NASCAR Daytona Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

Following Austin Dillon's clutch win at Richmond Raceway to punch his ticket to the playoffs, the NASCAR Cup Series is at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night for the running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. This will be the regular-season finale, leaving drivers with one last opportunity to lock up a postseason berth.
Tyler Reddick (+89) and Alex Bowman (+60) are currently in possession of the final playoff spots on points, with RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece the first two drivers out. Past champions Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski also find themselves in must-win territory, setting the stage for plenty of drama under the lights at the World Center of Racing.
So, let's dive right into the Coke Zero Sugar 400 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Daytona International Speedway and the starting lineup as a result:
Coke Zero Sugar 400 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
Ryan Blaney
2nd
Alex Bowman
3rd
Kyle Larson
4th
Joey Logano
5th
Austin Cindric
6th
Denny Hamlin
7th
Austin Dillon
8th
William Byron
9th
Chase Briscoe
10th
Brad Keselowski
11th
Josh Berry
12th
Daniel Suarez
13th
Zane Smith
14th
Kyle Busch
15th
Christopher Bell
16th
Carson Hocevar
17th
Shane van Gisbergen
18th
Ty Gibbs
19th
Ross Chastain
20th
Michael McDowell
21st
AJ Allmendinger
22nd
Bubba Wallace
23rd
Ty Dillon
24th
Chris Buescher
25th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
26th
Erik Jones
27th
Tyler Reddick
28th
Todd Gilliland
29th
Cole Custer
30th
Chase Elliott
31st
Ryan Preece
32nd
Noah Gragson
33rd
Riley Herbst
34th
John Hunter Nemechek
35th
Cody Ware
36th
Austin Hill
37th
Justin Haley
38th
BJ McLeod
39th
Casey Mears
40th
Joey Gase
Weather in the area forced NASCAR to cancel Friday's qualifying session, setting the lineup according to the rulebook. As a result, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney is on the pole. It is Blaney's second pole in the last three weeks as he looks for his second win in Daytona's summer race.
Joining Blaney in the top 10 are Bowman, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon, regular-season champion William Byron, Chase Briscoe and Keselowski. Notables outside the top 10 include Busch (14th), Christopher Bell (15th), Bubba Wallace (22nd), Buescher (24th), Reddick (27th), Chase Elliott (30th) and Preece (31st).
NASCAR race start time: When does the Coke Zero Sugar 400 green flag wave?
Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to begin shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the 80s with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 stages explained
Coke Zero Sugar 400 Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
35
Stage 2
95
Final Stage
160
For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).
Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night will be on NBC with the pre-race coverage of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on HBO Max and Peacock.