Following Shane van Gisbergen's playoff-altering win at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the states to Pocono Raceway on Sunday for the running of The Great American Getaway 400 (2 p.m. ET, Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This will be the 17th race of the season, meaning there are just 10 races remaining before the 10-race playoffs begin. The 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle is one of the most unique tracks on the schedule, with each of its three distinct turns presenting a different challenge for drivers. If past success translates, expect Joe Gibbs Racing to be a factor for the win on Sunday, given the championship organization has a series-high seven wins and 864 laps led at the track since 2017.

With van Gisbergen shaking up the playoff picture after Mexico City, several drivers find themselves in a worse points position or just looking to right the ship after a frustrating race south of the border. These three drivers, in particular, could use a better result this weekend and are in search of a rebound performance following the Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Kyle Busch, No. 8 (Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet)

The two-time champion Busch's inconsistent season continued once again in Mexico City. After an early rain shower forced the teams to put on their wet-weather tires, Busch carried too much momentum into Turn 1 on Lap 7 of the 100-lap race and wiped out several drivers in the process. As a result of the damage, Busch was unable to continue and retired as the last driver in the field in 37th.

With his third finish of 30th or worse this season and van Gisbergen moving up the standings, Busch falls from a tie for the 16th and final playoff spot to 20th (-50). Although Busch has finished outside the top-20 in his last three starts at Pocono, he was second in the 2022 race before being disqualified afterward due to issues with the front fascia. Despite that, he is a four-time winner at the track and someone worth keeping an eye on in spite of his up-and-down 2025 campaign.

Kyle Larson, No. 5 (Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet)

While Larson was ultimately able to finish Sunday's race in Mexico City - albeit several laps down - after getting caught up in Busch's incident, he was at least able to salvage an extra point for laying down the fastest lap of the race. Still, a 36th-place finish is not what he is accustomed to, considering he has the most top-fives in the series (nine) and is tied with Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell for the most wins (three).

Larson has never won a Cup Series race at the Tricky Triangle, but he has come agonizingly close. Look no further than 2021 when he was leading heading into Turn 3 on the final lap before a tire failure. He has missed out on a top-10 the last two years there, but with a pair of runner-ups and nine top-10 finishes in 17 starts, Larson is due for a win at Pocono and it just might come on Sunday.

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 (Spire Motorsports Chevrolet)

As much speed as Hocevar has had this season, he has been in the spotlight more for his aggressive driving that has rubbed multiple competitors the wrong way. Running a lap down at the time in Mexico City, Hocevar spun Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for the second time in three weeks, leading to Stenhouse voicing his displeasure after the race. Hocevar's 34th-place finish in Mexico City was his second straight finish of 29th or worse despite having a car capable of winning three of the last four races.

Hocevar has made limited starts at the Tricky Triangle, coming away with a 17th-place result in the Cup Series race last season. He has made three starts in the Craftsman Truck Series, with one top-five and a top-15 finish in each one. Even if Hocevar brings more speed to the track this weekend, he has certainly put a target on his back for his on-track actions. Pocono Raceway is one of the most difficult tracks on the schedule already, so Hocevar will be put to the test as he looks to improve his craft and put the last few weeks behind him.