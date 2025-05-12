Who won the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas? Finishing order and results

Following Joey Logano's surprise win at Texas to pick up his first top-five finish of the season, the NASCAR Cup Series made the trip to Kansas Speedway on Sunday for the running of the AdventHealth 400, which saw Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson lead 221 of the 267 laps in a dominant showing.

Shortly after Larson led the field to the green, Kaulig Racing's AJ Allmendinger suffered an apparent engine failure on Lap 7 to bring out the race's first caution. Moments after teams made their green-flag stops midway through the opening stage, Larson's HMS teammate William Byron had a right rear tire go down entering Turn 3 and did a half spin entering pit road before making it to his stall under green.

Shortly after Larson won the first stage, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, who had rallied to the top 10 after falling outside the top 30 in the first stage, reported a clutch issue after his stop. During the next round of green-flag stops during Stage 2, Hamlin's team had issues on the right front and had to push him out of his stall due to the clutch issues. Although a late surge from Chase Elliott made it interesting up front, Larson held on to sweep the first two stages. He also became the 21st driver in Cup Series history to lead 10,000 laps and the third active driver behind Kyle Busch (19,440) and Hamlin (15,613).

The race was slowed several times in the final stage. On Lap 195, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Brad Keselowski, who is still searching for his first top 10 of the season, blew a right rear tire while running second and did not finish. During the subsequent stops on Lap 197, Elliott's day took a turn when his team dropped the jack too soon before the right rear tire was tight, dropping him outside the top 16 after entering pit road with the lead. Before the restart on Lap 201, Hamlin went behind the wall and retired from the race after his team attempted repairs.

Three more cautions would take place in quick succession, notably for Busch spinning down the backstretch from 13th on Lap 207 and a Lap 213 multicar crash involving Spire Motorsports' Justin Haley, 23XI Racing's Corey Heim, Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones and 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace.

NASCAR Cup Series: Kyle Larson dominates for third win of season

The race would go green from Lap 219 all the way to the checkered flag on Lap 267 with Larson holding off JGR's Christopher Bell by 0.712 seconds. It is Larson's third win of the season, third win at Kansas and the 32nd win of his career, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett for 29th all-time. His 221 laps led are the most in a race at Kansas and the most laps led at a 1.5-mile track in the NextGen car (since 2022).

It was a much more comfortable win for Larson following last spring's closest finish in Cup Series history (0.001 seconds) over RFK Racing's Chris Buescher. Of note, Heim, who was competing in his fourth Cup Series race, was the highest finishing driver for 23XI Racing in 13th.

Full AdventHealth 400 finishing order and points results

AdventHealth 400 finishing position Driver Points Winner Kyle Larson 60 2nd Christopher Bell 50 3rd Ryan Blaney 49 4th Chase Briscoe 33 5th Alex Bowman 41 6th Josh Berry 38 7th Ryan Preece 34 8th Chris Buescher 29 9th Joey Logano 30 10th John Hunter Nemechek 27 11th Austin Cindric 32 12th Todd Gilliland 25 13th Corey Heim 0 14th Noah Gragson 23 15th Chase Elliott 40 16th Zane Smith 24 17th Tyler Reddick 20 18th Ross Chastain 19 19th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18 20th Shane van Gisbergen 17 21st Kyle Busch 16 22nd Austin Dillon 15 23rd Michael McDowell 14 24th William Byron 13 25th Cole Custer 12 26th Carson Hocevar 11 27th Riley Herbst 10 28th Ty Gibbs 9 29th Jesse Love 0 30th Cody Ware 7 31st Justin Haley 6 32nd Erik Jones 5 33rd Bubba Wallace 4 34th Daniel Suarez 3 35th Ty Dillon 2 36th Denny Hamlin 8 37th Brad Keselowski 6 38th AJ Allmendinger 1

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts its focus to North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, May 18 for the All-Star Race (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Logano is the defending winner. Following the race for the $1 million prize next weekend, the Cup Series regular season will pick back up at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 25 (6 p.m. ET, Prime Video, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).