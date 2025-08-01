NASCAR at Iowa payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway will be the 23rd race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, leaving only four more opportunities for drivers to lock up a playoff spot. This will only be the second time NASCAR's premier series has raced at the Midwest track after Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag last season over Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron.

No one enters Iowa Speedway with more momentum and weight off his shoulders than 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace, who snapped a 100-race winless streak in the Brickyard 400 and won the first regular season race of his career after besting 2021 champion Kyle Larson on multiple overtime restarts.

What is the total purse for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway?

The purse for the Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway is $9,797,935, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

Purses for Iowa weekend, including all payouts, all positions, plus year-end points fund, contingency awards, etc., and for Cup, all charter-based payouts for competing and historical performance.



Cup: $9,797,935



Xfinity: $1,651,939 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 30, 2025

While the total purse for Iowa is less than the $11,055,250 that drivers have raced for at most other tracks this season, including the Brickyard 400, it is still an increase from last season's inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa, which stood at $8,881,630.

The Craftsman Truck Series will not make the trip to Iowa Speedway this weekend as it sits idle before the final two races of the regular season at Watkins Glen (Aug. 8) and Richmond (Aug. 15). The Xfinity Series, however, joins the Cup Series for a doubleheader weekend. The total purse of $1,651,939 for NASCAR's second tier series is also a sizable jump from last season's $1,408,568.

How much does the Iowa Corn 350 winning driver earn?

The exact take-home for the winner of the Iowa Corn 350 is not verified. According to Pockrass, the total purse includes all payouts, all positions, year-end points fund, contingency awards, and for Cup, all charter-based payouts for competing and historical performance.

This may only be the second Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway, but several drivers have had past success in other series. While Blaney became the first driver to win a race at Iowa in all three series last season, Christopher Bell (2018, 2019), Chase Briscoe (2019), Chris Buescher (2015) and Kyle Busch (2010) have Xfinity wins at the track. Byron has wins in the Truck Series (2016) and Xfinity Series (2017) to his credit.

The biggest test for drivers around the short track could be passing, as the current short track package has featured little tire fall-off and put more of an emphasis on strategy to get track position in the Next Gen Car. Challenges aside, an increased purse from 2024 awaits the driver that can master the Hawkeye State venue and add their name to the list of winners.

How to watch NASCAR at Iowa Speedway

Iowa Corn 350 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Sunday, Aug. 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET (USA, HBO Max, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

HyVee Perks 250 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Saturday, Aug. 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET (The CW, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)