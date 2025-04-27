Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

The starting lineup for the Jack Link's 500 and everything NASCAR fans need to know.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 – Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 – Qualifying | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

Following Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson's dominant display at Bristol to pick up his second win of 2025, plus the lone off-weekend of the season, the NASCAR Cup Series will take to the high banks of 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for the running of the Jack Link's 500.

This week's stop at Talladega with be the 10th race of the 2025 season and the first of two stops at the Alabama track before a return trip in October for the middle race in the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

So, let's dive right into the Jack Link's 500 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Jack Link's 500 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Talladega and the Jack Link's 500 starting lineup as a result.

Jack Link's 500 Starting Position

NASCAR Cup Series Driver

1st

Zane Smith

2nd

Kyle Busch

3rd

Joey Logano

4th

Ryan Preece

5th

Austin Dillon

6th

Chris Buescher

7th

Austin Cindric

8th

Josh Berry

9th

Ryan Blaney

10th

Ty Gibbs

11th

Christopher Bell

12th

Cole Custer

13th

Denny Hamlin

14th

Michael McDowell

15th

Todd Gilliland

16th

William Byron

17th

Chase Briscoe

18th

Alex Bowman

19th

AJ Allmendinger

20th

Bubba Wallace

21st

Ty Dillon

22nd

Brad Keselowski

23rd

Riley Herbst

24th

Daniel Suarez

25th

Kyle Larson

26th

Tyler Reddick

27th

Noah Gragson

28th

Carson Hocevar

29th

John Hunter Nemechek

30th

Chase Elliott

31st

Anthony Alfredo

32nd

Ross Chastain

33rd

Cody Ware

34th

Erik Jones

35th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

36th

Shane van Gisbergen

37th

Justin Haley

38th

BJ McLeod

39th

JJ Yeley

Zane Smith is on the pole for Sunday's race at Talladega. With a fast lap of 52.565 seconds (182.174 mph), the 24-year-old Front Row Motorsports driver claimed his first career Cup Series pole and the third consecutive pole for the organization at Talladega.

Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch qualified second, which is his best starting position since he won the pole at Dover Motor Speedway last April. Team Penske's Joey Logano (third), Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Ryan Preece (fourth) and RCR's Austin Dillon (fifth) rounded out the top five. Notables outside the top 10 in qualifying include points leader William Byron (16th), Kyle Larson (25th), defending race winner Tyler Reddick (26th) and Chase Elliott (30th).

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Jack Link's 500 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Talladega will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the Jack Link's 500. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach 80 degrees for the race with mostly cloudy conditions. There is a 25% chance of rain.

Jack Link's 500 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Jack Link's 500:

Jack Link's 500 Stage

Lap Number When Points Awarded

Stage 1

60

Stage 2

120

Final Stage

188

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks)

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Jack Link's 500 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega on Sunday will be broadcast on Fox with the pre-race coverage of the Jack Link's 500 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 before moving over to Fox at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.

Home/NASCAR