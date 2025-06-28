Saturday night's Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) will be the 18th race of the Cup Series season and the first race of the new In-Season Challenge.

The top 32 drivers in points were seeded based on their finishes in the last three races at Michigan, Mexico City and Pocono, setting the stage for the head-to-head, bracket-style challenge. Saturday night's race also marks the return of TNT Sports to NASCAR after its most recent coverage in 2014. This will be the first repeat track the series has visited this season following Christopher Bell's thrilling win in the February race.

What is the total purse for the 2025 Quaker State 400?

The purse for the Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway is $11,055,250, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

Purses for this NASCAR weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc. and for Cup, all charter-based payouts:



Cup-Atlanta: $11,055,250



Xfinity-Atlanta: $1,651,939



Truck-Lime Rock: $782,900 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 25, 2025

Similar to other races this season, the purse for EchoPark is much larger than last year's second Atlanta race, which stood at $7,801,384. The purse is also the same as recent events at Michigan and Pocono

All three national series are in action this weekend, with the Xfinity Series joining the Cup Series at EchoPark and the Truck Series making its inaugural trip to the historic Lime Rock Park road course in Lakeville, Connecticut.

When the Xfinity Series takes the green flag for Friday night's Focused Health 250, it will compete for a $1,651,939 purse, a solid increase from the $1,480,058 purse in last year's second EchoPark race. For the Trucks, who will compete in The LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock Park on Saturday, the $782,900 purse is the same as last week's stop at Pocono.

How much does the Quaker State 400 winning driver earn?

The exact take home for the winner of the Quaker State 400 is not verified. Depending on a variety of factors, the winning driver can expect to get between eight and 10 percent of the total payout. This weekend, that could mean the winning driver will earn anywhere from $884,420 to $1,105,525.

According to Pockrass, the total purse includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards and all charter payouts. The winner gets a good percentage of the purse while the rest of the money is divided up amongst the charter teams based on their finishing positions, charter status, etc.

It is hard to know what to expect on a drafting-style track due to the unpredictability that comes with that type of racing. If the speed carries over from recent superspeedway races, expect Team Penske to be in contention for the win on Saturday night, given the pace they tend to have in the pack. The monetary incentive is certainly there, as are the bragging rights of advancing in the new In-Season Challenge in NASCAR's first attempt at its own version of March Madness.

How to watch NASCAR at EchoPark Speedway

Quaker State 400

Saturday, June 28 at 7 p.m. ET

TNT Sports, HBO Max, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Focused Health 250

Friday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET

The CW, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock Park