NASCAR Cup Series Indianapolis results: Brickyard 400 winner and order

Bubba Wallace snaps 100-race winless streak with a crown jewel win.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG | Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages

Following Denny Hamlin's series-leading fourth win of the season at Dover, the NASCAR Cup Series was at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Brickyard 400, which saw Bubba Wallace outlast Kyle Larson in double overtime to snap a 100-race winless streak.

Even though he only finished 21st, that was all that Ty Gibbs needed to do on Sunday to defeat Ty Dillon and win the inaugural In-Season Challenge and $1 million prize. Dillon finished 28th.

How the Brickyard 400 unfolded at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indiana native Chase Briscoe led the field to green for the crown jewel race and led the opening laps until Ross Chastain received contact from Michael McDowell and hit the Turn 3 wall to bring out the first caution on Lap 17. While most of the field elected to pit for fresh tires, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano and Josh Berry remained on the track and inherited the top-three spots for the ensuing restart.

Each of them stayed on the lead lap after making their green-flag stops, but the pole-sitter Briscoe regained the lead afterward and won the opening stage. A major stack-up on the Lap 56 restart resulted in Ricky Stenhouse Jr. bouncing off the outside wall, which led to Austin Dillon and several others getting some damage as well.

Cindric returned to the lead before a flat right rear tire on the frontstretch forced him to pit road on Lap 84. His 40 laps led were the most for a Team Penske entry in the Brickyard 400 since Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace in 2000.

Moments later on Lap 90, Erik Jones, who was on the same strategy with Cindric, Logano and Berry, had a right front wheel come apart and hit the outside wall in Turn 3. With the caution coming out during the green-flag pit cycle, Ryan Blaney stayed on track and held off Kyle Larson to win Stage 2.

Logano was a few laps away from inheriting the race lead when he lost a right rear tire on the backstretch with 26 laps to go.

Bubba Wallace, who entered the race on the playoff bubble in 16th, was six laps away from the win when the caution came out for rain, red-flagging the race for just over 18 minutes. Choas ensued on the overtime restart when Zane Smith got turned by Christopher Bell and hit the backstretch wall head-on, collecting Tyler Reddick, Logano and Jesse Love.

Bubba Wallace withstands fuel-mileage concerns, late red flag for rain to win Brickyard 400: Full finishing order and results

Although Wallace came on his team radio and reported that he may not be able to make it another lap on fuel, he had more than enough in the tank to clear Larson for the lead in Turn 1 and hold off the 2021 champion to win by 0.222 seconds. Wallace led 30 laps as he picked up his third career win and first in a crown jewel race. More importantly, the win moves him from the playoff cutline in 16th to being locked into the 16-driver field with four races remaining.

Behind Wallace and Larson in the top 10 were Hamlin, Ryan Preece, Brad Keselowski, Todd Gilliland, Blaney, Bell, Alex Bowman and Carson Hocevar. Hamlin's third-place finish was especially noteworthy considering he started in the rear after crashing his primary car in qualifying on Saturday.

Notable finishers outside the top 10 include Chase Elliott (13th), William Byron (16th), Katherine Legge (17th), Briscoe (18th), Kyle Busch (25th), Reddick (29th) and Logano (32nd). Legge's solid 17th-place finish came on a day in which she became the 21st driver to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400.

Brickyard 400 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Bubba Wallace

50

2nd

Kyle Larson

47

3rd

Denny Hamlin

43

4th

Ryan Preece

33

5th

Brad Keselowski

38

6th

Todd Gilliland

31

7th

Ryan Blaney

40

8th

Christopher Bell

29

9th

Alex Bowman

33

10th

Carson Hocevar

35

11th

Justin Haley

26

12th

John Hunter Nemechek

25

13th

Chase Elliott

24

14th

Chris Buescher

31

15th

Austin Cindric

22

16th

William Byron

36

17th

Katherine Legge

20

18th

Chase Briscoe

29

19th

Shane van Gisbergen

18

20th

Cole Custer

17

21st

Ty Gibbs

16

22nd

Josh Berry

15

23rd

AJ Allmendinger

15

24th

Jesse Love

0

25th

Kyle Busch

17

26th

Riley Herbst

11

27th

Daniel Suarez

10

28th

Ty Dillon

9

29th

Tyler Reddick

15

30th

Michael McDowell

7

31st

Zane Smith

6

32nd

Joey Logano

8

33rd

Noah Gragson

4

34th

Josh Bilicki

0

35th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2

36th

Erik Jones

1

37th

Cody Ware

1

38th

Austin Dillon

3

39th

Ross Chastain

1

What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The Cup Series shifts its focus to Iowa Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 3 for the running of the Iowa Corn 350 (3:30 p.m. ET, USA, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Blaney won the first Cup Series race at the Midwest short track last season.

