NASCAR Cup Series Iowa results: Iowa Corn 350 winner and order

Following Bubba Wallace's emotional Brickyard 400 win to snap a 100-race winless streak, the NASCAR Cup Series was at Iowa Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Iowa Corn 350, which saw William Byron stretch his fuel with the help of a rash of cautions and win for the first time since his Daytona 500 triumph in February.
How the Iowa Corn 350 unfolded at Iowa Speedway
Chase Briscoe led the field to green for the 350-lap race at the Midwest short track after claiming his sixth pole of the season on Saturday. Unlike the rest of the race, the first stage went clean and green with Brad Keselowski eventually finding a way around Byron on Lap 68 to win the opening stage of the race.
The first caution for incident did not come out until Lap 169 when Shane van Gisbergen spun in Turn 2 while green-flag stops were taking place. Aside from a rash of spins from Cody Ware, Ty Dillon and Carson Hocevar, the highlight of Stage 2 was a battle between defending Iowa winner Ryan Blaney and Keselowski for the lead. Keselowski regained the top spot on Lap 188 and went on to sweep the stages for the first time since 2019.
The cautions carried over to the final stage, beginning with Denny Hamlin spinning in Turn 4 after making contact with AJ Allmendinger with 130 to go. Several more cautions halted the action in the closing laps, notably when Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick spun in Turn 2 after making contact battling for seventh with 98 laps to go. That came after Bell and Kyle Larson nearly crashed in a battle for sixth.
Multiple cautions followed suit before the final 64-lap green-flag run to the checkered. Byron got a great jump on the restart and held the lead throughout the closing laps with Briscoe, Keselowski and Blaney running him down as he tried to stretch his fuel for 144 laps.
William Byron has enough fuel in the tank to win eventful Iowa race: Full finishing order and results
Despite some pressure from Briscoe and late rallies from Keselowski and Blaney, who pitted later than Byron and did not have any fuel concerns, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was able to save enough fuel to win his second race of 2025 and the 15th of his career. Byron led a race-high 141 laps and ended a brutal summer stretch that has featured five finishes outside the top 25. He joins Blaney as the only two drivers with wins in all three series at Iowa Speedway. With the win, Byron moves ahead of Elliott to reclaim the points lead by 18 points with three regular season races remaining.
Behind Byron, Briscoe, Keselowski and Blaney were Ryan Preece, Wallace, Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon. The fifth-place finish was especially notable for Preece, who entered the race 42 points below RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher for the final playoff spot. Other notables outside the top 10 include Chase Elliott (14th), Bell (17th), Reddick (19th), Kyle Busch (20th), Buescher (22nd), Hamlin (24th) and Larson (28th).
Iowa Corn 350 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
William Byron
48
2nd
Chase Briscoe
41
3rd
Brad Keselowski
55
4th
Ryan Blaney
49
5th
Ryan Preece
34
6th
Bubba Wallace
31
7th
Alex Bowman
34
8th
Carson Hocevar
33
9th
Joey Logano
28
10th
Austin Dillon
28
11th
Ross Chastain
26
12th
Austin Cindric
42
13th
Josh Berry
29
14th
Chase Elliott
26
15th
John Hunter Nemechek
22
16th
Erik Jones
24
17th
Christopher Bell
20
18th
AJ Allmendinger
21
19th
Tyler Reddick
18
20th
Kyle Busch
23
21st
Ty Gibbs
23
22nd
Chris Buescher
15
23rd
Justin Haley
15
24th
Denny Hamlin
13
25th
Daniel Suarez
12
26th
Cole Custer
11
27th
Michael McDowell
10
28th
Kyle Larson
14
29th
Noah Gragson
8
30th
Riley Herbst
7
31st
Shane van Gisbergen
6
32nd
Cody Ware
5
33rd
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
4
34th
Todd Gilliland
3
35th
Ty Dillon
2
36th
Zane Smith
1
37th
Joey Gase
0
What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?
The Cup Series shifts its focus to Watkins Glen International on Sunday, Aug. 10 for the running of the Go Bowling at the Glen (2 p.m. ET, USA Network, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App). Buescher is the defending race winner.