Who won the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro? Finishing order and results

Following Kyle Larson's dominant win at Kansas, the NASCAR Cup Series made the trip to the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway for the running of the All-Star Race, which saw Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell get around Team Penske's Joey Logano with 10 laps to go to pick up his first career All-Star win.

After winning his first career All-Star Race pole, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Brad Keselowski led the field to the green. The race would stay green until Lap 57 when Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez lost a right front tire and hit the wall while running 16th. The scheduled All-Star competition caution slowed the field after 100 laps were completed.

Trouble struck on Lap 113 when Austin Cindric and Ross Chastain made contact with Alex Bowman as the drivers battled for eighth. Despite having the fastest car in qualifying and leading 62 laps in the race, Keselowski got sideways in Turns 3 and 4 and hit the outside wall while running ninth.

Although Kyle Larson, who took his first laps of the weekend at the track on Sunday after qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, inherited the lead after a two-tire call on Lap 178, Logano got around him and held a 0.5-second lead over Bell when the promoter's caution was displayed with 35 laps remaining. The optional caution was one of the tweaks to this year's All-Star format and could be used by Lap 220 to bunch the field back up.

NASCAR Cup Series: Christopher Bell takes home first All-Star win

The turning point in the race came after the promoter's caution when Logano stayed on the track and Bell came down pit road. Despite making contact with Fan Vote winner Noah Gragson on pit road, Bell charged toward the front and eventually made the pass around Logano after running him high between Turns 1 and 2. With the fresh tires, Bell drove away to a 0.829-second win. It is his first All-Star win and the first for Joe Gibbs Racing since 2017.

Logano led a race-high 139 laps but was unable to repeat his 2024 win. Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek advanced to the All-Star race as the top two finishers from the All-Star Open. Hocevar came home 11th while Nemechek was 19th. Gragson finished 13th after winning the Fan Vote.

Full All-Star Race finishing order

All-Star Race finishing position Driver Winner Christopher Bell 2nd Joey Logano 3rd Ross Chastain 4th Alex Bowman 5th Chase Elliott 6th William Byron 7th Tyler Reddick 8th Kyle Busch 9th Chase Briscoe 10th Chris Buescher 11th Carson Hocevar 12th Denny Hamlin 13th Noah Gragson 14th Austin Dillon 15th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 16th Ryan Blaney 17th Josh Berry 18th Austin Cindric 19th John Hunter Nemechek 20th Harrison Burton 21st Kyle Larson 22nd Brad Keselowski 23rd Daniel Suarez

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season picks back up at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 25 for the running of the Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET, Prime Video, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Bell is the defending winner in a race that was shortened from 400 to 249 laps due to weather.