Following Denny Hamlin's second straight win this season at Darlington, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series made the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Food City 500. It was the ninth race of the season and the first of two trips to Thunder Valley before a return visit in September for the Round of 16 cutoff race in the playoffs.
Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman led the field to the green and led the first 39 laps before teammate Kyle Larson overtook him. Larson would go on to win a caution-free Stage 1 at Bristol. It was the first time the opening stage has gone uninterrupted at the track since the beginning of stage racing in 2017.
The only caution for incident came out on Lap 178 when Shane van Gisbergen and Cody Ware spun in Turn 2 after getting together. Larson would cruise to his 66th career stage win, tying Martin Truex Jr. for the most in series history. The race concluded with a 235-lap run to the finish and did not have much drama toward the front as a familiar outcome presented itself at Bristol.
NASCAR Cup Series: Who won the Food City 500 at Bristol?
After retaking the lead with 62 laps to go following a green-flag pit cycle, Larson, who led a race-high 411 laps, pulled away to win by 2.25 seconds over Hamlin, who was trying to join his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell as a three-time winner this season. It is the second consecutive race at Bristol that Larson has led more than 400 laps after pacing the field for 462 laps in last season's playoff race. The Bristol win is Larson's third at the track, the 31st win of his career. and his second win this weekend after taking the checkered flag in Saturday's Xfinity Series race.
Full Food City 500 finishing order and points results
Food City 500 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Kyle Larson
60
2nd
Denny Hamlin
50
3rd
Ty Gibbs
40
4th
Chase Briscoe
35
5th
Ryan Blaney
39
6th
William Byron
31
7th
Ross Chastain
30
8th
Christopher Bell
42
9th
AJ Allmendinger
30
10th
Austin Dillon
27
11th
Carson Hocevar
39
12th
Josh Berry
25
13th
Justin Haley
37
14th
Kyle Busch
23
15th
Chase Elliott
22
16th
Brad Keselowski
21
17th
Austin Cindric
20
18th
Tyler Reddick
20
19th
Bubba Wallace
18
20th
Ryan Preece
17
21st
John Hunter Nemechek
16
22nd
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18
23rd
Noah Gragson
14
24th
Joey Logano
13
25th
Chris Buescher
12
26th
Erik Jones
11
27th
Zane Smith
10
28th
Riley Herbst
9
29th
Cole Custer
8
30th
Michael McDowell
7
31st
Jesse Love
0
32nd
Ty Dillon
5
33rd
Daniel Suarez
4
34th
Corey LaJoie
3
35th
Todd Gilliland
2
36th
Cody Ware
1
37th
Alex Bowman
17
38th
Shane van Gisbergen
1
39th
Josh Bilicki
0
The NASCAR Cup Series will head into an off weekend for Easter before going all the way to the championship race at Phoenix in November. The next stop is 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway for the running of the Jack Link's 500 on Sunday, April 27 (3 p.m. ET, Fox, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Tyler Reddick is the defending race winner.