Following Denny Hamlin's second straight win this season at Darlington, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series made the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Food City 500. It was the ninth race of the season and the first of two trips to Thunder Valley before a return visit in September for the Round of 16 cutoff race in the playoffs.

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman led the field to the green and led the first 39 laps before teammate Kyle Larson overtook him. Larson would go on to win a caution-free Stage 1 at Bristol. It was the first time the opening stage has gone uninterrupted at the track since the beginning of stage racing in 2017.

The only caution for incident came out on Lap 178 when Shane van Gisbergen and Cody Ware spun in Turn 2 after getting together. Larson would cruise to his 66th career stage win, tying Martin Truex Jr. for the most in series history. The race concluded with a 235-lap run to the finish and did not have much drama toward the front as a familiar outcome presented itself at Bristol.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Food City 500 at Bristol?

After retaking the lead with 62 laps to go following a green-flag pit cycle, Larson, who led a race-high 411 laps, pulled away to win by 2.25 seconds over Hamlin, who was trying to join his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell as a three-time winner this season. It is the second consecutive race at Bristol that Larson has led more than 400 laps after pacing the field for 462 laps in last season's playoff race. The Bristol win is Larson's third at the track, the 31st win of his career. and his second win this weekend after taking the checkered flag in Saturday's Xfinity Series race.

Full Food City 500 finishing order and points results

Food City 500 finishing position Driver Points Winner Kyle Larson 60 2nd Denny Hamlin 50 3rd Ty Gibbs 40 4th Chase Briscoe 35 5th Ryan Blaney 39 6th William Byron 31 7th Ross Chastain 30 8th Christopher Bell 42 9th AJ Allmendinger 30 10th Austin Dillon 27 11th Carson Hocevar 39 12th Josh Berry 25 13th Justin Haley 37 14th Kyle Busch 23 15th Chase Elliott 22 16th Brad Keselowski 21 17th Austin Cindric 20 18th Tyler Reddick 20 19th Bubba Wallace 18 20th Ryan Preece 17 21st John Hunter Nemechek 16 22nd Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18 23rd Noah Gragson 14 24th Joey Logano 13 25th Chris Buescher 12 26th Erik Jones 11 27th Zane Smith 10 28th Riley Herbst 9 29th Cole Custer 8 30th Michael McDowell 7 31st Jesse Love 0 32nd Ty Dillon 5 33rd Daniel Suarez 4 34th Corey LaJoie 3 35th Todd Gilliland 2 36th Cody Ware 1 37th Alex Bowman 17 38th Shane van Gisbergen 1 39th Josh Bilicki 0

The NASCAR Cup Series will head into an off weekend for Easter before going all the way to the championship race at Phoenix in November. The next stop is 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway for the running of the Jack Link's 500 on Sunday, April 27 (3 p.m. ET, Fox, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Tyler Reddick is the defending race winner.