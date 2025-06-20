NASCAR at Pocono payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

Sunday's The Great American Getaway 400 (2 p.m. ET, Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Pocono Raceway will be the 17th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, leaving only 10 races for drivers to lock up a playoff spot.

Although it might seem like a more straightforward weekend after last week's logistical hurdles getting to Mexico City, that is not entirely the case. While teams will remain in the states this time around, the difficulty will come when drivers take to the track. With three distinct turns and an unusual layout compared to some of the traditional tracks the series visits, Pocono is unlike any other circuit on the schedule and is sure to test the sport's best on Sunday.

What is the total purse for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400?

The purse for the Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway is $11,055,250, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

Purses for Pocono weekend, including all payouts, all positions, all contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc, plus all charter payouts for Cup:



Cup: $11,055,250



Xfinity: $1,651,939



That is a substantial increase from the 2024 race at Pocono, which featured a purse of $7,776,907. The $11,055,250 purse for Sunday's race is similar to most races this season, including another high-speed track at Michigan two weeks ago, which awarded the exact same amount.

The Xfinity Series is in the same boat this weekend for its Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). While the increase in prize money is not as great, the purse for the Xfinity Series race goes from $1,439,558 last season to $1,651,939 on Saturday. The same can also be said for the Craftsman Truck Series' MillerTech Battery 200 on Friday (5 p.m. ET, FS1, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), which sees its purse increase - albeit slightly - from $757,128 to $782,900.

How much does The Great American Getaway 400 winning driver earn?

The exact take home for the winner of The Great American Getaway 400 is not verified. Depending on a variety of factors, the winning driver can expect to get between eight and 10 percent of the total payout. This weekend, that could mean the winning driver will earn anywhere from $884,420 to $1,105,525.

According to Pockrass, the total purse includes all payouts, all positions and contingency awards, year-end fund contributions and all charter payouts. The winner gets a good percentage of the purse while the rest of the money is divided up amongst the charter teams based on their finishing positions, charter status, etc.

Ryan Blaney may have been victorious a year ago in his Ford Mustang, but the Toyotas have been the ones to beat at the 2.5-mile, Long Pond, Pennsylvania venue over the last decade. With Denny Hamlin — boasting a track-record seven wins at Pocono — returning to action after missing Mexico City following the birth of his third child, the Toyotas could be primed to extend their recent dominance at the Tricky Triangle. Regardless of who comes out on top, the monetary incentive is much higher than years past, giving drivers plenty to race for on Sunday.