NASCAR set for historic street race in San Diego in 2026

NASCAR's street race is officially on the move for the 2026 season, and with it comes a historic location that coincides with a couple milestones next year.

San Diego's Naval Base Coronado will play host to a tripleheader weekend for the Craftsman Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series, becoming the first NASCAR events to be contested on an active military base. The races will take place the weekend of June 19-21 next year and coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy and the country, adding even more significance to the historic announcement. It is a one-year deal, but could potentially be extended past the 2026 season.

Project: Race the Base.



We're bringing a different kind of speed to @USNavy Base Coronado in 2026. pic.twitter.com/A3mRh2x8bN — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 23, 2025

"What a special way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Navy, 250th anniversary of our country and put on what is going to be undoubtedly the most anticipated event of 2026," Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's executive vice president, chief venue & racing innovation officer, said in a press release. "And I'm bullish on it being the best sporting event of the year."

This marks an unprecedented moment for the sport and the latest of its schedule changes and bold ideas that once would have been an afterthought.

"NASCAR embodies the very best of the American spirit through speed, precision and an unyielding pursuit of excellence," Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan said in a press release. "Hosting a race aboard Naval Air Station North Island, the birthplace of naval aviation, it's not just a historic first, it's a powerful tribute to the values we share: grit, teamwork and love of country. From the flight deck to the finish line, this collaboration reflects the operational intensity and unity of purpose that define both the United States Navy and NASCAR. We're proud to open our gates to the American people, honor those who serve, and inspire the next generation to step forward and serve something greater than themselves."

While the entire course is still being finalized, it will be roughly three miles in length and will utilize the tarmac and the apron areas of the runway, but probably not the runways themselves according to Kennedy. The course will also be designed to limit disruption of base operations.

The San Diego race will bring NASCAR back to Southern California for the first time since February 2024 when the Clash at the L.A. Coliseum held its most recent race. NASCAR had previously competed at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California through the 2023 season. The announcement also confirmed that the race at Naval Base Coronado will serve as the final race of Prime Video's schedule for the 2026 season.

What does this mean for Chicago, other street races?

It was announced last week that the Chicago Street Race will not return for 2026 after a three-year run hosting Xfinity and Cup Series races from 2023-2025. Although it may have initially looked like this could be the swan song for Chicago, NASCAR and city officials, though, said they are working towards returning there as early as 2027, leaving the door open for the possibility of multiple street races. Not to mention, a return to Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois has been mentioned as well.

San Diego will replace the Chicago Street Race for next season, but there is still a chance Chicago returns or a new course altogether debuts in 2027. The decision to race at a military base is something NASCAR has discussed the last few years and Kennedy said they felt San Diego was "a really good fit for us."

This will certainly be one of the most anticipated races of the 2026 season as NASCAR ventures into new territory once again following its latest announcement. As it continues to prove, anything is possible with today's schedule, including a race on a naval base in Southern California.