.128 seconds over Briscoe. van Gisbergen swept the weekend at Chicago and was one spot short to Connor Zilisch in Saturday's Xfinity Series race from getting the broom out once again.
The In-Season Challenge also saw the field of eight trimmed to four drivers. While Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs and John Hunter Nemechek advanced past Ryan Preece, Zane Smith and Erik Jones, respectively, the No. 32 seed Ty Dillon pulled off some more heroics, moving his third-round opponent Alex Bowman out of the way in Turn 11 on the last lap to advance to the Final Four at Dover.
Toyota/Save Mart 350 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Shane van Gisbergen
59
2nd
Chase Briscoe
44
3rd
Chase Elliott
35
4th
Michael McDowell
33
5th
Christopher Bell
32
6th
Tyler Reddick
31
7th
Ty Gibbs
32
8th
William Byron
36
9th
Joey Logano
28
10th
Kyle Busch
35
11th
Brad Keselowski
26
12th
Ryan Preece
25
13th
Josh Berry
24
14th
Daniel Suarez
23
15th
Justin Haley
23
16th
Chris Buescher
24
17th
Ty Dillon
29
18th
AJ Allmendinger
19
19th
Alex Bowman
18
20th
Denny Hamlin
17
21st
Austin Dillon
16
22nd
Todd Gilliland
15
23rd
Cole Custer
14
24th
Ross Chastain
23
25th
Riley Herbst
12
26th
Bubba Wallace
26
27th
Zane Smith
10
28th
John Hunter Nemechek
9
29th
Erik Jones
8
30th
Austin Cindric
7
31st
Katherine Legge
6
32nd
Carson Hocevar
5
33rd
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
34th
Cody Ware
3
35th
Kyle Larson
11
36th
Ryan Blaney
6
37th
Noah Gragson
1
What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?
The Cup Series shifts its focus to Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20, for the running of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (2 p.m. ET, TNT Sports/truTV, HBO Max, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner.