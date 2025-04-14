Fansided

Following Denny Hamlin's second straight win this season at Darlington, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series made the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Food City 500. It was the ninth race of the season and the first of two trips to Thunder Valley before a return visit in September for the Round of 16 cutoff race in the playoffs.

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman led the field to the green and led the first 39 laps before teammate Kyle Larson overtook him. Larson would go on to win a caution-free Stage 1 at Bristol. It was the first time the opening stage has gone uninterrupted at the track since the beginning of stage racing in 2017.

The only caution for incident came out on Lap 178 when Shane van Gisbergen and Cody Ware spun in Turn 2 after getting together. Larson would cruise to his 66th career stage win, tying Martin Truex Jr. for the most in series history. The race concluded with a 235-lap run to the finish and did not have much drama toward the front as a familiar outcome presented itself at Bristol.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Food City 500 at Bristol?

After retaking the lead with 62 laps to go following a green-flag pit cycle, Larson, who led a race-high 411 laps, pulled away to win by 2.25 seconds over Hamlin, who was trying to join his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell as a three-time winner this season. It is the second consecutive race at Bristol that Larson has led more than 400 laps after pacing the field for 462 laps in last season's playoff race. The Bristol win is Larson's third at the track, the 31st win of his career. and his second win this weekend after taking the checkered flag in Saturday's Xfinity Series race.

Full Food City 500 finishing order and points results

Food City 500 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Kyle Larson

60

2nd

Denny Hamlin

50

3rd

Ty Gibbs

40

4th

Chase Briscoe

35

5th

Ryan Blaney

39

6th

William Byron

31

7th

Ross Chastain

30

8th

Christopher Bell

42

9th

AJ Allmendinger

30

10th

Austin Dillon

27

11th

Carson Hocevar

39

12th

Josh Berry

25

13th

Justin Haley

37

14th

Kyle Busch

23

15th

Chase Elliott

22

16th

Brad Keselowski

21

17th

Austin Cindric

20

18th

Tyler Reddick

20

19th

Bubba Wallace

18

20th

Ryan Preece

17

21st

John Hunter Nemechek

16

22nd

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18

23rd

Noah Gragson

14

24th

Joey Logano

13

25th

Chris Buescher

12

26th

Erik Jones

11

27th

Zane Smith

10

28th

Riley Herbst

9

29th

Cole Custer

8

30th

Michael McDowell

7

31st

Jesse Love

0

32nd

Ty Dillon

5

33rd

Daniel Suarez

4

34th

Corey LaJoie

3

35th

Todd Gilliland

2

36th

Cody Ware

1

37th

Alex Bowman

17

38th

Shane van Gisbergen

1

39th

Josh Bilicki

0

The NASCAR Cup Series will head into an off weekend for Easter before going all the way to the championship race at Phoenix in November. The next stop is 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway for the running of the Jack Link's 500 on Sunday, April 27 (3 p.m. ET, Fox, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Tyler Reddick is the defending race winner.

