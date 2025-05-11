NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Joey Logano's late surge to win last Sunday's race at Texas for his first top-five finish of the season, the NASCAR Cup Series visits another 1.5-mile track at Kansas Speedway on Sunday for the running of the AdventHealth 400.
This weekend's stop in the Sunflower State will be the 12th race of the 2025 season and the first of two stops at Kansas before a return trip in the Round of 12 in the playoffs in September. It will also serve as the final points-paying race before next week's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Before we get to the race for $1 million next Sunday, be prepared for Kansas to deliver once again. After all, the 2024 spring race saw the closest finish in NASCAR history when Kyle Larson edged Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds.
So, let's dive right into the AdventHealth 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.
AdventHealth 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Kansas and the AdventHealth 400 starting lineup as a result.
AdventHealth 400 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
Kyle Larson
2nd
Chris Buescher
3rd
Christopher Bell
4th
Tyler Reddick
5th
Joey Logano
6th
Ty Gibbs
7th
William Byron
8th
Daniel Suarez
9th
Chase Elliott
10th
Ryan Blaney
11th
Michael McDowell
12th
Justin Haley
13th
Austin Cindric
14th
Denny Hamlin
15th
Bubba Wallace
16th
Erik Jones
17th
John Hunter Nemechek
18th
Zane Smith
19th
Chase Briscoe
20th
Austin Dillon
21st
Alex Bowman
22nd
Carson Hocevar
23rd
Todd Gilliland
24th
Noah Gragson
25th
Riley Herbst
26th
Ross Chastain
27th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
28th
Corey Heim
29th
Ty Dillon
30th
Ryan Preece
31st
Cole Custer
32nd
Jesse Love
33rd
AJ Allmendinger
34th
Shane van Gisbergen
35th
Kyle Busch
36th
Brad Keselowski
37th
Cody Ware
38th
Josh Berry
Larson is on the pole for Sunday's race at Kansas. With a fast lap of 183.730 mph (29.391 seconds), the 2021 Cup Series champion claimed his first pole of the season, his first at Kansas and the 22nd of his career. Ironically, Buescher was second to Larson once again after their epic battle to the checkered flag in last season's spring race at the track. While the margin for the pole (0.057 seconds) was much wider than the photo finish a year ago, Larson came away with the top spot once more.
Rounding out the top five are Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell (third), 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick (fourth) and Team Penske's Joey Logano (fifth). Points leader William Byron will roll off seventh. Notables outside the top 10 in qualifying include Talladega winner Austin Cindric (13th), two-time 2025 winner Denny Hamlin (14th), Bubba Wallace (15th), Kyle Busch (35th), Brad Keselowski (36th) and Las Vegas winner Josh Berry (38th). Busch and Berry each made contact with the outside wall on their qualifying laps, putting themselves deep in the field for the start of the 267-lap, 400-mile race on Sunday.
The biggest story on Saturday was the amount of tire failures in practice. Brad Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs and Shane van Gisbergen suffered left-rear flats and Zane Smith had trouble with his right rear, making contact with the wall. Goodyear is using a different left-side tire this weekend to try and increase more tire fall off. It is the same tire used at Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami, Darlington and Texas earlier this season. Additionally, Larson scrubbed the wall in practice, but drove away with a minor scape on the right side of his car.
NASCAR race start time today: When does the AdventHealth 400 green flag wave?
Sunday's race at Kansas will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the AdventHealth 400. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach the low-to-mid 80s during the race with sunny conditions. There is no rain in the forecast.
AdventHealth 400 stages explained
Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the AdventHealth 400:
AdventHealth 400 Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
80
Stage 2
165
Final Stage
267
For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).
Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.
AdventHealth 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the AdventHealth 400 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.