NASCAR at Daytona payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Peacock) will be the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series, giving drivers one last shot to punch their playoff ticket at the World Center of Racing.

After his clutch performance at Richmond, Austin Dillon became the season's 14th different winner, leaving only two spots up for grabs. Tyler Reddick (+89) and Alex Bowman (+60) have accumulated enough points to make the postseason so far, but nothing is guaranteed at Daytona, especially with the RFK Racing trio of Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski, as well as two-time champion Kyle Busch, needing a win.

What is the total purse for the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona?

The purse for the Cup Series' regular-season finale at Daytona is $9,797,935, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

Purses for Daytona weekend, includes all payouts, all positions plus all charter payouts for Cup teams and all contingency awards, year-end points fund contribution, etc.:



Cup: $9,797,935



Xfinity: $1,651,939 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 20, 2025

The Cup Series purse for Daytona is the same as the most recent race at Richmond and is on par with most races for the last few months. While the purse is nowhere close to this season's record-breaking amount for the Daytona 500 ($30,331,250), it is a slight increase from the 2024 purse, which stood at $9,193,568.

The Craftsman Truck Series sits idle as it gets set to begin its playoffs on Aug. 30 at Darlington Raceway. The Xfinity Series, on the other hand, joins the Cup stars for a Friday night show and a total purse of $1,651,939 on the line, which is a decrease from last season's $1,886,123. It still has two more races (Portland, World Wide Technology Raceway) following Daytona before the postseason field is set, but a solid purse still awaits the winner on Friday night.

How much does the Coke Zero Sugar 400 winning driver earn?

The exact take-home for the winner of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 is not verified. According to Pockrass, the total purse includes all payouts, all positions, plus all charter payouts for Cup teams, all contingency awards and year-end points fund contribution.



While Team Penske has dominated the laps led department of late on superspeedways, the results have not always matched the speed due to crashes. That has opened the door, specifically in the summer race, for multiple first-time winners and thrilling finishes as drivers give their all with all the pressure to make the 16-driver field on the line.





Aside from Team Penske, Bubba Wallace has shown a lot of speed recently and typically runs well at Daytona with two top-10 finishes in his last three starts. Don't count out the Richard Childress Racing drivers either, especially Busch, who was runner-up to Harrison Burton one year ago. Simply put, if you can survive the chaotic nature of Daytona's pack racing and be there at the end, a playoff-clinching victory will be in sight.