NASCAR Cup Series Watkins Glen results: Go Bowling at The Glen winner and order

Following William Byron's win at Iowa after saving enough fuel, the NASCAR Cup Series was at Watkins Glen International on Sunday for the running of the Go Bowling at The Glen, which saw Shane van Gisbergen dominate for his fourth straight road/street course win, tying Chase Elliott for the second-most all-time.

His four wins surpass the three from Jimmie Johnson (2002) and Tony Stewart (1999) for the most wins in a single season by a rookie. He joins Dan Gurney as the only two drivers to score their first five Cup Series wins on road courses and the quickest driver (38 starts) to reach five wins in NASCAR's modern era (since 1972).

How the Go Bowling at The Glen unfolded

Ryan Blaney led the field to green for the 90-lap race around the 2.45-mile road course after edging van Gisbergen for the pole on Saturday. Kyle Larson's miserable summer stretch continued when he spun in turn 1 on Lap 6 with brake issues. After pitting to assess the issue, Larson went behind the wall to change brake lines.

Early trouble for the No. 5 as @KyleLarsonRacin reports brake issues. pic.twitter.com/QElLgoHVqj — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 10, 2025

Blaney stayed out front until he and van Gisbergen pitted from the top-two spots coming to two laps to go in the opening stage. With points at a premium for drivers on the bubble, Chris Buescher, who entered Watkins Glen holding down the final playoff spot, won stage 1.

van Gisbergen made quick work on the Lap 25 restart, getting around Ryan Preece for the lead in turn 6. Following a spin from Josh Berry at the exit of turn 5 on Lap 28, the only caution aside from the stage breaks flew one lap later for debris from the incident.

Although Legacy Motor Club teammates Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek got together in the esses and Nemechek spun moments later in turn 5 after receiving right-rear contact from Ty Gibbs, the race remained green with Blaney getting the stage 2 win.

Kyle Busch's frustrating season continued after the Lap 45 restart when he got turned sideways in turn 7 and came down into Denny Hamlin before both drivers regained control.

.@KyleBusch gets sideways in Turn 7, but we stay green! pic.twitter.com/kaM3ofEf8o — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 10, 2025

van Gisbergen made what turned out to be the pass for the win on Blaney entering turn 6 with 37 laps to go. From there, no one came close to the New Zealander the rest of the way as he put together another road-course masterpiece.

Full finishing order and results after Shane van Gisbergen's dominance at Watkins Glen

There was no catching van Gisbergen, who drove away to win by a whopping 11.1 seconds over Christopher Bell. He led 38 of the 90 laps to win for the fourth time this season (all on road/street courses), the first time at Watkins Glen and the fifth time in his career. It is his fourth win in the season's five road/street races and his fourth straight win on those layouts, only two behind Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon's six in a row for the most all-time. van Gisbergen is now tied with Hamlin for the most wins in the Cup Series this season (four).

Rounding out the top five behind van Gisbergen and Bell were 2024 Watkins Glen winner Chris Buescher, Byron and Chase Briscoe. Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain completed the top 10. It is the first time that Trackhouse Racing has placed all three of its cars inside the top 10. Buescher's third-place finish and stage 1 win was enough to stretch his advantage over his RFK Racing teammate Preece to 34 points with two races remaining before the playoffs.

Notable finishers outside the top 10 include Preece (13th), Joey Logano (14th), Alex Bowman (20th), Busch (22nd), Hamlin (25th), Elliott (26th), Brad Keselowski (31st), Katherine Legge (36th) and Larson (39th).

Go Bowling at The Glen Finishing Position Driver Points Winner Shane van Gisbergen 43 2nd Christopher Bell 43 3rd Chris Buescher 44 4th William Byron 42 5th Chase Briscoe 34 6th Ryan Blaney 45 7th Daniel Suarez 30 8th Bubba Wallace 29 9th Tyler Reddick 28 10th Ross Chastain 27 11th AJ Allmendinger 33 12th Erik Jones 25 13th Ryan Preece 33 14th Joey Logano 23 15th Austin Dillon 22 16th Austin Cindric 21 17th Zane Smith 20 18th Carson Hocevar 19 19th Michael McDowell 18 20th Alex Bowman 30 21st Noah Gragson 16 22nd Kyle Busch 15 23rd Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 22 24th Riley Herbst 18 25th Denny Hamlin 12 26th Chase Elliott 18 27th Justin Haley 10 28th Todd Gilliland 9 29th Cody Ware 9 30th Ty Dillon 7 31st Brad Keselowski 12 32nd John Hunter Nemechek 11 33rd Ty Gibbs 6 34th Cole Custer 3 35th Josh Berry 2 36th Katherine Legge 1 37th Josh Bilicki 0 38th JJ Yeley 0 39th Kyle Larson 2

What race is next in the NASCAR Cup Series?

The Cup Series shifts its focus to Richmond Raceway on Saturday for some short track racing under the lights in the Cook Out 400 (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App). Austin Dillon is the defending race winner.