NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Kyle Larson's first win of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the running of the Cook Out 400 on Sunday.
This week's stop at Martinsville will be the first race of the season at a short track and the seventh race of the season. It will mark the first of two stops at the half-mile Virginia short track known as "The Paper Clip" with a return trip scheduled for Oct. 26 in the playoffs.
So, let's dive right into the Cook Out 400 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.
Cook Out 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Martinsville and the Cook Out 400 starting lineup as a result.
Cook Out 400 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
Christopher Bell
2nd
Chase Elliott
3rd
Alex Bowman
4th
Kyle Larson
5th
Denny Hamlin
6th
Chris Buescher
7th
Joey Logano
8th
Bubba Wallace
9th
Tyler Reddick
10th
William Byron
11th
Chase Briscoe
12th
Kyle Busch
13th
Ty Gibbs
14th
Josh Berry
15th
Michael McDowell
16th
John Hunter Nemechek
17th
Ross Chastain
18th
Austin Dillon
19th
Zane Smith
20th
Austin Cindric
21st
Ryan Preece
22nd
Cole Custer
23rd
AJ Allmendinger
24th
Noah Gragson
25th
Todd Gilliland
26th
Daniel Suarez
27th
Brad Keselowski
28th
Ty Dillon
29th
Carson Hocevar
30th
Justin Haley
31st
Erik Jones
32nd
Ryan Blaney
33rd
Shane van Gisbergen
34th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
35th
Riley Herbst
36th
Cody Ware
37th
Casey Mears
38th
Burt Myers
Christopher Bell is on the pole for Sunday's race at Martinsville. With a fast lap of 19.718 seconds (96.034 mph), the Joe Gibbs Racing driver claimed his 14th career pole, his first pole of the season and the first pole of his career at Martinsville. Chase Elliott will roll off second, ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman (third) and Kyle Larson (fourth). Kyle Busch will start 12th and Ryan Blaney, who has suffered a DNF in each of the last three races, will roll off 32nd.
NASCAR race start time today: When does the Cook Out 400 green flag wave?
Sunday's race at Martinsville will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the Cook Out 400. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach the mid 70s with cloudy and breezy conditions. There is a 25 percent chance of rain during the afternoon with temperatures expected to drop into the 60s and remain cloudy during the evening.
Cook Out 400 stages explained
Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Cook Out 400:
Cook Out 400 Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
80
Stage 2
180
Final Stage
400
For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks). Ten points go the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31
Cook Out 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Cook Out 400 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET and the race starting shortly after 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.