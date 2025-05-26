Who won the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte? Finishing order and results

Following Christopher Bell's All-Star Race triumph one week ago, the NASCAR Cup Series returned to points-paying competition with a home race at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the running of the prestigious Coca-Cola 600, which saw Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain pass Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron with six laps to go to win the 600-mile crown jewel race.
Bell's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe led the field to the green for NASCAR's longest race. After inheriting the lead on Lap 9, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson brought out the night's first caution on Lap 42 when he spun off Turn 4 and slid through the frontstretch infield. Larson's HMS teammate Alex Bowman hit the Turn 4 wall and ended stage 1 under caution with Byron picking up the stage win.
Stage 2 was slowed only once on Lap 111 when Jimmie Johnson, who was competing in his 700th Cup Series race, got together with Cole Custer and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch in Turn 4. Following a successful green-flag pit sequence, Byron pulled away and won Stage 2 comfortably.
Due to the length of the 600-miler, Sunday's race featured four stages instead of the typical three. The third stage eliminated several competitors, beginning on Lap 238 when Zane Smith saw his night come to a crashing defeat on the backstretch. Lap 245 featured the race's biggest incident when Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe got together while running three-wide off Turn 4. Suarez also made contact with Justin Haley and Larson when he spun down the frontstretch.
For Larson, specifically, that was his second DNF of the day after a disappointing 27th-place outing in his second attempt at the Indianapolis 500. Byron would go on to sweep all three stages after a three-way battle with Denny Hamlin and Carson Hocevar. Moments later on the Lap 308 restart to begin the final stage, Hocevar's night came to an abrupt end when his engine let go while he was battling Hamlin for the lead.
NASCAR Cup Series: Ross Chastain surges late to win Coca-Cola 600
The final 87 laps went green to end the 600-miler, which came down to a battle between Byron and Chastain. Despite leading a career-high 283 laps, Byron was unable to hold off a hard-charging Chastain in the closing laps. Chastain held on to win by 0.673 seconds for his sixth career win, first at Charlotte and his first of the 2025 season. His 40th-place starting spot after a spin in practice is the lowest a driver has come from to win NASCAR's longest race.
Hamlin wound up 16th after the fueler did not get enough fuel in his car during his final pit stop with 53 laps to go. Hamlin was running third when he had to pit with 12 laps left in the race. Hamlin's 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick finished a disappointing 26th after a speeding penalty during his final stop. After a miserable start to the season, Brad Keselowski finally came away with a top-10 result after finishing fifth.
Full Coca-Cola 600 finishing order
Coca-Cola 600 finishing position
Driver
Points
Winner
Ross Chastain
50
2nd
William Byron
65
3rd
Chase Briscoe
36
4th
AJ Allmendinger
49
5th
Brad Keselowski
32
6th
Chase Elliott
37
7th
Michael McDowell
31
8th
Christopher Bell
41
9th
Ryan Preece
29
10th
Noah Gragson
32
11th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
26
12th
Josh Berry
25
13th
Erik Jones
27
14th
Shane van Gisbergen
23
15th
Kyle Busch
22
16th
Denny Hamlin
44
17th
Joey Logano
20
18th
Todd Gilliland
19
19th
Ty Dillon
18
20th
Austin Dillon
17
21st
Cole Custer
16
22nd
Chris Buescher
20
23rd
Connor Zilisch
0
24th
Ty Gibbs
13
25th
Cody Ware
12
26th
Tyler Reddick
35
27th
John Hunter Nemechek
23
28th
Riley Herbst
9
29th
Alex Bowman
8
30th
Justin Haley
7
31st
Austin Cindric
6
32nd
Derek Kraus
5
33rd
Josh Bilicki
0
34th
Carson Hocevar
18
35th
Bubba Wallace
2
36th
Daniel Suarez
1
37th
Kyle Larson
1
38th
Ryan Blaney
1
39th
Zane Smith
1
40th
Jimmie Johnson
1
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 1 for the running of the Cracker Barrel 400 (7 p.m. ET, Prime Video, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Joey Logano is the defending race winner after a record five overtime attempts.