NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Christopher Bell's win at COTA - his second straight in the season's first three races - the NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona for the running of the Shriners Children's 500. Daytona 500 winner William Byron, though, brought plenty of speed to the Arizona desert on Saturday and is in a great position to answer Bell's last two performances.

This week's stop at the one-mile Arizona venue is the fourth race of the season and will be the first time the series has visited a traditional race track after the wild-card stretch at drafting-style tracks and a road course to begin the season.

So let's dive right into the Shriners Children's 500 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all of the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Shriners Children's 500 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Phoenix and the Shriners Children's 500 starting lineup as a result.

Shriners Children's 500 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st William Byron 2nd Joey Logano 3rd Carson Hocevar 4th Josh Berry 5th Erik Jones 6th Chase Elliott 7th Michael McDowell 8th Justin Haley 9th Tyler Reddick 10th Denny Hamlin 11th Christopher Bell 12th Ryan Blaney 13th Chris Buescher 14th Austin Cindric 15th Kyle Busch 16th AJ Allmendinger 17th Kyle Larson 18th Riley Herbst 19th Bubba Wallace 20th Brad Keselowski 21st Austin Dillon 22nd Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 23rd Cole Custer 24th Ross Chastain 25th Ty Dillon 26th Zane Smith 27th Todd Gilliland 28th Ryan Preece 29th Shane van Gisbergen 30th Chase Briscoe 31st Daniel Suarez 32nd Alex Bowman 33rd Noah Gragson 34th Ty Gibbs 35th Cody Ware 36th John Hunter Nemechek 37th Katherine Legge

William Byron is on pole position for Sunday's race at Phoenix, the 14th pole of his career. He enters Phoenix as the points-leader ahead of Ryan Blaney (-2) and Tyler Reddick (-5). Two-time winner Bell is fourth (-21).

Blaney and Bell share Row 6 while Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chase Briscoe (30th) and Ty Gibbs (34th) have some work to do. Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman will roll off 32nd and Katherine Legge, the first female to make a Cup Series start since Danica Patrick in 2018, will start last in the field (37th).

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Shriners Children's 500 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Phoenix will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET for the Shriners Children's 500. The temperature is forecasted to be in the 70s and sunny throughout the entirety of the race, making for ideal race conditions for the second stop on the three-race west coast swing.

Shriners Children's 500 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Shriners Children's 500:

Shriners Children's 500 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 60 Stage 2 185 Final Stage 312

For those that don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stage 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops, and for the TV product, commercial breaks. Ten points go the stage winners with the remainder of the Top 10 receiving points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31

Shriners Children's 500 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Shriners Children's 500 beginning at 2 p.m. ET and the race starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.