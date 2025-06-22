NASCAR Pocono Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

Following Shane van Gisbergen's playoff-altering win in Mexico City, the NASCAR Cup Series returns stateside to Pocono Raceway on Sunday for the running of The Great American Getaway 400.
This will be the 17th race of the season, leaving only 10 chances for drivers to either improve their playoff position or fall out of the field entirely. Sunday's stop at the Tricky Triangle marks the return of Denny Hamlin after a one-week absence due to the birth of his third child leading up to the Mexico City race weekend.
In addition to Pocono being the last of five races on Prime Video, it also represents the third and final seeding race to set the bracket for the inaugural In-Season Challenge, which is set to begin at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) on June 28.
So, let's dive right into The Great American Getaway 400 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.
The Great American Getaway 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results
Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Pocono Raceway and the starting lineup as a result:
The Great American Getaway 400 Starting Position
NASCAR Cup Series Driver
1st
Denny Hamlin
2nd
Chris Buescher
3rd
Carson Hocevar
4th
John Hunter Nemechek
5th
Cole Custer
6th
Chase Briscoe
7th
Ty Gibbs
8th
Tyler Reddick
9th
Christopher Bell
10th
Daniel Suarez
11th
Erik Jones
12th
Joey Logano
13th
Ryan Preece
14th
Brad Keselowski
15th
Zane Smith
16th
Austin Dillon
17th
Noah Gragson
18th
Chase Elliott
19th
Austin Cindric
20th
Ryan Blaney
21st
Ross Chastain
22nd
Justin Haley
23rd
Shane van Gisbergen
24th
Kyle Larson
25th
Alex Bowman
26th
Kyle Busch
27th
Ty Dillon
28th
Michael McDowell
29th
Riley Herbst
30th
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
31st
William Byron
32nd
Todd Gilliland
33rd
AJ Allmendinger
34th
Bubba Wallace
35th
Josh Berry
36th
Cody Ware
37th
Brennan Poole
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin is on the pole for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. With a time of 172.599 mph (52.144 seconds), the three-time race winner in 2025 is in prime position to add to his track-record seven wins at the unique 2.5-mile triangular track. Behind him in the top-five are RFK Racing's Chris Buescher, Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek and Haas Factory Team's Cole Custer.
Other notables outside the top 10 include Joey Logano (12th), Brad Keselowski (14th), Chase Elliott (18th), Ryan Blaney (20th), Kyle Larson (24th), Kyle Busch (26th), William Byron (31st) and Bubba Wallace (34th). Even though he laid down the fastest lap in practice, Byron crashed late in his qualifying run, while a starter issue kept Bubba Wallace from rolling off pit road. Josh Berry and Cody Ware did not make a qualifying lap because of damage they sustained in practice and Brennan Poole was prevented from qualifying after his car failed pre-race inspection three times.
NASCAR race start time today: When does The Great American Getaway 400 green flag wave?
Sunday's The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway will begin shortly after 2 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, warm and humid conditions are expected, with the temperature forecasted to be in the 80s. There is an 80-percent chance of rain with gusty winds.
The Great American Getaway 400 stages explained
The Great American Getaway 400 Stage
Lap Number When Points Awarded
Stage 1
30
Stage 2
95
Final Stage
160
For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).
Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.
The Great American Getaway 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video with the pre-race coverage of The Great American Getaway 400 beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.