NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Joey Logano's late surge to win last Sunday's race at Texas for his first top-five finish of the season, the NASCAR Cup Series visits another 1.5-mile track at Kansas Speedway on Sunday for the running of the AdventHealth 400.

This weekend's stop in the Sunflower State will be the 12th race of the 2025 season and the first of two stops at Kansas before a return trip in the Round of 12 in the playoffs in September. It will also serve as the final points-paying race before next week's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Before we get to the race for $1 million next Sunday, be prepared for Kansas to deliver once again. After all, the 2024 spring race saw the closest finish in NASCAR history when Kyle Larson edged Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds.

So, let's dive right into the AdventHealth 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

AdventHealth 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Kansas and the AdventHealth 400 starting lineup as a result.

AdventHealth 400 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Kyle Larson 2nd Chris Buescher 3rd Christopher Bell 4th Tyler Reddick 5th Joey Logano 6th Ty Gibbs 7th William Byron 8th Daniel Suarez 9th Chase Elliott 10th Ryan Blaney 11th Michael McDowell 12th Justin Haley 13th Austin Cindric 14th Denny Hamlin 15th Bubba Wallace 16th Erik Jones 17th John Hunter Nemechek 18th Zane Smith 19th Chase Briscoe 20th Austin Dillon 21st Alex Bowman 22nd Carson Hocevar 23rd Todd Gilliland 24th Noah Gragson 25th Riley Herbst 26th Ross Chastain 27th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 28th Corey Heim 29th Ty Dillon 30th Ryan Preece 31st Cole Custer 32nd Jesse Love 33rd AJ Allmendinger 34th Shane van Gisbergen 35th Kyle Busch 36th Brad Keselowski 37th Cody Ware 38th Josh Berry

Larson is on the pole for Sunday's race at Kansas. With a fast lap of 183.730 mph (29.391 seconds), the 2021 Cup Series champion claimed his first pole of the season, his first at Kansas and the 22nd of his career. Ironically, Buescher was second to Larson once again after their epic battle to the checkered flag in last season's spring race at the track. While the margin for the pole (0.057 seconds) was much wider than the photo finish a year ago, Larson came away with the top spot once more.

Rounding out the top five are Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell (third), 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick (fourth) and Team Penske's Joey Logano (fifth). Points leader William Byron will roll off seventh. Notables outside the top 10 in qualifying include Talladega winner Austin Cindric (13th), two-time 2025 winner Denny Hamlin (14th), Bubba Wallace (15th), Kyle Busch (35th), Brad Keselowski (36th) and Las Vegas winner Josh Berry (38th). Busch and Berry each made contact with the outside wall on their qualifying laps, putting themselves deep in the field for the start of the 267-lap, 400-mile race on Sunday.

The biggest story on Saturday was the amount of tire failures in practice. Brad Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs and Shane van Gisbergen suffered left-rear flats and Zane Smith had trouble with his right rear, making contact with the wall. Goodyear is using a different left-side tire this weekend to try and increase more tire fall off. It is the same tire used at Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami, Darlington and Texas earlier this season. Additionally, Larson scrubbed the wall in practice, but drove away with a minor scape on the right side of his car.

NASCAR race start time today: When does the AdventHealth 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Kansas will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the AdventHealth 400. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach the low-to-mid 80s during the race with sunny conditions. There is no rain in the forecast.

AdventHealth 400 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the AdventHealth 400:

AdventHealth 400 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 80 Stage 2 165 Final Stage 267

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

AdventHealth 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the AdventHealth 400 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.