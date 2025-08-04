NASCAR Cup Series Iowa results: Iowa Corn 350 winner and order

Following Bubba Wallace's emotional Brickyard 400 win to snap a 100-race winless streak, the NASCAR Cup Series was at Iowa Speedway on Sunday for the running of the Iowa Corn 350, which saw William Byron stretch his fuel with the help of a rash of cautions and win for the first time since his Daytona 500 triumph in February.

How the Iowa Corn 350 unfolded at Iowa Speedway

Chase Briscoe led the field to green for the 350-lap race at the Midwest short track after claiming his sixth pole of the season on Saturday. Unlike the rest of the race, the first stage went clean and green with Brad Keselowski eventually finding a way around Byron on Lap 68 to win the opening stage of the race.

The first caution for incident did not come out until Lap 169 when Shane van Gisbergen spun in Turn 2 while green-flag stops were taking place. Aside from a rash of spins from Cody Ware, Ty Dillon and Carson Hocevar, the highlight of Stage 2 was a battle between defending Iowa winner Ryan Blaney and Keselowski for the lead. Keselowski regained the top spot on Lap 188 and went on to sweep the stages for the first time since 2019.

The cautions carried over to the final stage, beginning with Denny Hamlin spinning in Turn 4 after making contact with AJ Allmendinger with 130 to go. Several more cautions halted the action in the closing laps, notably when Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick spun in Turn 2 after making contact battling for seventh with 98 laps to go. That came after Bell and Kyle Larson nearly crashed in a battle for sixth.

They saved it ... and then they didn't. pic.twitter.com/4C0kqmWwYr — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 3, 2025

Multiple cautions followed suit before the final 64-lap green-flag run to the checkered. Byron got a great jump on the restart and held the lead throughout the closing laps with Briscoe, Keselowski and Blaney running him down as he tried to stretch his fuel for 144 laps.

William Byron has enough fuel in the tank to win eventful Iowa race: Full finishing order and results

Despite some pressure from Briscoe and late rallies from Keselowski and Blaney, who pitted later than Byron and did not have any fuel concerns, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was able to save enough fuel to win his second race of 2025 and the 15th of his career. Byron led a race-high 141 laps and ended a brutal summer stretch that has featured five finishes outside the top 25. He joins Blaney as the only two drivers with wins in all three series at Iowa Speedway. With the win, Byron moves ahead of Elliott to reclaim the points lead by 18 points with three regular season races remaining.

Behind Byron, Briscoe, Keselowski and Blaney were Ryan Preece, Wallace, Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon. The fifth-place finish was especially notable for Preece, who entered the race 42 points below RFK Racing teammate Chris Buescher for the final playoff spot. Other notables outside the top 10 include Chase Elliott (14th), Bell (17th), Reddick (19th), Kyle Busch (20th), Buescher (22nd), Hamlin (24th) and Larson (28th).

Iowa Corn 350 finishing position Driver Points Winner William Byron 48 2nd Chase Briscoe 41 3rd Brad Keselowski 55 4th Ryan Blaney 49 5th Ryan Preece 34 6th Bubba Wallace 31 7th Alex Bowman 34 8th Carson Hocevar 33 9th Joey Logano 28 10th Austin Dillon 28 11th Ross Chastain 26 12th Austin Cindric 42 13th Josh Berry 29 14th Chase Elliott 26 15th John Hunter Nemechek 22 16th Erik Jones 24 17th Christopher Bell 20 18th AJ Allmendinger 21 19th Tyler Reddick 18 20th Kyle Busch 23 21st Ty Gibbs 23 22nd Chris Buescher 15 23rd Justin Haley 15 24th Denny Hamlin 13 25th Daniel Suarez 12 26th Cole Custer 11 27th Michael McDowell 10 28th Kyle Larson 14 29th Noah Gragson 8 30th Riley Herbst 7 31st Shane van Gisbergen 6 32nd Cody Ware 5 33rd Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 4 34th Todd Gilliland 3 35th Ty Dillon 2 36th Zane Smith 1 37th Joey Gase 0

What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The Cup Series shifts its focus to Watkins Glen International on Sunday, Aug. 10 for the running of the Go Bowling at the Glen (2 p.m. ET, USA Network, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App). Buescher is the defending race winner.