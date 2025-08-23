NASCAR Daytona Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

Following Austin Dillon's clutch win at Richmond Raceway to punch his ticket to the playoffs, the NASCAR Cup Series is at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night for the running of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. This will be the regular-season finale, leaving drivers with one last opportunity to lock up a postseason berth.

Tyler Reddick (+89) and Alex Bowman (+60) are currently in possession of the final playoff spots on points, with RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece the first two drivers out. Past champions Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski also find themselves in must-win territory, setting the stage for plenty of drama under the lights at the World Center of Racing.

So, let's dive right into the Coke Zero Sugar 400 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Daytona International Speedway and the starting lineup as a result:

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Ryan Blaney 2nd Alex Bowman 3rd Kyle Larson 4th Joey Logano 5th Austin Cindric 6th Denny Hamlin 7th Austin Dillon 8th William Byron 9th Chase Briscoe 10th Brad Keselowski 11th Josh Berry 12th Daniel Suarez 13th Zane Smith 14th Kyle Busch 15th Christopher Bell 16th Carson Hocevar 17th Shane van Gisbergen 18th Ty Gibbs 19th Ross Chastain 20th Michael McDowell 21st AJ Allmendinger 22nd Bubba Wallace 23rd Ty Dillon 24th Chris Buescher 25th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 26th Erik Jones 27th Tyler Reddick 28th Todd Gilliland 29th Cole Custer 30th Chase Elliott 31st Ryan Preece 32nd Noah Gragson 33rd Riley Herbst 34th John Hunter Nemechek 35th Cody Ware 36th Austin Hill 37th Justin Haley 38th BJ McLeod 39th Casey Mears 40th Joey Gase

Weather in the area forced NASCAR to cancel Friday's qualifying session, setting the lineup according to the rulebook. As a result, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney is on the pole. It is Blaney's second pole in the last three weeks as he looks for his second win in Daytona's summer race.

Joining Blaney in the top 10 are Bowman, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon, regular-season champion William Byron, Chase Briscoe and Keselowski. Notables outside the top 10 include Busch (14th), Christopher Bell (15th), Bubba Wallace (22nd), Buescher (24th), Reddick (27th), Chase Elliott (30th) and Preece (31st).



NASCAR race start time: When does the Coke Zero Sugar 400 green flag wave?

Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to begin shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the 80s with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 stages explained

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 35 Stage 2 95 Final Stage 160

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night will be on NBC with the pre-race coverage of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on HBO Max and Peacock.