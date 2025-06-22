NASCAR Pocono Cup Series lineup, qualifying results and how to watch

Following Shane van Gisbergen's playoff-altering win in Mexico City, the NASCAR Cup Series returns stateside to Pocono Raceway on Sunday for the running of The Great American Getaway 400.

This will be the 17th race of the season, leaving only 10 chances for drivers to either improve their playoff position or fall out of the field entirely. Sunday's stop at the Tricky Triangle marks the return of Denny Hamlin after a one-week absence due to the birth of his third child leading up to the Mexico City race weekend.

In addition to Pocono being the last of five races on Prime Video, it also represents the third and final seeding race to set the bracket for the inaugural In-Season Challenge, which is set to begin at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) on June 28.

So, let's dive right into The Great American Getaway 400 with the starting lineup as well as all the info about the TV broadcast, start time and more that fans need to know ahead of the green flag.

The Great American Getaway 400 starting lineup: Full NASCAR qualifying results

Here's a look at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results at Pocono Raceway and the starting lineup as a result:

The Great American Getaway 400 Starting Position NASCAR Cup Series Driver 1st Denny Hamlin 2nd Chris Buescher 3rd Carson Hocevar 4th John Hunter Nemechek 5th Cole Custer 6th Chase Briscoe 7th Ty Gibbs 8th Tyler Reddick 9th Christopher Bell 10th Daniel Suarez 11th Erik Jones 12th Joey Logano 13th Ryan Preece 14th Brad Keselowski 15th Zane Smith 16th Austin Dillon 17th Noah Gragson 18th Chase Elliott 19th Austin Cindric 20th Ryan Blaney 21st Ross Chastain 22nd Justin Haley 23rd Shane van Gisbergen 24th Kyle Larson 25th Alex Bowman 26th Kyle Busch 27th Ty Dillon 28th Michael McDowell 29th Riley Herbst 30th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 31st William Byron 32nd Todd Gilliland 33rd AJ Allmendinger 34th Bubba Wallace 35th Josh Berry 36th Cody Ware 37th Brennan Poole

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin is on the pole for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. With a time of 172.599 mph (52.144 seconds), the three-time race winner in 2025 is in prime position to add to his track-record seven wins at the unique 2.5-mile triangular track. Behind him in the top-five are RFK Racing's Chris Buescher, Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek and Haas Factory Team's Cole Custer.

Other notables outside the top 10 include Joey Logano (12th), Brad Keselowski (14th), Chase Elliott (18th), Ryan Blaney (20th), Kyle Larson (24th), Kyle Busch (26th), William Byron (31st) and Bubba Wallace (34th). Even though he laid down the fastest lap in practice, Byron crashed late in his qualifying run, while a starter issue kept Bubba Wallace from rolling off pit road. Josh Berry and Cody Ware did not make a qualifying lap because of damage they sustained in practice and Brennan Poole was prevented from qualifying after his car failed pre-race inspection three times.

NASCAR race start time today: When does The Great American Getaway 400 green flag wave?

Sunday's The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway will begin shortly after 2 p.m. ET. According to AccuWeather, warm and humid conditions are expected, with the temperature forecasted to be in the 80s. There is an 80-percent chance of rain with gusty winds.

The Great American Getaway 400 stages explained

The Great American Getaway 400 Stage Lap Number When Points Awarded Stage 1 30 Stage 2 95 Final Stage 160

For those who don't know, most of the points for the season-long NASCAR Cup Series standings will be awarded for the final stage. Stages 1 and 2, though, give teams two additional opportunities to score points, as well as extra breaks for pit stops (and for the TV product, commercial breaks).

Ten points go to the stage winners, and the remainder of the top 10 receive points in decreasing order with the 10th-place finisher getting one point. The stage victories and additional points can prove valuable throughout the season as drivers try to qualify for the 10-race playoffs that begin at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31.

The Great American Getaway 400 TV channel, broadcast and streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday will be streamed exclusively on Prime Video with the pre-race coverage of The Great American Getaway 400 beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch the race on MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and streaming on Max.