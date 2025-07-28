NASCAR Cup Series Indianapolis results: Brickyard 400 winner and order

Following Denny Hamlin's series-leading fourth win of the season at Dover, the NASCAR Cup Series was at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Brickyard 400, which saw Bubba Wallace outlast Kyle Larson in double overtime to snap a 100-race winless streak.

BUBBA WALLACE IS A WINNER AT THE BRICKYARD! pic.twitter.com/5ITVgH9m8f — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 27, 2025

Even though he only finished 21st, that was all that Ty Gibbs needed to do on Sunday to defeat Ty Dillon and win the inaugural In-Season Challenge and $1 million prize. Dillon finished 28th.

How the Brickyard 400 unfolded at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indiana native Chase Briscoe led the field to green for the crown jewel race and led the opening laps until Ross Chastain received contact from Michael McDowell and hit the Turn 3 wall to bring out the first caution on Lap 17. While most of the field elected to pit for fresh tires, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano and Josh Berry remained on the track and inherited the top-three spots for the ensuing restart.

Each of them stayed on the lead lap after making their green-flag stops, but the pole-sitter Briscoe regained the lead afterward and won the opening stage. A major stack-up on the Lap 56 restart resulted in Ricky Stenhouse Jr. bouncing off the outside wall, which led to Austin Dillon and several others getting some damage as well.

Cindric returned to the lead before a flat right rear tire on the frontstretch forced him to pit road on Lap 84. His 40 laps led were the most for a Team Penske entry in the Brickyard 400 since Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace in 2000.

Problems for the race leader! pic.twitter.com/dRa2raruH9 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 27, 2025

Moments later on Lap 90, Erik Jones, who was on the same strategy with Cindric, Logano and Berry, had a right front wheel come apart and hit the outside wall in Turn 3. With the caution coming out during the green-flag pit cycle, Ryan Blaney stayed on track and held off Kyle Larson to win Stage 2.

Logano was a few laps away from inheriting the race lead when he lost a right rear tire on the backstretch with 26 laps to go.

This changes everything!



There are problems on the No. 22! pic.twitter.com/IuHnLnkJ4h — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 27, 2025

Bubba Wallace, who entered the race on the playoff bubble in 16th, was six laps away from the win when the caution came out for rain, red-flagging the race for just over 18 minutes. Choas ensued on the overtime restart when Zane Smith got turned by Christopher Bell and hit the backstretch wall head-on, collecting Tyler Reddick, Logano and Jesse Love.

There's trouble down the backstretch! Several cars are involved. pic.twitter.com/5OjtMvzLH6 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 27, 2025

Bubba Wallace withstands fuel-mileage concerns, late red flag for rain to win Brickyard 400: Full finishing order and results

Although Wallace came on his team radio and reported that he may not be able to make it another lap on fuel, he had more than enough in the tank to clear Larson for the lead in Turn 1 and hold off the 2021 champion to win by 0.222 seconds. Wallace led 30 laps as he picked up his third career win and first in a crown jewel race. More importantly, the win moves him from the playoff cutline in 16th to being locked into the 16-driver field with four races remaining.

Behind Wallace and Larson in the top 10 were Hamlin, Ryan Preece, Brad Keselowski, Todd Gilliland, Blaney, Bell, Alex Bowman and Carson Hocevar. Hamlin's third-place finish was especially noteworthy considering he started in the rear after crashing his primary car in qualifying on Saturday.

Notable finishers outside the top 10 include Chase Elliott (13th), William Byron (16th), Katherine Legge (17th), Briscoe (18th), Kyle Busch (25th), Reddick (29th) and Logano (32nd). Legge's solid 17th-place finish came on a day in which she became the 21st driver to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400.

Brickyard 400 finishing position Driver Points Winner Bubba Wallace 50 2nd Kyle Larson 47 3rd Denny Hamlin 43 4th Ryan Preece 33 5th Brad Keselowski 38 6th Todd Gilliland 31 7th Ryan Blaney 40 8th Christopher Bell 29 9th Alex Bowman 33 10th Carson Hocevar 35 11th Justin Haley 26 12th John Hunter Nemechek 25 13th Chase Elliott 24 14th Chris Buescher 31 15th Austin Cindric 22 16th William Byron 36 17th Katherine Legge 20 18th Chase Briscoe 29 19th Shane van Gisbergen 18 20th Cole Custer 17 21st Ty Gibbs 16 22nd Josh Berry 15 23rd AJ Allmendinger 15 24th Jesse Love 0 25th Kyle Busch 17 26th Riley Herbst 11 27th Daniel Suarez 10 28th Ty Dillon 9 29th Tyler Reddick 15 30th Michael McDowell 7 31st Zane Smith 6 32nd Joey Logano 8 33rd Noah Gragson 4 34th Josh Bilicki 0 35th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2 36th Erik Jones 1 37th Cody Ware 1 38th Austin Dillon 3 39th Ross Chastain 1

What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The Cup Series shifts its focus to Iowa Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 3 for the running of the Iowa Corn 350 (3:30 p.m. ET, USA, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Blaney won the first Cup Series race at the Midwest short track last season.