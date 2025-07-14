NASCAR Cup Series Sonoma Raceway results: Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner and order

Following Shane van Gisbergen's win on the streets of Chicago, the NASCAR Cup Series was at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday for the running of the Toyota/Save Mart 350, which saw the New Zealander dominate for his third win in the last five races. van Gisbergen has now won the last three road/street course races from the pole, becoming the first driver to do so since Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon in 1998-99, per the TNT broadcast.

How the Toyota/Save Mart 350 unfolded at Sonoma Raceway

To no surprise, van Gisbergen led the field to green for the second week in a row — and the fourth straight race if you factor in the two Xfinity races at Chicago and Sonoma. Aside from a spin in Turn 2 from Christopher Bell on Lap 24, Stage 1 went without a caution for incident. van Gisbergen still managed to finish second in the stage to Ross Chastain despite short-pitting coming to two laps to go.

Chastain and Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez got together in Turn 11 on Lap 46, with Suarez going for a spin. Although he short-pitted to inherit track position for the final stage, van Gisbergen still managed to get around Kyle Larson to win Stage 2.

The biggest moment of the stage, though, occurred on pit road, where Ty Gibbs drove through Brad Keselowski's pit box and got close to his crew. While the move was deemed legal from NASCAR, the crews did not see it that way and got into a brief scuffle shortly after. That followed contact from Keselowski's RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher to the back bumper of Gibbs entering Turn 11.

An incident on the track and a separate one on pit road.@SteveLetarte and the TNT crew take a closer look. pic.twitter.com/lyWsYKExfW — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 13, 2025

The first caution for incident flew moments after the ensuing restart with 49 laps to go when Buescher got loose under Ryan Blaney, forcing the 2023 champion off track and into the dirt going up the hill into Turn 2. Blaney ran inside the top five up to that point, but failed to overcome the damage from the incident and finished 36th.

A battle for third sends @Blaney off course! @BubbaWallace and @dennyhamlin have their own problems at the top of the hill, too! pic.twitter.com/oRNacaH0Xd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 13, 2025

Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin had separate spins in Turn 2 as the caution came out. A rash of late cautions bunched the field up multiple times. A multi-car crash involving Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece, Larson, Erik Jones, Josh Berry and Wallace brought the caution back out with 11 laps remaining. A final caution for a spin from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. through the esses after contact from Gibbs slowed the field once more with eight to go.

Shane van Gisbergen puts on masterclass to win Sonoma: Full finishing order and results

While Chase Briscoe could hang with van Gisbergen through the first couple of turns on restarts and Chase Elliott had fresher tires in the closing laps, there was no stopping van Gisbergen on the 12-turn, 1.99-mile road course. He led a race-high 97 of the 110 laps and won by 1.128 seconds over Briscoe. van Gisbergen swept the weekend at Chicago and was one spot short to Connor Zilisch in Saturday's Xfinity Series race from getting the broom out once again.

The In-Season Challenge also saw the field of eight trimmed to four drivers. While Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs and John Hunter Nemechek advanced past Ryan Preece, Zane Smith and Erik Jones, respectively, the No. 32 seed Ty Dillon pulled off some more heroics, moving his third-round opponent Alex Bowman out of the way in Turn 11 on the last lap to advance to the Final Four at Dover.

A bold move to make the semifinals! @tydillon moves @Alex_Bowman to advance in the In-Season Challenge! pic.twitter.com/qdylBL60RS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 13, 2025

Toyota/Save Mart 350 finishing position Driver Points Winner Shane van Gisbergen 59 2nd Chase Briscoe 44 3rd Chase Elliott 35 4th Michael McDowell 33 5th Christopher Bell 32 6th Tyler Reddick 31 7th Ty Gibbs 32 8th William Byron 36 9th Joey Logano 28 10th Kyle Busch 35 11th Brad Keselowski 26 12th Ryan Preece 25 13th Josh Berry 24 14th Daniel Suarez 23 15th Justin Haley 23 16th Chris Buescher 24 17th Ty Dillon 29 18th AJ Allmendinger 19 19th Alex Bowman 18 20th Denny Hamlin 17 21st Austin Dillon 16 22nd Todd Gilliland 15 23rd Cole Custer 14 24th Ross Chastain 23 25th Riley Herbst 12 26th Bubba Wallace 26 27th Zane Smith 10 28th John Hunter Nemechek 9 29th Erik Jones 8 30th Austin Cindric 7 31st Katherine Legge 6 32nd Carson Hocevar 5 33rd Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 34th Cody Ware 3 35th Kyle Larson 11 36th Ryan Blaney 6 37th Noah Gragson 1

What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The Cup Series shifts its focus to Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20, for the running of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (2 p.m. ET, TNT Sports/truTV, HBO Max, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner.