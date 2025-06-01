NASCAR Nashville Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

Following Ross Chastain's last-to-first drive to win the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the NASCAR Cup Series takes on Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night for the running of the Cracker Barrel 400.
This will be the 14th race of the season and mark the beginning of the second half of the regular season schedule. It will be the fifth Cup Series race contested on the 1.33-mile concrete oval, with each of the previous four producing a different winner
So, let's dive right into the Cracker Barrel 400 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.
Cracker Barrel 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Nashville and the starting lineup as a result:
Cracker Barrel 400 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
Chase Briscoe
2nd
Denny Hamlin
3rd
William Byron
4th
Tyler Reddick
5th
Ross Chastain
6th
Brad Keselowski
7th
Christopher Bell
8th
Michael McDowell
9th
Joey Logano
10th
Chris Buescher
11th
Chase Elliott
12th
Bubba Wallace
13th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14th
Erik Jones
15th
Ryan Blaney
16th
Austin Cindric
17th
AJ Allmendinger
18th
Justin Haley
19th
Ryan Preece
20th
Josh Berry
21st
Austin Dillon
22nd
Ty Gibbs
23rd
Shane van Gisbergen
24th
Alex Bowman
25th
Kyle Busch
26th
Carson Hocevar
27th
Zane Smith
28th
Kyle Larson
29th
Cole Custer
30th
Noah Gragson
31st
Ty Dillon
32nd
Daniel Suarez
33rd
Corey Heim
34th
Cody Ware
35th
Todd Gilliland
36th
John Hunter Nemechek
37th
Riley Herbst
38th
JJ Yeley
39th
Chad Finchum
Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville on Sunday. With a track-record time of 164.395 mph (29.125 seconds), Briscoe earned his first pole at Nashville, his second consecutive pole and third of the 2025 season. Behind him in the top five are teammate and two-time Nashville pole winner Denny Hamlin, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Chastain.
Other notables starting deeper in the field include Ryan Blaney (15th), Kyle Busch (25th) and Kyle Larson (28th). Busch and Las Vegas winner Josh Berry experienced similar issues in practice when both got loose going over the bumps in Turn 4 and went through the infield grass. Busch went for a spin while Berry corrected his No. 21 Ford, but neither driver received any damage. Due to an unapproved adjustment on the splitter following pre-qualifying tech, AJ Allmendinger will drop to the rear of the field and serve a stop-and-go penalty on pit road after the green flag.
NASCAR race start time today: When does the Cracker Barrel 400 green flag wave?
Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville will begin shortly after 7 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the 70s during the race. There is a 48 percent chance of rain with a greater chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Cracker Barrel 400 stages explained
Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Cracker Barrel 400:
Cracker Barrel Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
90
Stage 2
185
Final Stage
300
For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks)
Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.
Cracker Barrel 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville on Sunday night will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video with the pre-race coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.