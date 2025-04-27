NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson's dominant display at Bristol to pick up his second win of 2025, plus the lone off-weekend of the season, the NASCAR Cup Series will take to the high banks of 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for the running of the Jack Link's 500.

This week's stop at Talladega with be the 10th race of the 2025 season and the first of two stops at the Alabama track before a return trip in October for the middle race in the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

So, let's dive right into the Jack Link's 500 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Jack Link's 500 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Talladega and the Jack Link's 500 starting lineup as a result.

Jack Link's 500 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Zane Smith 2nd Kyle Busch 3rd Joey Logano 4th Ryan Preece 5th Austin Dillon 6th Chris Buescher 7th Austin Cindric 8th Josh Berry 9th Ryan Blaney 10th Ty Gibbs 11th Christopher Bell 12th Cole Custer 13th Denny Hamlin 14th Michael McDowell 15th Todd Gilliland 16th William Byron 17th Chase Briscoe 18th Alex Bowman 19th AJ Allmendinger 20th Bubba Wallace 21st Ty Dillon 22nd Brad Keselowski 23rd Riley Herbst 24th Daniel Suarez 25th Kyle Larson 26th Tyler Reddick 27th Noah Gragson 28th Carson Hocevar 29th John Hunter Nemechek 30th Chase Elliott 31st Anthony Alfredo 32nd Ross Chastain 33rd Cody Ware 34th Erik Jones 35th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 36th Shane van Gisbergen 37th Justin Haley 38th BJ McLeod 39th JJ Yeley

Zane Smith is on the pole for Sunday's race at Talladega. With a fast lap of 52.565 seconds (182.174 mph), the 24-year-old Front Row Motorsports driver claimed his first career Cup Series pole and the third consecutive pole for the organization at Talladega.

Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch qualified second, which is his best starting position since he won the pole at Dover Motor Speedway last April. Team Penske's Joey Logano (third), Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Ryan Preece (fourth) and RCR's Austin Dillon (fifth) rounded out the top five. Notables outside the top 10 in qualifying include points leader William Byron (16th), Kyle Larson (25th), defending race winner Tyler Reddick (26th) and Chase Elliott (30th).

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Jack Link's 500 green flag wave?

Sunday's race at Talladega will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the Jack Link's 500. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach 80 degrees for the race with mostly cloudy conditions. There is a 25% chance of rain.

Jack Link's 500 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Jack Link's 500:

Jack Link's 500 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 60 Stage 2 120 Final Stage 188

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks)

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Jack Link's 500 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega on Sunday will be broadcast on Fox with the pre-race coverage of the Jack Link's 500 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 before moving over to Fox at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.