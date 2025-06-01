Fansided

NASCAR Nashville Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

The starting lineup for the Cracker Barrel 400 and everything NASCAR fans need to know.
ByColby Colwell
NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 - Qualifying | James Gilbert/GettyImages

Following Ross Chastain's last-to-first drive to win the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the NASCAR Cup Series takes on Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night for the running of the Cracker Barrel 400.

This will be the 14th race of the season and mark the beginning of the second half of the regular season schedule. It will be the fifth Cup Series race contested on the 1.33-mile concrete oval, with each of the previous four producing a different winner

So, let's dive right into the Cracker Barrel 400 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

Cracker Barrel 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Nashville and the starting lineup as a result:

Cracker Barrel 400 Starting Position

NASCAR Cup Series Driver

1st

Chase Briscoe

2nd

Denny Hamlin

3rd

William Byron

4th

Tyler Reddick

5th

Ross Chastain

6th

Brad Keselowski

7th

Christopher Bell

8th

Michael McDowell

9th

Joey Logano

10th

Chris Buescher

11th

Chase Elliott

12th

Bubba Wallace

13th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14th

Erik Jones

15th

Ryan Blaney

16th

Austin Cindric

17th

AJ Allmendinger

18th

Justin Haley

19th

Ryan Preece

20th

Josh Berry

21st

Austin Dillon

22nd

Ty Gibbs

23rd

Shane van Gisbergen

24th

Alex Bowman

25th

Kyle Busch

26th

Carson Hocevar

27th

Zane Smith

28th

Kyle Larson

29th

Cole Custer

30th

Noah Gragson

31st

Ty Dillon

32nd

Daniel Suarez

33rd

Corey Heim

34th

Cody Ware

35th

Todd Gilliland

36th

John Hunter Nemechek

37th

Riley Herbst

38th

JJ Yeley

39th

Chad Finchum

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe is on the pole for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville on Sunday. With a track-record time of 164.395 mph (29.125 seconds), Briscoe earned his first pole at Nashville, his second consecutive pole and third of the 2025 season. Behind him in the top five are teammate and two-time Nashville pole winner Denny Hamlin, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Chastain.

Other notables starting deeper in the field include Ryan Blaney (15th), Kyle Busch (25th) and Kyle Larson (28th). Busch and Las Vegas winner Josh Berry experienced similar issues in practice when both got loose going over the bumps in Turn 4 and went through the infield grass. Busch went for a spin while Berry corrected his No. 21 Ford, but neither driver received any damage. Due to an unapproved adjustment on the splitter following pre-qualifying tech, AJ Allmendinger will drop to the rear of the field and serve a stop-and-go penalty on pit road after the green flag.

NASCAR race start time today: When does the Cracker Barrel 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville will begin shortly after 7 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is forecasted to be in the 70s during the race. There is a 48 percent chance of rain with a greater chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Cracker Barrel 400 stages explained

Here is what the stage breakdown looks like based on the number of laps being run in the Cracker Barrel 400:

Cracker Barrel Stage

Lap Number When Points Awarded

Stage 1

90

Stage 2

185

Final Stage

300

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks)

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

Cracker Barrel 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville on Sunday night will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video with the pre-race coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.

