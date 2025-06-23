NASCAR Cup Series Pocono results: The Great American Getaway 400 winner and order

The NASCAR Cup Series was at Pocono Raceway on Sunday for the running of The Great American Getaway 400, which saw Chase Briscoe save enough fuel and hold off Pocono's all-time wins leader, Denny Hamlin, to pick up his first win with Joe Gibbs Racing.
How The Great American Getaway 400 unfolded at Pocono Raceway
After a rain delay of around two hours, Hamlin led the field to green for the 160-lap, 400-mile race at the Tricky Triangle. The highlight of the caution-free opening stage was Carson Hocevar's wild save exiting Turn 3 on Lap 18. Aside from that sideways moment for the second-year Cup Series driver, Hamlin and Chris Buescher battled for the lead throughout the first 30 laps with Hamlin prevailing for the Stage 1 win.
A pair of 23XI Racing teammates brought out the first two cautions for incident on the day, each experiencing brake rotor issues. Riley Herbst hit the Turn 1 wall on Lap 42 while Bubba Wallace made significant contact with the outside wall on Lap 54, significantly impacting his playoff position. During the caution for Wallace, race leader Brad Keselowski came down a closed pit road and had to restart at the tail of the field as a result.
Following a debris caution on Lap 77 due to Michael McDowell's brake rotor issue on the front stretch five laps earlier, the biggest incident of the day took place on Lap 83 when Kyle Busch got loose underneath Zane Smith in Turn 2 battling for 24th and collected Christopher Bell, Shane van Gisbergen and Ty Dillon. Tyler Reddick, the only 23XI Racing driver left in the field, went behind the wall on Lap 84 with brake rotor issues as well, compounding a frustrating day for the organization.
Briscoe came away with the Stage 2 win - his first stage win since 2022 - and stayed in front until a scheduled green-flag stop with 42 laps to go. A spin from van Gisbergen shortly afterward with 36 to go set the stage for the final 30-lap run to the finish. It came down to a battle between Briscoe and Hamlin with Briscoe forced to save fuel over the course of the run after his team reported they did not get the tank full during their final stop.
Chase Briscoe fends off Denny Hamlin for first win of season at Pocono: Full finishing order and results
Even with Hamlin on his heels and fuel-mileage concerns, Briscoe kept the Pocono master at bay and won by 0.682 seconds for his first win of the season, his first at Pocono and the third of his career. Briscoe led a race-high 72 laps. For Hamlin, who returned to action after missing Mexico City due to the birth of his third child, it is the 10th time he has finished first or second in 36 starts at 2.5-mile, triangular track. Keselowski recovered from his pit road mistake to finish ninth.
The Great American Getaway 400 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Chase Briscoe
57
2nd
Denny Hamlin
51
3rd
Ryan Blaney
37
4th
Chris Buescher
48
5th
Chase Elliott
43
6th
John Hunter Nemechek
31
7th
Kyle Larson
32
8th
Ryan Preece
29
9th
Brad Keselowski
28
10th
Austin Cindric
31
11th
Alex Bowman
27
12th
Josh Berry
34
13th
Erik Jones
30
14th
Ty Gibbs
23
15th
Daniel Suarez
22
16th
Joey Logano
25
17th
Christopher Bell
20
18th
Carson Hocevar
20
19th
Justin Haley
18
20th
Kyle Busch
17
21st
AJ Allmendinger
16
22nd
Cole Custer
15
23rd
Noah Gragson
14
24th
Austin Dillon
13
25th
Zane Smith
17
26th
Ross Chastain
11
27th
William Byron
19
28th
Todd Gilliland
9
29th
Cody Ware
8
30th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
7
31st
Shane van Gisbergen
6
32nd
Tyler Reddick
13
33rd
Ty Dillon
4
34th
Brennan Poole
0
35th
Michael McDowell
2
36th
Bubba Wallace
1
37th
Riley Herbst
1
The Cup Series shifts its focus to Atlanta for the running of the Quaker State 400 at the newly renamed EchoPark Speedway on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, TNT Sports/truTV, HBO Max, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Joey Logano is the defending race winner. It will be the first of five races as TNT Sports makes its return and will also serve as the first race of the new In-Season Challenge.