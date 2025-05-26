Fansided

Who won the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte? Finishing order and results

Ross Chastain had a history-making performance in NASCAR's longest race.
ByColby Colwell|
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

Following Christopher Bell's All-Star Race triumph one week ago, the NASCAR Cup Series returned to points-paying competition with a home race at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the running of the prestigious Coca-Cola 600, which saw Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain pass Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron with six laps to go to win the 600-mile crown jewel race.

Bell's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe led the field to the green for NASCAR's longest race. After inheriting the lead on Lap 9, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson brought out the night's first caution on Lap 42 when he spun off Turn 4 and slid through the frontstretch infield. Larson's HMS teammate Alex Bowman hit the Turn 4 wall and ended stage 1 under caution with Byron picking up the stage win.

Stage 2 was slowed only once on Lap 111 when Jimmie Johnson, who was competing in his 700th Cup Series race, got together with Cole Custer and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch in Turn 4. Following a successful green-flag pit sequence, Byron pulled away and won Stage 2 comfortably.

Due to the length of the 600-miler, Sunday's race featured four stages instead of the typical three. The third stage eliminated several competitors, beginning on Lap 238 when Zane Smith saw his night come to a crashing defeat on the backstretch. Lap 245 featured the race's biggest incident when Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe got together while running three-wide off Turn 4. Suarez also made contact with Justin Haley and Larson when he spun down the frontstretch.

For Larson, specifically, that was his second DNF of the day after a disappointing 27th-place outing in his second attempt at the Indianapolis 500. Byron would go on to sweep all three stages after a three-way battle with Denny Hamlin and Carson Hocevar. Moments later on the Lap 308 restart to begin the final stage, Hocevar's night came to an abrupt end when his engine let go while he was battling Hamlin for the lead.

NASCAR Cup Series: Ross Chastain surges late to win Coca-Cola 600

The final 87 laps went green to end the 600-miler, which came down to a battle between Byron and Chastain. Despite leading a career-high 283 laps, Byron was unable to hold off a hard-charging Chastain in the closing laps. Chastain held on to win by 0.673 seconds for his sixth career win, first at Charlotte and his first of the 2025 season. His 40th-place starting spot after a spin in practice is the lowest a driver has come from to win NASCAR's longest race.

Hamlin wound up 16th after the fueler did not get enough fuel in his car during his final pit stop with 53 laps to go. Hamlin was running third when he had to pit with 12 laps left in the race. Hamlin's 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick finished a disappointing 26th after a speeding penalty during his final stop. After a miserable start to the season, Brad Keselowski finally came away with a top-10 result after finishing fifth.

Full Coca-Cola 600 finishing order

Coca-Cola 600 finishing position

Driver

Points

Winner

Ross Chastain

50

2nd

William Byron

65

3rd

Chase Briscoe

36

4th

AJ Allmendinger

49

5th

Brad Keselowski

32

6th

Chase Elliott

37

7th

Michael McDowell

31

8th

Christopher Bell

41

9th

Ryan Preece

29

10th

Noah Gragson

32

11th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26

12th

Josh Berry

25

13th

Erik Jones

27

14th

Shane van Gisbergen

23

15th

Kyle Busch

22

16th

Denny Hamlin

44

17th

Joey Logano

20

18th

Todd Gilliland

19

19th

Ty Dillon

18

20th

Austin Dillon

17

21st

Cole Custer

16

22nd

Chris Buescher

20

23rd

Connor Zilisch

0

24th

Ty Gibbs

13

25th

Cody Ware

12

26th

Tyler Reddick

35

27th

John Hunter Nemechek

23

28th

Riley Herbst

9

29th

Alex Bowman

8

30th

Justin Haley

7

31st

Austin Cindric

6

32nd

Derek Kraus

5

33rd

Josh Bilicki

0

34th

Carson Hocevar

18

35th

Bubba Wallace

2

36th

Daniel Suarez

1

37th

Kyle Larson

1

38th

Ryan Blaney

1

39th

Zane Smith

1

40th

Jimmie Johnson

1

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1 for the running of the Cracker Barrel 400 (7 p.m. ET, Prime Video, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Joey Logano is the defending race winner after a record five overtime attempts.

