Who won the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte? Finishing order and results

Following Christopher Bell's All-Star Race triumph one week ago, the NASCAR Cup Series returned to points-paying competition with a home race at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the running of the prestigious Coca-Cola 600, which saw Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain pass Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron with six laps to go to win the 600-mile crown jewel race.

Bell's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe led the field to the green for NASCAR's longest race. After inheriting the lead on Lap 9, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson brought out the night's first caution on Lap 42 when he spun off Turn 4 and slid through the frontstretch infield. Larson's HMS teammate Alex Bowman hit the Turn 4 wall and ended stage 1 under caution with Byron picking up the stage win.

Stage 2 was slowed only once on Lap 111 when Jimmie Johnson, who was competing in his 700th Cup Series race, got together with Cole Custer and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch in Turn 4. Following a successful green-flag pit sequence, Byron pulled away and won Stage 2 comfortably.

Due to the length of the 600-miler, Sunday's race featured four stages instead of the typical three. The third stage eliminated several competitors, beginning on Lap 238 when Zane Smith saw his night come to a crashing defeat on the backstretch. Lap 245 featured the race's biggest incident when Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe got together while running three-wide off Turn 4. Suarez also made contact with Justin Haley and Larson when he spun down the frontstretch.

For Larson, specifically, that was his second DNF of the day after a disappointing 27th-place outing in his second attempt at the Indianapolis 500. Byron would go on to sweep all three stages after a three-way battle with Denny Hamlin and Carson Hocevar. Moments later on the Lap 308 restart to begin the final stage, Hocevar's night came to an abrupt end when his engine let go while he was battling Hamlin for the lead.

The final 87 laps went green to end the 600-miler, which came down to a battle between Byron and Chastain. Despite leading a career-high 283 laps, Byron was unable to hold off a hard-charging Chastain in the closing laps. Chastain held on to win by 0.673 seconds for his sixth career win, first at Charlotte and his first of the 2025 season. His 40th-place starting spot after a spin in practice is the lowest a driver has come from to win NASCAR's longest race.



Hamlin wound up 16th after the fueler did not get enough fuel in his car during his final pit stop with 53 laps to go. Hamlin was running third when he had to pit with 12 laps left in the race. Hamlin's 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick finished a disappointing 26th after a speeding penalty during his final stop. After a miserable start to the season, Brad Keselowski finally came away with a top-10 result after finishing fifth.

Full Coca-Cola 600 finishing order

Coca-Cola 600 finishing position Driver Points Winner Ross Chastain 50 2nd William Byron 65 3rd Chase Briscoe 36 4th AJ Allmendinger 49 5th Brad Keselowski 32 6th Chase Elliott 37 7th Michael McDowell 31 8th Christopher Bell 41 9th Ryan Preece 29 10th Noah Gragson 32 11th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 26 12th Josh Berry 25 13th Erik Jones 27 14th Shane van Gisbergen 23 15th Kyle Busch 22 16th Denny Hamlin 44 17th Joey Logano 20 18th Todd Gilliland 19 19th Ty Dillon 18 20th Austin Dillon 17 21st Cole Custer 16 22nd Chris Buescher 20 23rd Connor Zilisch 0 24th Ty Gibbs 13 25th Cody Ware 12 26th Tyler Reddick 35 27th John Hunter Nemechek 23 28th Riley Herbst 9 29th Alex Bowman 8 30th Justin Haley 7 31st Austin Cindric 6 32nd Derek Kraus 5 33rd Josh Bilicki 0 34th Carson Hocevar 18 35th Bubba Wallace 2 36th Daniel Suarez 1 37th Kyle Larson 1 38th Ryan Blaney 1 39th Zane Smith 1 40th Jimmie Johnson 1

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1 for the running of the Cracker Barrel 400 (7 p.m. ET, Prime Video, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Joey Logano is the defending race winner after a record five overtime attempts.