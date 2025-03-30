NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Kyle Larson's first win of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the running of the Cook Out 400 on Sunday.

This week's stop at Martinsville will be the first race of the season at a short track and the seventh race of the season. It will mark the first of two stops at the half-mile Virginia short track known as "The Paper Clip" with a return trip scheduled for Oct. 26 in the playoffs.

So, let's dive right into the Cook Out 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Cook Out 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Martinsville and the Cook Out 400 starting lineup as a result.

Cook Out 400 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Christopher Bell 2nd Chase Elliott 3rd Alex Bowman 4th Kyle Larson 5th Denny Hamlin 6th Chris Buescher 7th Joey Logano 8th Bubba Wallace 9th Tyler Reddick 10th William Byron 11th Chase Briscoe 12th Kyle Busch 13th Ty Gibbs 14th Josh Berry 15th Michael McDowell 16th John Hunter Nemechek 17th Ross Chastain 18th Austin Dillon 19th Zane Smith 20th Austin Cindric 21st Ryan Preece 22nd Cole Custer 23rd AJ Allmendinger 24th Noah Gragson 25th Todd Gilliland 26th Daniel Suarez 27th Brad Keselowski 28th Ty Dillon 29th Carson Hocevar 30th Justin Haley 31st Erik Jones 32nd Ryan Blaney 33rd Shane van Gisbergen 34th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 35th Riley Herbst 36th Cody Ware 37th Casey Mears 38th Burt Myers

Christopher Bell is on the pole for Sunday's race at Martinsville. With a fast lap of 19.718 seconds (96.034 mph), the Joe Gibbs Racing driver claimed his 14th career pole, his first pole of the season and the first pole of his career at Martinsville. Chase Elliott will roll off second, ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman (third) and Kyle Larson (fourth). Kyle Busch will start 12th and Ryan Blaney, who has suffered a DNF in each of the last three races, will roll off 32nd.

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Cook Out 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Martinsville will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the Cook Out 400. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach the mid 70s with cloudy and breezy conditions. There is a 25 percent chance of rain during the afternoon with temperatures expected to drop into the 60s and remain cloudy during the evening.

Cook Out 400 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Cook Out 400:

Cook Out 400 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 80 Stage 2 180 Final Stage 400

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks). Ten points go the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31

Cook Out 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Cook Out 400 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET and the race starting shortly after 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.