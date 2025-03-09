NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Christopher Bell's win at COTA - his second straight in the season's first three races - the NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona for the running of the Shriners Children's 500. Daytona 500 winner William Byron, though, brought plenty of speed to the Arizona desert on Saturday and is in a great position to answer Bell's last two performances.
This week's stop at the one-mile Arizona venue is the fourth race of the season and will be the first time the series has visited a traditional race track after the wild-card stretch at drafting-style tracks and a road course to begin the season.
So let's dive right into the Shriners Children's 500 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all of the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.
Shriners Children's 500 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Phoenix and the Shriners Children's 500 starting lineup as a result.
Shriners Children's 500 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
William Byron
2nd
Joey Logano
3rd
Carson Hocevar
4th
Josh Berry
5th
Erik Jones
6th
Chase Elliott
7th
Michael McDowell
8th
Justin Haley
9th
Tyler Reddick
10th
Denny Hamlin
11th
Christopher Bell
12th
Ryan Blaney
13th
Chris Buescher
14th
Austin Cindric
15th
Kyle Busch
16th
AJ Allmendinger
17th
Kyle Larson
18th
Riley Herbst
19th
Bubba Wallace
20th
Brad Keselowski
21st
Austin Dillon
22nd
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
23rd
Cole Custer
24th
Ross Chastain
25th
Ty Dillon
26th
Zane Smith
27th
Todd Gilliland
28th
Ryan Preece
29th
Shane van Gisbergen
30th
Chase Briscoe
31st
Daniel Suarez
32nd
Alex Bowman
33rd
Noah Gragson
34th
Ty Gibbs
35th
Cody Ware
36th
John Hunter Nemechek
37th
Katherine Legge
William Byron is on pole position for Sunday's race at Phoenix, the 14th pole of his career. He enters Phoenix as the points-leader ahead of Ryan Blaney (-2) and Tyler Reddick (-5). Two-time winner Bell is fourth (-21).
Blaney and Bell share Row 6 while Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chase Briscoe (30th) and Ty Gibbs (34th) have some work to do. Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman will roll off 32nd and Katherine Legge, the first female to make a Cup Series start since Danica Patrick in 2018, will start last in the field (37th).
NASCAR race start time today: When does the Shriners Children's 500 green flag wave?
Sunday's race at Phoenix will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET for the Shriners Children's 500. The temperature is forecasted to be in the 70s and sunny throughout the entirety of the race, making for ideal race conditions for the second stop on the three-race west coast swing.
Shriners Children's 500 stages explained
Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Shriners Children's 500:
Shriners Children's 500 Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
60
Stage 2
185
Final Stage
312
For those that don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stage 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops, and for the TV product, commercial breaks. Ten points go the stage winners with the remainder of the Top 10 receiving points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31
Shriners Children's 500 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix on Sunday will be broadcast on FS1 with the pre-race coverage of the Shriners Children's 500 beginning at 2 p.m. ET and the race starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.