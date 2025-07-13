Fansided

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sonoma Raceway results: Pit Boss/Food Maxx 250 winner and order

Two road course aces went toe-to-toe in thrilling battle.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250
Following another dominant display from Shane van Gisbergen on the streets of Chicago, the NASCAR Xfinity Series was at Sonoma Raceway on Saturday for the running of the Pit Boss/Food Maxx 250, which saw he and JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch dominate the 79-lap race. While van Gisbergen got the best of Zilisch in Chicago, it was Zilisch who had the upper hand in Wine Country on Saturday, holding off a late challenge from van Gisbergen in the closing laps to win by 0.438 seconds.

How the Pit Boss/Food Maxx 250 unfolded at Sonoma Raceway

After claiming the pole for Saturday's race, it looked like van Gisbergen was on his way to backing up his Chicago win. Zilisch made it clear with a pass for the lead on Lap 3 that it was going to be another battle between the JR Motorsports teammates. California's Jesse Love became the first retiree from the race on Lap 12 after dealing with a broken rear end housing. While the battle continued up front between Zilisch and van Gisbergen, the two pitted before the stage conclusion and Sam Mayer stayed out get the stage win.

Stage 2 was a rinse and repeat up front and even included a thumbs-up from van Gisbergen as he and Zilisch traded the lead. The two drove away to a commanding lead once again, but gave up stage points, leaving the stage win to Brandon Jones in another caution-free stint.

Connor Zilisch holds off Shane van Gisbergen to win thriller at Sonoma: Full finishing order and results

Despite a a stack-up with 27 laps to go that left Christian Eckes with heavy damage and some late spins from Harrison Burton with 15 to go and Corey Day with three laps remaining, the final stage proceeded without a caution for incident and came down to Zilisch and van Gisbergen. Although the New Zealander got to Zilisch's bumper multiple times and had a run going into the final turn on the last lap, it was Zilisch standing tall after leading a race-high 46 laps.

The 1-2 finish from JR Motorsports punctuated a dominant day overall for the organization as all five of its cars finished inside the top 10. Coming off a win in Friday's ARCA West race at Sonoma, rookie William Sawalich recorded his best career Xfinity Series finish in third.

Pit Boss/Food Maxx 250 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Connor Zilisch

46

2nd

Shane van Gisbergen

0

3rd

William Sawalich

34

4th

Nick Sanchez

33

5th

Riley Herbst

0

6th

Justin Allgaier

40

7th

Taylor Gray

30

8th

Carson Kvapil

43

9th

Sammy Smith

43

10th

Sheldon Creed

40

11th

Austin Green

26

12th

Austin Hill

25

13th

Brandon Jones

43

14th

Josh Bilicki

23

15th

Josh Williams

22

16th

Will Rodgers

23

17th

Sam Mayer

30

18th

Dean Thompson

19

19th

Blaine Perkins

26

20th

Jeb Burton

20

21st

Harrison Burton

16

22nd

Brennan Poole

15

23rd

Anthony Alfredo

19

24th

Corey Day

13

25th

Kyle Sieg

12

26th

Matt DiBenedetto

11

27th

Ryan Ellis

10

28th

Parker Retzlaff

9

29th

Kris Wright

8

30th

Jeremy Clements

7

31st

Brad Perez

6

32nd

Daniel Dye

5

33rd

Connor Mosack

0

34th

Christian Eckes

3

35th

Ryan Sieg

4

36th

Sage Karam

1

37th

Alex Labbe

5

38th

Jesse Love

1

With a solid sixth-place finish on Saturday, Justin Allgaier maintains his points lead by 59 points over Mayer. Allgaier, Austin Hill, Zilisch, Jones, Sammy Smith, Love and Nick Sanchez remain the seven full-time drivers in the series to visit Victory Lane this season, putting them atop the playoff leaderboard. Jeb Burton currently holds a 16-point advantage on cousin Harrison Burton for the 12th and final playoff spot with seven regular-season races left.

What race is next in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?

The Xfinity Series shifts its focus to Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 19 for the running of the BetRivers 200 (4:30 p.m. ET, The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Ryan Truex has won the last two races at the one-mile track in Delaware.

