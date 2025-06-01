NASCAR Nashville Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

Following Ross Chastain's last-to-first drive to win the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the NASCAR Cup Series takes on Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night for the running of the Cracker Barrel 400.

This will be the 14th race of the season and mark the beginning of the second half of the regular season schedule. It will be the fifth Cup Series race contested on the 1.33-mile concrete oval, with each of the previous four producing a different winner

So, let's dive right into the Cracker Barrel 400 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Cracker Barrel 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Nashville and the starting lineup as a result:

Cracker Barrel 400 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Chase Briscoe 2nd Denny Hamlin 3rd William Byron 4th Tyler Reddick 5th Ross Chastain 6th Brad Keselowski 7th Christopher Bell 8th Michael McDowell 9th Joey Logano 10th Chris Buescher 11th Chase Elliott 12th Bubba Wallace 13th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 14th Erik Jones 15th Ryan Blaney 16th Austin Cindric 17th AJ Allmendinger 18th Justin Haley 19th Ryan Preece 20th Josh Berry 21st Austin Dillon 22nd Ty Gibbs 23rd Shane van Gisbergen 24th Alex Bowman 25th Kyle Busch 26th Carson Hocevar 27th Zane Smith 28th Kyle Larson 29th Cole Custer 30th Noah Gragson 31st Ty Dillon 32nd Daniel Suarez 33rd Corey Heim 34th Cody Ware 35th Todd Gilliland 36th John Hunter Nemechek 37th Riley Herbst 38th JJ Yeley 39th Chad Finchum

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville on Sunday. With a track-record time of 164.395 mph (29.125 seconds), Briscoe earned his first pole at Nashville, his second consecutive pole and third of the 2025 season. Behind him in the top five are teammate and two-time Nashville pole winner Denny Hamlin, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Chastain.

Other notables starting deeper in the field include Ryan Blaney (15th), Kyle Busch (25th) and Kyle Larson (28th). Busch and Las Vegas winner Josh Berry experienced similar issues in practice when both got loose going over the bumps in Turn 4 and went through the infield grass. Busch went for a spin while Berry corrected his No. 21 Ford, but neither driver received any damage. Due to an unapproved adjustment on the splitter following pre-qualifying tech, AJ Allmendinger will drop to the rear of the field and serve a stop-and-go penalty on pit road after the green flag.

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Cracker Barrel 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville will begin shortly after 7 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the 70s during the race. There is a 48 percent chance of rain with a greater chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Cracker Barrel 400 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Cracker Barrel 400:

Cracker Barrel Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 90 Stage 2 185 Final Stage 300

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks)

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Cracker Barrel 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville on Sunday night will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video with the pre-race coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.