NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega starting lineup: Qualifying results, stages explained and how to watch

Following Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson's dominant display at Bristol to pick up his second win of 2025, plus the lone off-weekend of the season, the NASCAR Cup Series will take to the high banks of 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for the running of the Jack Link's 500.
This week's stop at Talladega with be the 10th race of the 2025 season and the first of two stops at the Alabama track before a return trip in October for the middle race in the Round of 8 in the playoffs.
So, let's dive right into the Jack Link's 500 with the starting lineup after qualifying as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.
Jack Link's 500 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Talladega and the Jack Link's 500 starting lineup as a result.
Jack Link's 500 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
Zane Smith
2nd
Kyle Busch
3rd
Joey Logano
4th
Ryan Preece
5th
Austin Dillon
6th
Chris Buescher
7th
Austin Cindric
8th
Josh Berry
9th
Ryan Blaney
10th
Ty Gibbs
11th
Christopher Bell
12th
Cole Custer
13th
Denny Hamlin
14th
Michael McDowell
15th
Todd Gilliland
16th
William Byron
17th
Chase Briscoe
18th
Alex Bowman
19th
AJ Allmendinger
20th
Bubba Wallace
21st
Ty Dillon
22nd
Brad Keselowski
23rd
Riley Herbst
24th
Daniel Suarez
25th
Kyle Larson
26th
Tyler Reddick
27th
Noah Gragson
28th
Carson Hocevar
29th
John Hunter Nemechek
30th
Chase Elliott
31st
Anthony Alfredo
32nd
Ross Chastain
33rd
Cody Ware
34th
Erik Jones
35th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
36th
Shane van Gisbergen
37th
Justin Haley
38th
BJ McLeod
39th
JJ Yeley
Zane Smith is on the pole for Sunday's race at Talladega. With a fast lap of 52.565 seconds (182.174 mph), the 24-year-old Front Row Motorsports driver claimed his first career Cup Series pole and the third consecutive pole for the organization at Talladega.
Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch qualified second, which is his best starting position since he won the pole at Dover Motor Speedway last April. Team Penske's Joey Logano (third), Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Ryan Preece (fourth) and RCR's Austin Dillon (fifth) rounded out the top five. Notables outside the top 10 in qualifying include points leader William Byron (16th), Kyle Larson (25th), defending race winner Tyler Reddick (26th) and Chase Elliott (30th).
NASCAR race start time today: When does the Jack Link's 500 green flag wave?
Sunday's race at Talladega will begin shortly after 3 p.m. ET for the Jack Link's 500. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach 80 degrees for the race with mostly cloudy conditions. There is a 25% chance of rain.
Jack Link's 500 stages explained
Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Jack Link's 500:
Jack Link's 500 Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
60
Stage 2
120
Final Stage
188
For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks)
Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.
Jack Link's 500 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega on Sunday will be broadcast on Fox with the pre-race coverage of the Jack Link's 500 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 before moving over to Fox at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.