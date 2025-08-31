Fansided

NASCAR Darlington Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

The starting lineup for the Southern 500 and everything NASCAR fans need to know for the Cup Series playoff opener.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Qualifying | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

Following Ryan Blaney's thrilling drive from 13th to first in the closing laps at Daytona, the NASCAR Cup Series is at Darlington Raceway on Sunday for the running of the Cook Out Southern 500. This will be the playoff opener, officially kicking off the 10-race postseason stretch to crown a champion.

Regular-season champion William Byron and Kyle Larson (+26) are tied atop the standings with Hamlin (+23) and Blaney (+20) having a decent cushion to begin the playoffs. Josh Berry (-1), Tyler Reddick (-1), Austin Dillon (-2) and Alex Bowman (-5) are the four drivers below the cutline entering Darlington. With the tightest playoff field in history, there is not much breathing room for any driver heading to The Lady in Black.

So, let's dive right into the Cook Out Southern 500 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Cook Out Southern 500 starting lineup: Full NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Darlington Raceway and the starting lineup as a result:

Cook Out Southern 500 Starting Position

NASCAR Cup Series Driver

1st

Denny Hamlin

2nd

Chase Briscoe

3rd

Josh Berry

4th

Tyler Reddick

5th

Kyle Larson

6th

Ross Chastain

7th

Christopher Bell

8th

Bubba Wallace

9th

Austin Dillon

10th

Austin Cindric

11th

William Byron

12th

Ryan Blaney

13th

Justin Haley

14th

Joey Logano

15th

Chris Buescher

16th

Ty Gibbs

17th

Daniel Suarez

18th

Cole Custer

19th

Erik Jones

20th

Shane van Gisbergen

21st

Chase Elliott

22nd

AJ Allmendinger

23rd

Kyle Busch

24th

Zane Smith

25th

Michael McDowell

26th

Carson Hocevar

27th

Ryan Preece

28th

Todd Gilliland

29th

Alex Bowman

30th

John Hunter Nemechek

31st

Ty Dillon

32nd

Brad Keselowski

33rd

Riley Herbst

34th

Noah Gragson

35th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

36th

Cody Ware

37th

Derek Kraus

38th

Timmy Hill

With a time of 28.694 seconds (171.381 mph), Hamlin is on the pole at Darlington. It is Hamlin's second pole at Darlington, his second of the 2025 season and the 45th of his career. He is also the first driver to reach 40 poles in a Toyota.

Hamlin edged out his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe for the top spot by 0.021 seconds, preventing him from becoming the first driver to win the pole for all four of NASCAR's crown jewels in a single season. Rounding out the top 10 are Berry, Reddick, Larson, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon and Austin Cindric. Playoff drivers outside the top 10 include Byron (11th), Blaney (12th), Joey Logano (14th), Shane van Gisbergen (20th), Chase Elliott (21st) and Bowman (29th).

NASCAR race start time: When does the Cook Out Southern 500 green flag wave?

Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled to begin shortly after 6 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to reach 80 degrees during the day, dropping to around 70 degrees by the end of the race with clear conditions.

Cook Out Southern 500 stages explained

Cook Out Southern 500 Stage

Lap Number When Points Awarded

Stage 1

115

Stage 2

230

Final Stage

367

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points will continue to prove valuable, especially in a tight playoff field where points will be at a premium.

Cook Out Southern 500 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday will be broadcast on USA Network with the pre-race coverage of the Cook Out Southern 500 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App and streaming on HBO Max.

Home/NASCAR