NASCAR Cup Series Iowa results: Iowa Corn 350 winner and order

William Byron saves enough fuel to win at Iowa.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol | Meg Oliphant/GettyImages

Following Bubba Wallace's emotional Brickyard 400 win to snap a 100-race winless streak, the NASCAR Cup Series was at Iowa Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Iowa Corn 350, which saw William Byron stretch his fuel with the help of a rash of cautions and win for the first time since his Daytona 500 triumph in February.

How the Iowa Corn 350 unfolded at Iowa Speedway

Chase Briscoe led the field to green for the 350-lap race at the Midwest short track after claiming his sixth pole of the season on Saturday. Unlike the rest of the race, the first stage went clean and green with Brad Keselowski eventually finding a way around Byron on Lap 68 to win the opening stage of the race.

The first caution for incident did not come out until Lap 169 when Shane van Gisbergen spun in Turn 2 while green-flag stops were taking place. Aside from a rash of spins from Cody Ware, Ty Dillon and Carson Hocevar, the highlight of Stage 2 was a battle between defending Iowa winner Ryan Blaney and Keselowski for the lead. Keselowski regained the top spot on Lap 188 and went on to sweep the stages for the first time since 2019.

The cautions carried over to the final stage, beginning with Denny Hamlin spinning in Turn 4 after making contact with AJ Allmendinger with 130 to go. Several more cautions halted the action in the closing laps, notably when Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick spun in Turn 2 after making contact battling for seventh with 98 laps to go. That came after Bell and Kyle Larson nearly crashed in a battle for sixth.

Multiple cautions followed suit before the final 64-lap green-flag run to the checkered. Byron got a great jump on the restart and held the lead throughout the closing laps with Briscoe, Keselowski and Blaney running him down as he tried to stretch his fuel for 144 laps.

William Byron has enough fuel in the tank to win eventful Iowa race: Full finishing order and results

Despite some pressure from Briscoe and late rallies from Keselowski and Blaney, who pitted later than Byron and did not have any fuel concerns, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was able to save enough fuel to win his second race of 2025 and the 15th of his career. Byron led a race-high 141 laps and ended a brutal summer stretch that has featured five finishes outside the top 25. He joins Blaney as the only two drivers with wins in all three series at Iowa Speedway. With the win, Byron moves ahead of Elliott to reclaim the points lead by 18 points with three regular season races remaining.

Behind Byron, Briscoe, Keselowski and Blaney were Ryan Preece, Wallace, Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon. The fifth-place finish was especially notable for Preece, who entered the race 42 points below RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher for the final playoff spot. Other notables outside the top 10 include Chase Elliott (14th), Bell (17th), Reddick (19th), Kyle Busch (20th), Buescher (22nd), Hamlin (24th) and Larson (28th).

Iowa Corn 350 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

William Byron

48

2nd

Chase Briscoe

41

3rd

Brad Keselowski

55

4th

Ryan Blaney

49

5th

Ryan Preece

34

6th

Bubba Wallace

31

7th

Alex Bowman

34

8th

Carson Hocevar

33

9th

Joey Logano

28

10th

Austin Dillon

28

11th

Ross Chastain

26

12th

Austin Cindric

42

13th

Josh Berry

29

14th

Chase Elliott

26

15th

John Hunter Nemechek

22

16th

Erik Jones

24

17th

Christopher Bell

20

18th

AJ Allmendinger

21

19th

Tyler Reddick

18

20th

Kyle Busch

23

21st

Ty Gibbs

23

22nd

Chris Buescher

15

23rd

Justin Haley

15

24th

Denny Hamlin

13

25th

Daniel Suarez

12

26th

Cole Custer

11

27th

Michael McDowell

10

28th

Kyle Larson

14

29th

Noah Gragson

8

30th

Riley Herbst

7

31st

Shane van Gisbergen

6

32nd

Cody Ware

5

33rd

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

4

34th

Todd Gilliland

3

35th

Ty Dillon

2

36th

Zane Smith

1

37th

Joey Gase

0

What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The Cup Series shifts its focus to Watkins Glen International on Sunday, Aug. 10 for the running of the Go Bowling at the Glen (2 p.m. ET, USA Network, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App). Buescher is the defending race winner.

