Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series Sonoma Raceway results: Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner and order

The road course master does it again.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 | Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

Following Shane van Gisbergen's win on the streets of Chicago, the NASCAR Cup Series was at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday for the running of the Toyota/Save Mart 350, which saw the New Zealander dominate for his third win in the last five races. van Gisbergen has now won the last three road/street course races from the pole, becoming the first driver to do so since Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon in 1998-99, per the TNT broadcast.

How the Toyota/Save Mart 350 unfolded at Sonoma Raceway

To no surprise, van Gisbergen led the field to green for the second week in a row — and the fourth straight race if you factor in the two Xfinity races at Chicago and Sonoma. Aside from a spin in Turn 2 from Christopher Bell on Lap 24, Stage 1 went without a caution for incident. van Gisbergen still managed to finish second in the stage to Ross Chastain despite short-pitting coming to two laps to go.

Chastain and Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez got together in Turn 11 on Lap 46, with Suarez going for a spin. Although he short-pitted to inherit track position for the final stage, van Gisbergen still managed to get around Kyle Larson to win Stage 2.

The biggest moment of the stage, though, occurred on pit road, where Ty Gibbs drove through Brad Keselowski's pit box and got close to his crew. While the move was deemed legal from NASCAR, the crews did not see it that way and got into a brief scuffle shortly after. That followed contact from Keselowski's RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher to the back bumper of Gibbs entering Turn 11.

The first caution for incident flew moments after the ensuing restart with 49 laps to go when Buescher got loose under Ryan Blaney, forcing the 2023 champion off track and into the dirt going up the hill into Turn 2. Blaney ran inside the top five up to that point, but failed to overcome the damage from the incident and finished 36th.

Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin had separate spins in Turn 2 as the caution came out. A rash of late cautions bunched the field up multiple times. A multi-car crash involving Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece, Larson, Erik Jones, Josh Berry and Wallace brought the caution back out with 11 laps remaining. A final caution for a spin from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. through the esses after contact from Gibbs slowed the field once more with eight to go.

Shane van Gisbergen puts on masterclass to win Sonoma: Full finishing order and results

While Chase Briscoe could hang with van Gisbergen through the first couple of turns on restarts and Chase Elliott had fresher tires in the closing laps, there was no stopping van Gisbergen on the 12-turn, 1.99-mile road course. He led a race-high 97 of the 110 laps and won by 1.128 seconds over Briscoe. van Gisbergen swept the weekend at Chicago and was one spot short to Connor Zilisch in Saturday's Xfinity Series race from getting the broom out once again.

The In-Season Challenge also saw the field of eight trimmed to four drivers. While Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs and John Hunter Nemechek advanced past Ryan Preece, Zane Smith and Erik Jones, respectively, the No. 32 seed Ty Dillon pulled off some more heroics, moving his third-round opponent Alex Bowman out of the way in Turn 11 on the last lap to advance to the Final Four at Dover.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Shane van Gisbergen

59

2nd

Chase Briscoe

44

3rd

Chase Elliott

35

4th

Michael McDowell

33

5th

Christopher Bell

32

6th

Tyler Reddick

31

7th

Ty Gibbs

32

8th

William Byron

36

9th

Joey Logano

28

10th

Kyle Busch

35

11th

Brad Keselowski

26

12th

Ryan Preece

25

13th

Josh Berry

24

14th

Daniel Suarez

23

15th

Justin Haley

23

16th

Chris Buescher

24

17th

Ty Dillon

29

18th

AJ Allmendinger

19

19th

Alex Bowman

18

20th

Denny Hamlin

17

21st

Austin Dillon

16

22nd

Todd Gilliland

15

23rd

Cole Custer

14

24th

Ross Chastain

23

25th

Riley Herbst

12

26th

Bubba Wallace

26

27th

Zane Smith

10

28th

John Hunter Nemechek

9

29th

Erik Jones

8

30th

Austin Cindric

7

31st

Katherine Legge

6

32nd

Carson Hocevar

5

33rd

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

34th

Cody Ware

3

35th

Kyle Larson

11

36th

Ryan Blaney

6

37th

Noah Gragson

1

What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The Cup Series shifts its focus to Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20, for the running of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (2 p.m. ET, TNT Sports/truTV, HBO Max, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner.

Home/NASCAR